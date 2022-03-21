The 10 best remaining quarterbacks in the 2023 recruiting class
A major domino in the college football recruiting world fell on Monday morning, with 5-star QB Nico Iamaleava Jr. announcing that he would be committing to the Tennessee Volunteers.
Iamaleava Jr. chose Tennessee over schools like the Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Miami Hurricanes.
With Nico off the board, there are still a number of highly-rated QB prospects left without a commitment announced, but as we get closer to spring games across the nation, you can expect some more dominoes will start to fall. It is always thought that getting a QB to commit to your team early on will help with the rest of the recruiting class because they can help draw other talents to your roster.
So when looking at the 2023 class as a whole, who are the top passers remaining that will likely commit to a school in the next couple of months? Let’s take a look:
Marcel Reed
Ranking: No. 20 QB // No. 354 Natl.
Size: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds
Top Schools: Georgia, Vanderbilt
Gabarri Johnson
Ranking: No. 14 QB // No. 242 Natl.
Size: 6-foot, 200 pounds
Top Schools: Utah, Arkansas, Washington
Avery Johnson
Ranking: No. 11 QB // No. 162 Natl.
Size: 6-foot-2, 170 pounds
Top Schools: N/A
Marcus Stokes
Ranking: No. 10 QB // No. 165 Natl.
Size: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds
Top Schools: N/A
Dylan Lonergan
Ranking: No. 9 QB // No. 152 Natl.
Size: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds
Top Schools: Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ohio State, South Carolina
Eli Holstein
Ranking: No. 8 QB // No. 54 Natl.
Size: 6-foot-3, 225 pounds
Notes: Recently de-committed from Texas A&M.
Christopher Vizzina
Ranking: No. 7 QB // No. 51 Natl.
Size: 6-foot-4, 207 pounds
Top Schools: Clemson, Florida, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Tennessee
Jaden Rashada
Ranking: No. 5 QB // No. 31 Natl.
Size: 6-foot-4, 185 pounds
Top Schools: Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Oklahoma, Penn State
Dante Moore
Ranking: No. 3 QB // No. 6 Natl.
Size: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds
Top Schools: LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State
Arch Manning
Ranking: No. 1 QB // No. 1 Natl.
Size: 6-foot-4, 215 pounds
Top Schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Texas, Florida, LSU
Notes: Son of Cooper Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning
