The 10 best remaining quarterbacks in the 2023 recruiting class

A major domino in the college football recruiting world fell on Monday morning, with 5-star QB Nico Iamaleava Jr. announcing that he would be committing to the Tennessee Volunteers.

Iamaleava Jr. chose Tennessee over schools like the Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Miami Hurricanes.

With Nico off the board, there are still a number of highly-rated QB prospects left without a commitment announced, but as we get closer to spring games across the nation, you can expect some more dominoes will start to fall. It is always thought that getting a QB to commit to your team early on will help with the rest of the recruiting class because they can help draw other talents to your roster.

So when looking at the 2023 class as a whole, who are the top passers remaining that will likely commit to a school in the next couple of months? Let’s take a look:

Marcel Reed

Rating: 4-star (0.8926)

Ranking: No. 20 QB // No. 354 Natl.

Size: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds

Top Schools: Georgia, Vanderbilt

Gabarri Johnson

Avery Johnson

Rating: 4-star (0.9352)

Ranking: No. 11 QB // No. 162 Natl.

Size: 6-foot-2, 170 pounds

Top Schools: N/A

Marcus Stokes

Rating: 4-star (0.8949)

Ranking: No. 10 QB // No. 165 Natl.

Size: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds

Top Schools: N/A

Dylan Lonergan

Rating: 4-star (0.9572)

Ranking: No. 9 QB // No. 152 Natl.

Size: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds

Top Schools: Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ohio State, South Carolina

Eli Holstein

Rating: 4-star (0.9763)

Ranking: No. 8 QB // No. 54 Natl.

Size: 6-foot-3, 225 pounds

Notes: Recently de-committed from Texas A&M.

Christopher Vizzina

Rating: 4-star (0.9773)

Ranking: No. 7 QB // No. 51 Natl.

Size: 6-foot-4, 207 pounds

Top Schools: Clemson, Florida, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Tennessee

Jaden Rashada

Dante Moore

Rating: 5-star (0.9970)

Ranking: No. 3 QB // No. 6 Natl.

Size: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds

Top Schools: LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State

Arch Manning

Rating: 5-star (1.000)

Ranking: No. 1 QB // No. 1 Natl.

Size: 6-foot-4, 215 pounds

Top Schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Texas, Florida, LSU

Notes: Son of Cooper Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning

