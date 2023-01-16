The 10 best players on LSU’s 2023 schedule

We never know what a college football roster is going to look like in several months. We don’t even know what it will look like next week.

With the draft and the transfer portal, players can come and go.

That said, we’re going to look at the best ten players LSU will face next season. I’d expect these names to be with their current teams when 2023 kicks off as most are in good situations.

Some of these guys are prime for a breakout year and others announced their presence in 2022. This is not a comprehensive list or a ranking — just 10 names to be on the lookout for when the fall rolls around.

QB Jordan Travis

Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat

LSU has one of its toughest tests to start the year: Trying to stop Jordan Travis. The Tigers did decent work against Travis in 2022. He fell short of his season average in yards per attempt, completion percentage and passer rating.

Don’t confuse that with a poor game from Travis. He did damage and helped Florida State convert 11 of 17 third downs.

Travis and FSU enter 2023 with high expectations. Travis will be one of the Heisman favorites in the preseason.

We saw LSU have some success against Bryce Young in 2022 and Travis could be a comparable opponent. LSU’s defense will need to play one of its best games of the year to keep the dynamic QB in check.

RB Quinshon Judkins

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Judkins, a true freshmen, emerged as a dynamic and prolific runner in 2022. The centerpiece of Lane Kiffin’s offense, he ran for 1,567 yards and scored 16 total touchdowns.

He picked up 91 first downs and had 42 runs of 10+ yards. He had breakaway speed and makes defenders miss. He’s your prototypical backfield star.

Judkins ran for 111 yards and scored twice against LSU in 2022. He caught two passes for 13 yards too.

It was a productive day, but Ole Miss fell behind in the second-half as LSU forced Ole Miss into predictable situations, limiting the effect Judkins could have.

Heading to Oxford in 2022, LSU will once again have a lot on its hands with Judkins.

CB Kool Aid-McKinstry

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama always has a wealth of stars. Its best player in 2023 could be Kool-Aid McKinstry.

According to PFF, his 18 forced incompletions led SEC corners in 2022. He broke up 16 passes, which was four more than anyone else in the SEC.

He’s one of the top prospects in the 2024 draft class and has two years of SEC football under his belt. The star corner is probably going to get even better, which is saying something.

In LSU’s November win, he broke up two passes and allowed just 27 yards on eight targets. LSU found success going away from McKinstry, but he did his job.

[autotag]Malik Nabers[/autotag] vs. McKinstry will be one of the better individual matchups in the country all year.

LBs Chad Bailey and Ty'Ron Hooper

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Bailey and Hooper had standout years under former LSU assistant Blake Baker at Missouri. They were two of the best linebackers in the SEC and helped lead a defense that finished 19th in SP+.

Bailey, a team captain, will be in his sixth year. He was PFF’s highest-graded SEC linebacker in 2022. Hooper was fourth in the SEC in solo tackles and tackles for loss. He got after the passer too, adding 32 pressures.

LSU will face Missouri for the first time since losing in 2020 and these two will provide a challenge for LSU’s efficient run game.

WR Evan Stewart

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Stewart, a prized five-star receiver in A&M’s 2022 recruiting class, broke out against Alabama, catching eight passes for 100 yards. A few weeks later, he put up 120 yards on Florida.

He totaled 643 yards on the year as a true freshman in a struggling offense.

Texas A&M’s QB situation should have some stability this year, with fellow freshman QB Connor Weigman returning. The Weigman-to-Stewart connection could become one of the SEC’s best,

Stewart caught four passes for 42 yards against LSU in 2022. Two of those catches went for first downs.

RB Raheim Sanders

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Sanders posted 1,466 rushing yards this year, highlighted by a 232 performance against Ole Miss. He ran for 46 yards on 12 carries against LSU in one of his least productive games of the year.

The LSU defense played one of its best games of the year and they’ll want to do that again next year.

Sanders is one of the best backs in the country. He put up 248 receiving yards to go along with his rushing total and will be part of a backfield that returns QB K.J. Jefferson.

LSU will have to tackle and play disciplined defense to keep Arkansas in check.

WR Ricky Pearsall

Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun

Pearsall began his career at Arizona State, catching passes from [autotag]Jayden Daniels[/autotag].

He finished 2022 with 669 yards, putting him 14th in the SEC, but he led the league in yards per catch among players with at least 30 catches. He placed top 10 in yards per route run and caught five touchdowns.

Pearsall passed up the draft and elected to return to Florida. LSU will be breaking in a new secondary and preventing receivers like Pearsall from making big plays will be the top priority.

OT J.C. Latham

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Latham could be the best offensive linemen in the West this fall. As Alabama’s right tackle, he was one of the best pass blockers in the SEC.

His worst game of the year came against LSU, where he gave up seven pressures. He didn’t allow more than one in any other contest. Latham will be one of the top prospects in the 2024 draft. The Tigers would like to have similar success against him in 2023.

DL Jared Verse

Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Travis isn’t the only star returning to Florida State — it’s getting its top pass rusher back too.

He led the ACC in pass rush win rate and racked up 36 pressures. It was his first year playing at a Power Five level after transferring from Albany, and he could be even better in 2023.

He could have gone to the draft but chose to stay another year. He put up seven pressures and two sacks against LSU in 2022.

