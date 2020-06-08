The way the 1985 Bears are deified in Chicago it would seem they are without question the greatest football team to ever grace the gridiron.



Mike Ditka and Buddy Ryan led a bevy of future Hall of Famers: Walter Payton, Richard Dent, Mike Singletary, Dan Hampton and Jimbo Covert. Plenty of other stars made the Bears an incredible force that all opponents feared.



But is it possible they weren't the greatest Super Bowl winners of all-time?

10 best Super Bowl winning teams in NFL history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago