10 best video highlights from Patriots’ spring practices

The New England Patriots experienced a sense of rejuvenation through their spring practices.

Whether it was organized team activities or minicamp, there was a team connectedness, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, that wasn’t there last year. Perhaps a better way of phrasing it is that things finally felt normal for the Patriots.

Bill O’Brien was leading the offense, and both Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo had their prints on the defense, while coach Bill Belichick captained the ship. The smell of saltwater is already in the air as the Patriots get set to sail for the 2023 season.

Let’s take a look at 10 of the most highlight-worthy and just straight up entertaining moments captured on video during New England’s spring practices:

Christian Gonzalez's one-handed catch

#Patriots Rookie CB Christian Gonzalez made a spectacular grab in warmups today👀 pic.twitter.com/FCHGoWl3uz — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) June 6, 2023

It isn’t common to see a defensive player routinely jump up and snag a one-handed circus catch with ease like Patriots rookie first-round draft pick Christian Gonzalez did in the above clip of him this spring.

His former coach at Oregon, Dan Lanning, said he could defend and play wide receiver, if asked. It’s hard to deny those comments when witnessing the absolutely ridiculous ball skills of a player many believed was the best cornerback in the entire 2023 NFL draft.

Tyquan Thornton stretches the field for a touchdown

The evolution of Tyquan Thornton’s game as a receiver is crucial to the Patriots’ success in 2023.

He has the speed and size to be a legitimate vertical threat at the NFL level. That was on full display when he turned veteran defensive back Myles Bryant into burnt toast and hauled in this deep throw from quarterback Mac Jones.

The Mac Jones and Mike Gesicki connection

You couldn’t tell just by watching that tight end Mike Gesicki is a Patriots newbie. He has stepped into the fold as a reliable target for Mac Jones right out of the gates.

This video of him making a reception over a defender is a perfect example of it.

Gesicki’s playmaking abilities make him a potent threat to opposing defenses, especially with him playing opposite of Hunter Henry. There’s also the fact that Bill O’Brien loves tight end sets, which means it could turn into an all-you-can-eat buffet of targets for the veteran pass-catcher.

Christian Gonzalez's first video as a Patriot

Okay, people were probably overreacting a bit with this video, but it shows how excited Patriots fans were to see Christian Gonzalez in action.

One thing that can’t be denied is how smooth the rookie corner looked in his defensive technique. At the end, he breaks on a throw and hauls in a pass with hands as soft as a receiver.

Jack Jones shows off his tumbling skills

#Patriots CB Jack Jones is putting together a really impressive set of minicamp practices (2 PBUs on Monday and an INT on Tuesday). He’s also trying out as a tumbler. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FsikkeWR9Z — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) June 13, 2023

Few NFL players, if any, can make falling on the ground look as graceful as Patriots cornerback Jack Jones. After tripping on a defensive rep, he tumbled his way back onto his feet along the sideline in one fluid movement.

There’s no questioning Jones’ athletic prowess in the defensive backfield. It should come as no surprise for a player that still has the bragging rights of securing a pick-six on legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers in his rookie season.

Keion White bodies a sled

I don’t know what this sled did to make Patriots rookie second-round draft pick Keion White mad.

The former Georgia Tech standout demonstrated his frightening power and explosiveness by heaving the sled up into the air and throwing it aside like a child’s play toy. Even for the best offensive linemen, White is going to be a handful at the next level.

Ed Lee gets praised by Bill O'Brien

#Patriots minicamp day 1 thread: Mac Jones ➡️ URI’s Ed Lee who gets praise from Bill O’Brien for his route. pic.twitter.com/YM2joMK1CW — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) June 12, 2023

There’s no greater feeling for an undrafted rookie than being praised on the field by an NFL coach. Ed Lee certainly earned it after nailing the above route to perfection at practice.

Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s positive feedback can be heard in the background of the video after Lee secures a catch to finish. More reps like that one could help Lee carve out a spot on a Patriots team that prides itself on timing and precision.

Kendrick Bourne busts a move

Kendrick Bourne vibin at #Patriots minicamp practice🕺 pic.twitter.com/Bh9Xx13IPG — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) June 12, 2023

When the beat is that good, sometimes you have to bust out a move from time to time. Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne certainly looks more relaxed than he did last season, and that’s a good thing for New England.

Other players feed off that energy, and it could lead to more success across the board.

Is Marte Mapu a linebacker or safety?

Here’s a look at Marte Mapu alongside Jalen Mills in safety warmup drills during OTAs. pic.twitter.com/dd0vsWCRps — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) June 14, 2023

The Patriots have been moving rookie third-round draft pick Marte Mapu all around the defense. He can play linebacker, safety or come off the edge as a pass-rusher.

It’s pretty incredible seeing him move side-by-side with veteran safety Jalen Mills in the video above. Human beings with the kind of size and power as Mapu shouldn’t be moving like that. It’s a good thing he’s on the Patriots’ side.

Don't sleep on Mac Jones as a rusher

Heavy conditioning today for the #Patriots to start practice. Mac Jones leading the charge. “I got five rushing touchdowns in me this season. At least.” pic.twitter.com/E7olfKzXCG — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) June 13, 2023

Mac Jones isn’t afraid to take off from the pocket when he needs to scramble for yards. He joked in the above video that he has at least five touchdowns in him this season.

But then again, maybe it wasn’t a joke.

The opportunities will clearly be there for the third-year quarterback to take off and run. Of course, no one should be holding their breath for him to suddenly morph into a touchdown machine, either. He only has one rushing touchdown in his two years in the NFL.

