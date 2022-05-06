10 best remaining free agents Chiefs could target following 2022 NFL draft

The 2022 NFL draft is in the books, and the Kansas City have welcomed 10 new rookies to the roster. Those rookies will get their first taste of NFL football during rookie minicamp this weekend, which will also provide a chance for the coaching staff and front office evaluators to begin to determine what the team still needs.

Brett Veach hasn’t ruled out going and making additions in free agency following the draft, but there are a few things that will inform those decisions. Some of that will be determined by what transpires in the offseason program. The gravity of the moves they can afford to make will be determined by the structure of a contract extension for Orlando Brown Jr., who remains on the franchise tag.

Availability will also play a role in things, and right now there are several interesting free agents available. Below you’ll find a very brief look at 10 free agents the team could target:

DT Akiem Hicks

Hicks would immediately be the best run-stopping and pass-rushing defensive tackle in Kansas City apart from Chris Jones. Solidifying the interior defensive line group could also be one of the more impactful moves that the Chiefs could make after the draft.

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham Jr. certainly proved that he still has what it takes to be a dominant receiver in the NFL after joining the Rams for their Super Bowl run. The big question here is when will he be ready to return from the ACL injury that he suffered during Super Bowl 56?

EDGE Trey Flowers

Health has been a big problem for Flowers over the past few years in Detroit. When healthy he’s proven to be a disruptive pass-rusher, but can you count on him to be healthy? This would have to be a very low-risk contract for the Chiefs to bite in my opinion.

DT Larry Ogunjobi

This feels a bit like the Bashaud Breeland situation from a few seasons ago. A failed physical blocked him from landing a deal with the Chicago Bears. Breeland got healthy and signed with the Green Bay Packers once the season had started. Could Ogunjobi be a late addition for a team like Kansas City?

WR Julio Jones

At his healthiest Jones is still one of the most dominant receivers in football. The problem is that he simply hasn’t been able to stay healthy, starting just 19 regular season games over the past two years. Maybe in a committee rotation like Kansas City has, Jones could thrive?

EDGE Jadeveon Clowney

The most productive edge rusher left on the market, Clowney had nine sacks with the Browns last season. There are some questions about whether he’s looking for a reasonable contract and whether he’d be a good locker room fit in Kansas City.

CB Kyle Fuller

The Chiefs added a ton of defensive back talent to the locker room already, but you can never have too many of these guys. The team had a lot of success with Kyle’s brother Kendall when they acquired him in the Alex Smith trade back in 2018. Kyle is known for forcing a ton of incomplete passes and could certainly help the group K.C. has now.

OT Eric Fisher

The former No. 1 overall draft pick by the Chiefs remains a free agent. Kansas City doesn’t exactly have a need for a left tackle, but adding Fisher at right tackle could be a savvy move. He may even be willing to give his former team a hometown discount.

EDGE Olivier Vernon

Vernon is trying to mount a comeback after sitting out all of last season with an Achilles injury. He has familiarity with Steve Spagnuolo, who he played for with the New York Giants. His last season suiting up was 2020, where he had nine sacks with the Cleveland Browns.

WR Jarvis Landry

The Chiefs were reported to have some interest in Landry when he was first released by the Browns. I find a hard time believing they still have anything more than a passing interest, but given the prior reports, it’s worth noting him here. He’s someone that a player like Skyy Moore could learn a lot from.

