10 Best Waterproof Rain Jackets That Will Actually Keep You Dry

  • <p>We all know that terrible feeling when trickles of rain start to seep in through a jacket during a storm—suddenly, you’re waterlogged. Getting a raincoat that really does the job is worth the investment, so you can <a href="https://www.prevention.com/fitness/workout-clothes-gear/a19583767/best-walking-shoes-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:walk" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">walk</a>, <a href="https://www.prevention.com/fitness/workout-clothes-gear/g22749024/best-cross-training-shoes-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:train" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">train</a>, or <a href="https://www.prevention.com/life/g32869392/hiking-essentials/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hike in comfort" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hike in comfort</a>, even in wet weather. </p><p>Before you choose a jacket, though, it helps to know what all the product claims really mean, plus key features to consider. Rainwear comes with three main types of shielding, but they all sound pretty similar. Kevin Lau, an REI retail sales specialist, helped us simplify what each means and suggested <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Flearn%2Fexpert-advice%2Frainwear.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fstyle%2Fg37221392%2Fbest-waterproof-jackets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:REI’s guide" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">REI’s guide</a> for more details.</p><h2 class="body-h2">Waterproof, water-resistant, water-repellant: What’s the difference?</h2><p><strong>Waterproof:</strong> “From a lab-results perspective,” says Lau, “a fabric is considered waterproof when it reaches a certain level of water resistance. We typically call a jacket ‘waterproof’ when its water resistance is sufficient to keep out driving rain.” These jackets are overall better for heavy rainfall and extended periods of exposure.</p><p><strong>Water-resistant: </strong>This is the lower level of rain protection. Many companies will list a <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/style/g37148346/best-jean-jackets-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:jacket" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">jacket</a> as water-resistant so long as the fabric provides a thin barrier between you and a shower. “Water-resistant can handle light rain for a brief time—windbreakers and featherweight jackets, for example. If precipitation lingers or starts coming down sideways, these won’t be up to the task,” Lau says.</p><p><strong>Water repellent: </strong>Maybe you have seen the term <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Flearn%2Fexpert-advice%2Frainwear-dwr.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Fbeauty%2Fstyle%2Fg37221392%2Fbest-waterproof-jackets%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:“Durable Water Repellent” or DWR" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">“Durable Water Repellent” or DWR</a> on some jacket labels. DWR coating can be applied to both waterproof and water-resistant jackets for extra protection: When you see water bead up on a jacket’s surface and roll off, that’s the repellency in action. “A DWR coating doesn’t turn a water-resistant jacket into a waterproof one, but it does increase the level of water resistance of any jacket,” explains Lau. “It also prevents the surface layer of a waterproof/breathable jacket from getting saturated, enabling that jacket to operate at peak efficiency.” DWR can eventually wear out, like the soles of running shoes, but you can renew the coating when it does. </p><h2 class="body-h2"><strong>How to choose the best waterproof jacket</strong></h2><p>There are certain features to keep in mind when choosing the right jacket, and you have to base your purchase on what you plan on doing in the rain. “While the technology in the fabric is the biggest factor in the cost of rainwear, construction details also play a role,” says Lau. “Rain jackets with a robust feature set will reflect that in their price.” However, he also points out that you might see a jacket with a top-tier fabric but few extra features, especially pockets, if an ultralight design is the goal. </p><ul><li><strong>Pick your protection:</strong> The words “jacket” and “shell” are frequently used interchangeably, and there are a couple of different types of shells to choose from. A soft shell foregoes heavy insulation and full waterproofing in favor of lightweight materials and versatility. Hard shell is an alternative term for waterproof outerwear and these tend to provide more coverage against the elements, greater insulation, and are somewhat more durable.</li><li><strong>C</strong><strong>heck for reflective material:</strong> Are you up before the sun or a night owl runner? Jackets with reflective zippers or logos will keep you visible to drivers and bikers as you log those miles.</li><li><strong>Mind the zipper:</strong> Two-way zippers are a great addition to help with breathability and movability. For example, if you want to sit comfortably, unzipping from the bottom will give you extra room.</li><li><strong>Go for cinches:</strong> Cinched waists or cuffs (Velcro counts) allow you to customize the jacket to fit your body, and they create another barrier between you and the elements. A cinched hood will ensure that it stays on your head in the <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/style/g29473259/best-winter-coats/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gustiest weather" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gustiest weather</a>.</li><li><strong>Think about ventilation: </strong>Perforation, interior mesh, and armpit zips are essential for breathability in a rain jacket. These three features will increase airflow, critical for any strenuous activity like hiking, running, or walking in warmer weather. If there’s no airflow during exertion, your jacket will begin to feel like a sauna.</li><li><strong>Consider packability: </strong>If it’s a cloud-burst kind of day or you’re going on a long walk, you won’t want to carry a bulky coat. Many rain jackets pack down for easy stowing and have loops you can attach to a carabiner.</li></ul><p>We took an in-depth look at the waterproof jackets on the market to find the ones that are durable, comfortable, and will protect you most from the elements. Our picks include rain jackets for running and walking, the best splurge and budget jackets, and the ones with the most style. While many companies categorize their jackets by gender, these are all great picks for anyone if the size is right.</p>
  Patagonia

