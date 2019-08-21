The 10 best recruiting programs in the past five cycles

Nczzdcj7figx9y9qrzzr

Recruiting is the lifeblood of every college football program, but it doesn’t always correlate to wins on the field. Here’s a look at the 10 best recruiting programs in the country over the past five cycles and how they did on the field during that span. It’s no surprise who’s on top.

1. ALABAMA

2015 ranking: 2

2016 ranking: 1

2017 ranking: 1

2018 ranking: 7

2019 ranking: 2

Five-year average: 2.6

Four-year record: 55-4

The skinny: The Tide have piled up wins both on the field and in the recruiting world over the past five years. Alabama has never finished lower than seventh during the last five classes, while also never losing more than one game during that same stretch. The program has become a well-oiled machine in both aspects of the sport and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Farrell’s take: Stunning, right? Alabama has been the best recruiting program for the last decade and the national titles have come with it. Nick Saban is the best head coach recruiter in the game today, and the way Alabama reloads is beyond impressive. The Tide sell winning, NFL dreams and much more - and it works. Only Clemson has given them a run for their money when it comes to on-field results.

2. GEORGIA

2015 ranking: 6

2016 ranking: 9

2017 ranking: 3

2018 ranking: 1

2019 ranking: 1

Five-year average: 4.0

Four-year record: 42-13

The skinny: If this list was predicated on just the last three classes, the Bulldogs would actually have the top spot. But for now they are still looking up at the Tide. However, there is no reason to feel bad for Georgia, which has quickly entrenched itself as one of the elite programs in the country very quickly. Now the question will be if the Bulldogs are able to maintain this impressive pace for the long haul.

Farrell’s take: Kirby Smart has taken Georgia recruiting to the next level, and the Bulldogs have won each of the last two recruiting titles under the Saban protégé. If Georgia continues to recruit this way, and there doesn’t appear to be anything slowing them down, it will win a national title or two very soon. The Bulldogs have become a national recruiting power, and they weren’t too shabby under Mark Richt, either.

