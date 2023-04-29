10 best players for Jaguars to target in Day 3

The Jacksonville Jaguars surprised most when they opted not to address any of their defensive needs and instead picking offensive tackle Anton Harrison, tight end Brenton Strange, and running back Tank Bigsby in the first three rounds, respectively.

After accumulating 10 picks in rounds four through seven, the Jaguars still have a chance to address a lot of areas before the weekend is over.

But finding a star in Day 3 is tough.

Here are 10 players who stand out as prospects that could interest the Jaguars in rounds four, five, six, and seven:

Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

Ringo’s availability after three rounds is pretty stunning.

Cornerbacks who stand 6’2, 207 pounds and run 4.36 40-yard dashes don’t exactly grow on trees.

Ringo played against top competition and allowed a 63.2 passer rating as a freshman and a 68.4 rating as a sophomore before going pro.

It’s hard to imagine the slide will last much longer.

Tyler Lacy, DL, Oklahoma State

Finding edge rushers in Day 3 will be tough, but there’s several options if the Jaguars want to upgrade their pass rush by getting more push up front.

Lacy is someone who could help in that regard as he’d likely project as a defensive end in the Jaguars’ system.

Jacksonville previously brought in the 6’4, 279-pound lineman for a visit.

Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina

The Jaguars didn’t land South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith, but they could still get his partner on the other side.

Rush is a 6’2 former wide receiver with 4.36 speed, who made strides each year with the Gamecocks. In his final season he allowed only 18 receptions in 10 games played.

Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Virginia

The Jaguars aren’t hurting for receiver help after adding Calvin Ridley to a room that already had Christian Kirk and Zay Jones. But there isn’t much depth behind that trio and there’s space for a young receiver to earn a spot.

Wicks had a huge 2021 season and looked like a premier prospect, but dropped off in a huge way in 2022 with nine drops and only two touchdown grabs.

The Jaguars brought in Wicks for a visit and could pick the receiver if they think they’ll get the player who dominated in Charlottesville in 2021.

Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah

The Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year had a spectacular college career, finishing it with six interceptions in his final season at Utah.

If only he had better measurables, he would’ve been long off the board by now.

At 5’9, 184 pounds with 4.51 speed, Phillips won’t wow you with much of his tools. But there’s no question that he’s a guy who finds a way to make plays anyway.

Adetomiwa Adebawore, DE, Northwestern

Adebawore is far from a polished prospect and shorter than teams want out of players at his position. Still, it’s a bit of a surprise that his stellar athleticism didn’t result in him coming off the board in Day 2.

At the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, Adebawore became the first player over 280 pounds to ever run the 40-yard dash in less than 4.5 seconds.

Carter Warren, OT, Pittsburgh

The Jaguars drafted Anton Harrison in the first round and now have Harrison, Walker Little, Cam Robinson, and Josh Wells at the position.

But with Robinson set to be suspended (and potentially on his way out of Jacksonville), it wouldn’t hurt to add depth.

Warren has a seven-foot wing span and could develop into a perfect swing tackle.

Colby Wooden, DE, Auburn

Like Tyler Lacy of Oklahoma State, Wooden visited the Jaguars before the draft and could be a way to add pressure with more push up front.

The 6’4, 273-pounder finished his final season at Auburn with six sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss.

McClendon Curtis, G, Chattanooga

Adding depth on the interior of the offensive line would make sense after losing Ben Bartch for the year last season and relying on utility lineman Tyler Shatley at left guard.

Curtis is a huge guard prospect at 6’6, 324 pounds, but could be a long-term project that turns into a reliable player under offensive line coach Phil Rauscher.

Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M

The 6’2 safety has the size and length you’d look for at the position, but the athleticism is lacking.

Still, he’s a versatile player who saw a ton of time in the slot and thrived with the Aggies against both the run and pass.

Few expected him to escape Day 2 and he presents great value in Day 3.

