The 10 best Super Bowl national anthem performances in NFL history, ranked ahead of Super Bowl 2022

Super Bowl LVI is just days away and Mickey Guyton is set to perform the national anthem ahead of kickoff between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. Super Bowl 2022 and the national anthem performance will air live on NBC and Peacock on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Over the years there have been many great Super Bowl renditions of the national anthem, from Whitney Houston’s iconic performance in 1991 to the Armed Forces’ spectacle in 2005. But which national anthem performance do we think is the best of all time? Keep reading to find out and don’t forget to watch Super Bowl LVI live on Sunday, February 13!

10. Mariah Carey – Super Bowl XXXVI

When : February 3, 2002

Where : Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Super Bowl score: New England Patriots 20, St. Louis Rams 17

9. Choirs of the Armed Forces – Super Bowl XXXIX

Who: Combined choirs of the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets

When : February 6, 2005

Where : Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida

Super Bowl score: New England Patriots 24, Philadelphia Eagles 21

8. Kelly Clarkson – Super Bowl XLVI

When : February 5, 2012

Where : Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Super Bowl score: New York Giants 21, New England Patriots 17

7. Faith Hill – Super Bowl XXXIV

When : January 30, 2000

Where : Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia

Super Bowl score: St. Louis Rams 23, Tennessee Titans 16

6. Luther Vandross – Super Bowl XXXI

When : January 26, 1997

Where : Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Super Bowl score: Green Bay Packers 35, New England Patriots 21

5. The Chicks (Dixie Chicks) – Super Bowl XXXVII

When : January 26, 2003

Where : Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California

Super Bowl score: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48, Oakland Raiders 21

4. Beyoncé – Super Bowl XXXVIII

When : February 1, 2004

Where : Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas

Super Bowl score: New England Patriots 32, Carolina Panthers 29

3. Lady Gaga – Super Bowl 50

When : February 7, 2016

Where : Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Super Bowl score : Denver Broncos 24, Carolina Panthers 10

2. Jennifer Hudson – Super Bowl XLIII

When : February 1, 2009

Where : Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Super Bowl score: Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Arizona Cardinals 23

1. Whitney Houston – Super Bowl XXV

When : January 27, 1991

Where : Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Super Bowl score: New York Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19

