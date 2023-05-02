10 best remaining free agents the Eagles could target after NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft is in the books, and Philadelphia Eagles have welcomed five new drafted rookies to the roster while working to sign an undrafted free agent class.

Now, the third wave of free agency is underway, and Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has an opportunity to address some positions that still need attention following the draft.

Philadelphia is stacked on both sides of the football but could look for depth at edge rusher, punter, tight end, and linebacker.

With the draft complete, all free-agent signings will no longer count against the compensatory formula, so we could start seeing some teams making moves.

Here’s a look at some of the best available free agents the Eagles could target in this third wave of free agency:

Leonard Floyd, Edge Rusher

Floyd is a terrific pass rusher and a former Georgia Bulldog.

Kenny Golladay, WR

Golladay wasted his opportunity with the Giants, but he’s a big receiver and was productive enough with Detroit to earn a massive contract.

EDGE Frank Clark

Clark dominated the postseason again as a professional pass rusher, this time logging three sacks through the first two rounds of the AFC playoffs after six total on the season.

Clark made the Pro Bowl three out of four years with Kansas City and had 10.5 sacks in 12 postseason starts.

Deion Jones, LB

EDGE Jadeveon Clowney



The Eagles are stacked with pass rushers, but you can never have enough.

OG Dalton Risner

TE Cameron Brate

An undrafted free agent out of Harvard in 2014, Brate missed six regular-season games last season and caught 20 passes for 174 yards — his lowest production since 2014.

Overall, he has caught 273 passes for 2,857 yards and 33 TDs.

Myles Jack, LB

TE Dan Arnold

Matt Haack, Punter

Michael Palardy, Punter

N'Keal Harry

N'Keal Harry

Harry was rarely targeted after being traded to the Bears, finishing with seven receptions, 116 yards, and one touchdown last season.

Given his efficiency when healthy and proficient run-blocking skills, Harry could be an upgrade over Britain Covey and several others for the fifth receiver spot.

