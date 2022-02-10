The 10 best Super Bowl national anthem performances in NFL history, ranked ahead of Super Bowl 2022
Super Bowl LVI is just days away and Mickey Guyton is set to perform the national anthem ahead of kickoff between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. Super Bowl 2022 and the national anthem performance will air live on NBC and Peacock on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. ET.
Over the years there have been many great Super Bowl renditions of the national anthem, from Whitney Houston’s iconic performance in 1991 to the Armed Forces’ spectacle in 2005. But which national anthem performance do we think is the best of all time? Keep reading to find out and don’t forget to watch Super Bowl LVI live on Sunday, February 13!
10. Mariah Carey – Super Bowl XXXVI
When: February 3, 2002
Where: Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
Super Bowl score: New England Patriots 20, St. Louis Rams 17
9. Choirs of the Armed Forces – Super Bowl XXXIX
Who: Combined choirs of the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets
When: February 6, 2005
Where: Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida
Super Bowl score: New England Patriots 24, Philadelphia Eagles 21
8. Kelly Clarkson – Super Bowl XLVI
When: February 5, 2012
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
Super Bowl score: New York Giants 21, New England Patriots 17
7. Faith Hill – Super Bowl XXXIV
When: January 30, 2000
Where: Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia
Super Bowl score: St. Louis Rams 23, Tennessee Titans 16
6. Luther Vandross – Super Bowl XXXI
When: January 26, 1997
Where: Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
Super Bowl score: Green Bay Packers 35, New England Patriots 21
5. The Chicks (Dixie Chicks) – Super Bowl XXXVII
When: January 26, 2003
Where: Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California
Super Bowl score: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48, Oakland Raiders 21
4. Beyoncé – Super Bowl XXXVIII
When: February 1, 2004
Where: Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas
Super Bowl score: New England Patriots 32, Carolina Panthers 29
3. Lady Gaga – Super Bowl 50
When: February 7, 2016
Where: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California
Super Bowl score: Denver Broncos 24, Carolina Panthers 10
2. Jennifer Hudson – Super Bowl XLIII
When: February 1, 2009
Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
Super Bowl score: Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Arizona Cardinals 23
1. Whitney Houston – Super Bowl XXV
When: January 27, 1991
Where: Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida
Super Bowl score: New York Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19
