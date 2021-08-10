10 Best Waterproof Rain Jackets That Will Actually Keep You Dry

We all know that terrible feeling when trickles of rain start to seep in through a jacket during a storm—suddenly, you’re waterlogged. Getting a raincoat that really does the job is worth the investment, so you can walk, train, or hike in comfort, even in wet weather.
Before you choose a jacket, though, it helps to know what all the product claims really mean, plus key features to consider. Rainwear comes with three main types of shielding, but they all sound pretty similar. Kevin Lau, an REI retail sales specialist, helped us simplify what each means and suggested REI’s guide for more details.
Waterproof, water-resistant, water-repellant: What’s the difference?
Waterproof: “From a lab-results perspective,” says Lau, “a fabric is considered waterproof when it reaches a certain level of water resistance. We typically call a jacket ‘waterproof’ when its water resistance is sufficient to keep out driving rain.” These jackets are overall better for heavy rainfall and extended periods of exposure.
Water-resistant: This is the lower level of rain protection. Many companies will list a jacket as water-resistant so long as the fabric provides a thin barrier between you and a shower. “Water-resistant can handle light rain for a brief time—windbreakers and featherweight jackets, for example. If precipitation lingers or starts coming down sideways, these won’t be up to the task,” Lau says.
Water repellent: Maybe you have seen the term “Durable Water Repellent” or DWR on some jacket labels. DWR coating can be applied to both waterproof and water-resistant jackets for extra protection: When you see water bead up on a jacket’s surface and roll off, that’s the repellency in action. “A DWR coating doesn’t turn a water-resistant jacket into a waterproof one, but it does increase the level of water resistance of any jacket,” explains Lau. “It also prevents the surface layer of a waterproof/breathable jacket from getting saturated, enabling that jacket to operate at peak efficiency.” DWR can eventually wear out, like the soles of running shoes, but you can renew the coating when it does.
How to choose the best waterproof jacket
There are certain features to keep in mind when choosing the right jacket, and you have to base your purchase on what you plan on doing in the rain. “While the technology in the fabric is the biggest factor in the cost of rainwear, construction details also play a role,” says Lau. “Rain jackets with a robust feature set will reflect that in their price.” However, he also points out that you might see a jacket with a top-tier fabric but few extra features, especially pockets, if an ultralight design is the goal.
- Pick your protection: The words “jacket” and “shell” are frequently used interchangeably, and there are a couple of different types of shells to choose from. A soft shell foregoes heavy insulation and full waterproofing in favor of lightweight materials and versatility. Hard shell is an alternative term for waterproof outerwear and these tend to provide more coverage against the elements, greater insulation, and are somewhat more durable.
- Check for reflective material: Are you up before the sun or a night owl runner? Jackets with reflective zippers or logos will keep you visible to drivers and bikers as you log those miles.
- Mind the zipper: Two-way zippers are a great addition to help with breathability and movability. For example, if you want to sit comfortably, unzipping from the bottom will give you extra room.
- Go for cinches: Cinched waists or cuffs (Velcro counts) allow you to customize the jacket to fit your body, and they create another barrier between you and the elements. A cinched hood will ensure that it stays on your head in the gustiest weather.
- Think about ventilation: Perforation, interior mesh, and armpit zips are essential for breathability in a rain jacket. These three features will increase airflow, critical for any strenuous activity like hiking, running, or walking in warmer weather. If there’s no airflow during exertion, your jacket will begin to feel like a sauna.
- Consider packability: If it’s a cloud-burst kind of day or you’re going on a long walk, you won’t want to carry a bulky coat. Many rain jackets pack down for easy stowing and have loops you can attach to a carabiner.
We took an in-depth look at the waterproof jackets on the market to find the ones that are durable, comfortable, and will protect you most from the elements. Our picks include rain jackets for running and walking, the best splurge and budget jackets, and the ones with the most style. While many companies categorize their jackets by gender, these are all great picks for anyone if the size is right.