10 best remaining free agents the Bengals should target after NFL draft

The Cincinnati Bengals added eight players in the 2023 NFL draft, yet that won’t stop the front office from making moves in free agency before training camp if the right opportunity presents itself.

Case in point, Duke Tobin and Co. didn’t waste any time after the draft once free agency stopped impacting the compensatory pick process, signing quarterback Trevor Siemian.

A similar story could unfold in the coming weeks and months for the Bengals at key areas of need such as offensive line and pass-rusher. It’s also worth keeping a close eye on some of the team’s own free agents yet to find a new home.

Here are some free agents that should still interest the Bengals. Keep in mind that at this stage of the open market, these would be minimum deals of likely a single season.

CB Eli Apple

EDGE Yannick Ngakoue

EDGE Frank Clark

DL Matthew Ioannidis

OG Dalton Risner

OT Taylor Lewan

DL Akiem Hicks

DL Michael Brockers

RB Leonard Fournette

RB Kareem Hunt