dickssportinggoods.com

$149.00

Shop Now

This jacket's 3-layer construction makes it highly durable and water repellent. Reviewers love its many features, including hand warming pockets and external and internal zipper storm flaps; plus, it can fold up into its own pocket. Some of the fabric is constructed from recycled materials, and the jacket is Fair Trade Certified and approved by Bluesign, a production standard test for environmental health.
    1) Patagonia Torrentshell 3L Rain Jacket

    Patagonia

    dickssportinggoods.com

    $149.00

    Shop Now

    This jacket’s 3-layer construction makes it highly durable and water repellent. Reviewers love its many features, including hand warming pockets and external and internal zipper storm flaps; plus, it can fold up into its own pocket. Some of the fabric is constructed from recycled materials, and the jacket is Fair Trade Certified and approved by Bluesign, a production standard test for environmental health.

  The North Face

zappos.com

$89.95

Shop Now

There's a reason 98% of customers recommend this The North Face jacket. The Resolve 2 is durable, lightweight, and a great bang for your buck. Beyond the sleek cut, TNF engineered the Resolve 2 with a 2-layer DryVent material that makes it both waterproof and windproof. The insulated fabric, mesh lining, and storm flap zipper will provide excellent protection on a windy, rainy day.
    2) The North Face Resolve 2 Jacket

    The North Face

    zappos.com

    $89.95

    Shop Now

    There’s a reason 98% of customers recommend this The North Face jacket. The Resolve 2 is durable, lightweight, and a great bang for your buck. Beyond the sleek cut, TNF engineered the Resolve 2 with a 2-layer DryVent material that makes it both waterproof and windproof. The insulated fabric, mesh lining, and storm flap zipper will provide excellent protection on a windy, rainy day.

  Marmot

$100.00

Shop Now

This jacket has recently received an eco-friendly revamp: The waterproof and breathable outer fabric is made from PFC-free and recycled nylon. The 2.5-layer construction provides lighter protection than the Torrentshell, but it will definitely protect you in moderate weather. "From a lightweight everyday rain jacket to an outer shell for snowboarding, the PreCip has held up very well and has great versatility," said one Marmot customer who has used theirs for two years.
    3) Marmot PreCip Eco Jacket

    Marmot

    $100.00

    Shop Now

    This jacket has recently received an eco-friendly revamp: The waterproof and breathable outer fabric is made from PFC-free and recycled nylon. The 2.5-layer construction provides lighter protection than the Torrentshell, but it will definitely protect you in moderate weather. “From a lightweight everyday rain jacket to an outer shell for snowboarding, the PreCip has held up very well and has great versatility,” said one Marmot customer who has used theirs for two years.

  Brooks

brooksrunning.com

$120.00

Shop Now

Breathable, water-resistant, and wind-resistant makes the Canopy a big hit: "Best rain gear ever, just get it, you'll thank me," wrote one Brooks customer. Perfect for long runs or walks due to the packable design, which stuffs into a built-in mesh backpack that lets you exercise hands-free.
    4) Brooks Canopy Jacket

    Brooks

    brooksrunning.com

    $120.00

    Shop Now

    Breathable, water-resistant, and wind-resistant makes the Canopy a big hit: “Best rain gear ever, just get it, you’ll thank me,” wrote one Brooks customer. Perfect for long runs or walks due to the packable design, which stuffs into a built-in mesh backpack that lets you exercise hands-free.

  Arc'teryx

rei.com

$299.00

Shop Now

The Arc'teryx Zeta SL is a life-saver for anyone caught in a heavy downpour. This pick is on the pricier side, but the brand is known for top-of-the-line quality rain products that will last. At 10.9 ounces, it's light enough to feel comfortable on a run and the GORE-TEX material provides full waterproof coverage. While you won't have to worry about leakage after hours in the rain, the one downside is that there are no pit-zips for ventilation.
    5) Arc'teryx Zeta SL Rain Jacket

    Arc'teryx

    rei.com

    $299.00

    Shop Now

    The Arc’teryx Zeta SL is a life-saver for anyone caught in a heavy downpour. This pick is on the pricier side, but the brand is known for top-of-the-line quality rain products that will last. At 10.9 ounces, it’s light enough to feel comfortable on a run and the GORE-TEX material provides full waterproof coverage. While you won’t have to worry about leakage after hours in the rain, the one downside is that there are no pit-zips for ventilation.

