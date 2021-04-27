10 best Texans third-round draft picks in history

The Houston Texans are looking for a quality starter at No. 67 overall in Round 3 of the 2021 NFL draft.

Have the Texans found success in the third round?

History suggests the Texans can find such a contributor; it isn’t a bust proposition entirely.

As a disclaimer, safety Justin Reid and tight end Jordan Akins, who were both taken in the third round in the 2018 draft, won’t be included in the list as this list reflects former Texans.

Nevertheless, here are some former Texans taken in the third round who helped out the franchise.

10. DB Antwaun Molden

Molden played 32 games for the Texans from 2008-10 and never started in any of them. The former Eastern Kentucky product collected 28 combined tackles and a fumble recovery.

9. WR Jaelen Strong

Strong had potential out of Arizona State in 2015. The rookie caught 14 passes for 161 yards and three touchdowns. However, after similar sophomore campaign where he caught 14 passes for 131 yards but no scores, his suspension in the 2017 offseason landed him in coach Bill O'Brien's doghouse. Strong played 19 games for Houston and started in three of them.

8. G Fred Weary

Weary, a former Tennessee product taken in 2002, was a dependable interior offensive lineman for the Texans. The 6-3, 305-pound offensive lineman started in 43 of his 63 games played for Houston from 2002-07.

7. RB Steve Slaton

The former West Virginia product had a phenomenal rookie year with 1,282 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 268 carries through 16 games. However, injuries got the best of him, and the Texans cut him three games into the 2011 season. An undrafted rookie running back from Tennessee had assumed the feature role in 2009, and Slaton was no longer viable.

6. LB Antwan Peek

history-67-overall-texans-2002-inaugural-season

Houston took Peek from Cincinnati in 2003, and he gave the Texans 10.0 career sacks through his 51 games, 23 of which he started for the AFC South club. Peek also added an interception, six pass breakups, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.

5. TE C.J. Fiedorowicz

The successor to Owen Daniels, Fiedorowicz caught 89 passes for 881 yards and six touchdowns through his 51 career games with Houston, 42 of which he started. Fiedorowicz's career was cut short due to concussions, and he was forced to retire after the 2017 campaign, wherein he only played five games.

4. NT Earl Mitchell

After a 2010 season in Frank Bush's 4-3 defense, Mitchell was the Texans' nose tackle in their 3-4 under defensive coordinator Wade Phillips through the 2013 season. Mitchell provided 3.5 sacks, 134 combined tackles, six tackles for loss, four pass breakups, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries through 63 games for Houston, 17 of which he started.

3. G Brandon Brooks

Brooks went to Miami of Ohio, and gave the Texans six games as a reserve in his rookie year. In 2013, Brooks claimed right guard and started 15 games. Through the 2015 season, Brooks played in 50 games for the Texans, starting in 44 of them at right guard. He left Houston after the 2015 season, and earned three Pro Bowl selections with the Philadelphia Eagles, including a Super Bowl ring at the end of the 2017 season.

2. WR Jacoby Jones

Known more for his work with the Baltimore Ravens, Jones provided a kickoff returned for a touchdown and three punt returns for scores in his 75 games with Houston from 2007-11. Jones also caught 127 passes for 1,741 yards and 11 touchdowns for Houston.

1. OT Eric Winston

Winston was a stalwart for the Texans at right tackle, starting in 87 of his 92 games played for Houston. The former 2006 third-round pick from Miami was part of the 2011 team that finally qualified for the club's first playoff berth and captured their first AFC South title.

