10 best SEC players in the transfer portal

The SEC is the most talented conference in the country. That much is not up for debate. The SEC consistently has the most players drafted of any conference and the best recruiting classes.

Alabama and Georgia recently have had the two most talented rosters in college football.

However, the current environment of college means that more and more talented players from the SEC will enter the transfer portal. Last season, Georgia’s Jermaine Burton, LSU’s Eli Ricks, Missouri’s Mekhi Wingo, and Alabama’s Drew Sanders were among the conference’s top players to transfer.

Here are the 10 best SEC players in the NCAA transfer portal:

Texas A&M running back LJ Johnson

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M Aggies running back LJ Johnson is ranked as a four-star transfer. Johnson has two years of experience. This season, he recorded 10 carries for 39 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Alabama offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer is a former five-star recruit. Brockermeyer played in just two career games for the Crimson Tide. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman has all the tools to be successful at his new home.

Ole Miss quarterback Luke Altmyer

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports ranks Luke Altmyer as its No. 19 player in the transfer portal (for the time being). Altmyer has seen limited action, but has three touchdowns and three interceptions. Altmyer lost the battle to be starting quarterback for Ole Miss to USC transfer Jaxson Dart.

Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

This year, Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden caught 25 passes for 331 yards and scored six touchdowns. Holden, a member of the class of 2020, was ranked as a four-star recruit. The Crimson Tide have struggled to produce as many elite NFL draft picks at the wide receiver position in recent seasons.

Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs have extended a scholarship offer to Mississippi State receiver Rara Thomas. In 2022, Thomas caught 44 passes for 626 yards and seven touchdowns. He finished the season as Mississippi State’s leading receiver and is 247Sports’ No. 21 player in the transfer portal.

South Carolina tight end Austin Stogner

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Austin Stogner is back in the transfer portal. Stogner, who transferred to South Carolina from Oklahoma last offseason, hauled in 20 passes for 210 yards and scored a touchdown in 2022.

Texas A&M defensive end Tunmise Adeleye

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M defensive end Tunmise Adeleye recorded six tackles in 2022. Adeleye, a member of the class of 2021, is a former four-star recruit. He’s ranked as 247Sports’ No. 10 player in the transfer portal.

Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen has started 24 games in the past two seasons for the Crimson Tide. Nick Saban and Alabama recruit a lot of talent, but with the transfer portal they lose a lot of talent too. Offensive line tends to be a tough position to find in the portal. Cohen is ranked as 247Sports’ No. 9 player in the transfer portal.

South Carolina tight end Jaheim Bell

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina is losing the top end of its tight end room to the transfer portal. Jaheim Bell played some running back and tight end this past season for South Carolina. In 2022, Bell caught 25 passes for 231 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Additionally, Bell added 73 carries for 261 yards and three rushing touchdowns. 247Sports ranks Bell as the No. 3 player in the transfer portal.

Missouri receiver Dominic Lovett

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri Tigers wide receiver Dominic Lovett finished the season as a first-team All-SEC player. Lovett racked up 56 catches for 846 yards and caught three touchdown passes. It is rare for an All-SEC player to enter the transfer portal, so that’s why he’s our top-ranked player.