  Columbia

amazon.com

22.01

Shop Now

This low-priced jacket is a #1 best seller on Amazon's men's outerwear. Lightweight, with a 2-layer construction, it has a larger fit for anything you might want to wear underneath. Though it's not necessarily suitable for rough conditions, many reviewers note its excellent durability and overall wearability in moderate storms.
    6) Columbia Men's Watertight Ii Jacket

    Columbia

    amazon.com

    22.01

    Shop Now

    This low-priced jacket is a #1 best seller on Amazon’s men’s outerwear. Lightweight, with a 2-layer construction, it has a larger fit for anything you might want to wear underneath. Though it’s not necessarily suitable for rough conditions, many reviewers note its excellent durability and overall wearability in moderate storms.

  columbia.com

$59.99

Shop Now

This jacket comes in a broad range of colors and features zippered pockets, a stylish cinched waist, and an adjustable storm hood. It's the #1 best-selling women-specific jacket from Colombia, and customers love the soft and breathable mesh lining. One husband who bought this for his wife wrote, "Her former jacket left her coming in soggy all the way through, but now she stays dry through the heaviest of downpours."
    7) Women's Arcadia II Rain Jacket

    columbia.com

    $59.99

    Shop Now

    This jacket comes in a broad range of colors and features zippered pockets, a stylish cinched waist, and an adjustable storm hood. It’s the #1 best-selling women-specific jacket from Colombia, and customers love the soft and breathable mesh lining. One husband who bought this for his wife wrote, “Her former jacket left her coming in soggy all the way through, but now she stays dry through the heaviest of downpours.”

  Eddie Bauer

amazon.com

$171.75

Shop Now

This trench is a great option if you want something versatile, fashionable, and durable. The detachable insulation layer allows it to double as a winter coat to keep you warm in temps as low as -25 degree weather (as long as you're not sitting still!). One reviewer wrote, "Great for rain, and toasty warm for cold weather. When the insulated lining is detached, it becomes a light jacket. And it's dressy enough to wear as a wrap for going out to dinner."
    8) Eddie Bauer Girl On The Go Insulated Trench Coat

    Eddie Bauer

    amazon.com

    $171.75

    Shop Now

    This trench is a great option if you want something versatile, fashionable, and durable. The detachable insulation layer allows it to double as a winter coat to keep you warm in temps as low as -25 degree weather (as long as you’re not sitting still!). One reviewer wrote, “Great for rain, and toasty warm for cold weather. When the insulated lining is detached, it becomes a light jacket. And it's dressy enough to wear as a wrap for going out to dinner.”

  Helly Hansen

$65.00

Shop Now

A combination of trendy, well-priced, and durable waterproofing, this raincoat is Helly Hansen's most popular. The flattering urban look has a longer cut that keeps your thighs dry, whether you're out on the trails or commuting to work. The only drawbacks are limited size options, and the Polyurethane (PU) material makes it slightly less breathable than nylon or polyester options.
    9) Helly Hansen Moss Jacket

    Helly Hansen

    $65.00

    Shop Now

    A combination of trendy, well-priced, and durable waterproofing, this raincoat is Helly Hansen’s most popular. The flattering urban look has a longer cut that keeps your thighs dry, whether you’re out on the trails or commuting to work. The only drawbacks are limited size options, and the Polyurethane (PU) material makes it slightly less breathable than nylon or polyester options.

  Black Diamond

backcountry.com

$148.95

Shop Now

The stretchy 2.5 layer construction and soft interior set this jacket apart—it's one of the most comfortable pieces of rain outerwear out there. This is another reasonably-priced daily use option that packs down into a pocket, and one reviewer noted, "It's virtually impossible to find a shell at this price point that performs to this standard."
    10) Black Diamond Stormline Stretch Rain Shell Jacket

    Black Diamond

    backcountry.com

    $148.95

    Shop Now

    The stretchy 2.5 layer construction and soft interior set this jacket apart—it’s one of the most comfortable pieces of rain outerwear out there. This is another reasonably-priced daily use option that packs down into a pocket, and one reviewer noted, “It’s virtually impossible to find a shell at this price point that performs to this standard.”

