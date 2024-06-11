The 10 best wingers at Euro 2024

There have been complaints of monotony and robotism drifting into the modern game, but the sport still boasts enough playmakers out wide worth getting off your seat for.

Masterful wing play is football in its most simplest and purest form and Euro 2024 is set to behold a multitude of genius sequences from enigmatic wide players.

The European continent certainly isn't bereft of exceptional wingers and here are the ten best who will be competing at Euro 2024 this summer.

France's attacking talent is pretty absurd, but Bradley Barcola's stellar debut season with Paris Saint-Germain ensured he was included in Didier Deschamps' 26-man squad for the tournament.



The stylish wide man is adept off both flanks and a silky dribbler when he hits top gear. Not yet refined in the final third, Barcola has room for improvement but there's scope for the young winger to enjoy a breakout Euros should Deschamps give him a chance off the right.



France's supreme options mean minutes may be hard to come by, but Barcola's talent is undeniable.

9. Jeremy Doku

Pep Guardiola hasn't taken the fun out of Jeremy Doku just yet.



The powerful Belgian winger turned a few heads with an explosive performance against Italy at Euro 2020 and it was never going to be long until he rocked up at one of Europe's elite.



Doku was an X-factor addition for Manchester City last summer, coming into his own during the second half of the season. Doku is a one-v-one menace who can't be mitigated by any defender given his combination of brutish power and electric pace.

2022/23 was the year of the Georgian, who endured a dip last season amid Napoli's woeful Serie A title defence.



Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - affectionately tagged 'Kvaradona' by Neapolitans - still offered a spark for the Scudetto holders, scoring 11 Serie A goals. He's such a tricky customer down the left and there's a chaotic element to his game which brings about throwback sentiments.



The 23-year-old inspired Georgia to their maiden tournament berth this summer and his country's chances almost solely rely on his form in Germany.

7. Lamine Yamal

How many records is this fella - can you call a 16-year-old a 'fella'? - going to break at Euro 2024, then?



Lamine Yamal should be completing sticker books and creating his Ultimate Team, not preparing for Euro 2024 as one of his country's leading hopes.



The teenager has generational potential having shone for Barcelona last season and should be starting down Spain's right this summer.

6. Rafael Leao

Rafael Leao is certainly a player who can turn it on and off. Good luck stopping him when he opts for the former.



The Portuguese winger is yet to star for his country, but Euro 2024 could be the time for Leao to rise to international prominence. His form for Milan hasn't always been consistent in the wake of their Scudetto success three years ago, but Leao's apex is as absurd as anybody's.



His gazelle-like stride is nothing short of imperious and a fine end to 2023/24 saw him finish with 19 goal contributions in Serie A. Leao's a game-breaker who could develop into Roberto Martinez's X-factor this summer.

5. Bernardo Silva

Guardiola's Swiss Army knife is unlikely to perform a traditional right-wing function for his country in Germany, with Bernardo Silva typically shining when operating as a controller or between-the-lines playmaker.



He is superb at retaining possession and outwitting aggressive defenders in wide areas, too.



Portugal supporters perhaps haven't seen the very best of the City superstar, but there's hope he'll play a starring role for Martinez's hugely talented squad this summer.

4. Ousmane Dembele

Having made the switch from Barcelona to PSG, Ousmane Dembele quickly blossomed under Luis Enrique and developed into one of the manager's favourites.



Enrique stuck by Dembele despite his barren run to the season, with the winger picking up his production down the stretch.



The Frenchman will be expected to supply goals and assists at Euro 2024, but Dembele can offer so much more. So often stifled by injuries, the winger is heading into the tournament fresh and is bound to have a big impact for one of the favourites.

3. Leroy Sane

Leroy Sane's 2023/24 campaign petered out after such a strong start, although his goal against Real Madrid in the first leg of Bayern Munich's Champions League semi-final was a reminder of his extraordinary talent.



How big a role he'll play for Julian Nagelsmann this summer remains to be seen given Germany's riches in creative positions, but Sane nonetheless has the capacity to take games away from teams off the bench.



An imperious transitional force, Sane should thrive for the hosts.

2. Bukayo Saka

A huge summer beckons for Bukayo Saka, who will be looking to rid the demons of Euro 2020.



The Arsenal man has since shown he's made of incredibly stern stuff for both club and country, remaining an integral piece of Mikel Arteta's project in north London. The winger also followed up Euros disappointment with a fine individual World Cup campaign in Qatar.



Saka will start down England's right in Germany and will often find himself isolated against the opposition's full-back. He may not be as explosive as some of his elite contemporaries, but Saka is remarkably intelligent in the final third and ever so efficient.



The 23-year-old recorded 25 Premier League goal contributions for the Gunners last season.

1. Kylian Mbappe

Who else, eh?



A new dawn beckons for Kylian Mbappe after dominating French football for the past seven years, with the superstar forward taking his talents to Real Madrid after Euro 2024.



Having inspired his country to World Cup glory in 2018 and becoming just the second player in history to net a World Cup final hat-trick four years later, Mbappe will now attempt to make his presence felt at the European Championship.



The Frenchman missed the crucial spot-kick which sent Les Bleus home at Euro 2020, with France last tasting success in this competition 24 years ago.