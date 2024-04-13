Who have been the 10 best players first signed by the Rays?

ST. PETERSBURG — Blake Snell is known for a lot of things.

The Snellzilla nickname. Preference for single-digit uniform numbers. Video game addiction. Quirky personality. Love for Seattle-area teams. Occasional headline-grabbing comments. And, of course, an earlier-than-hoped departure from Game 6 of the 2020 World Series.

He is among the most successful players originally signed by the Rays, and from their player development standpoint, he has two interesting places in team history.

Leading up and into the 2010 season, the Rays tried — cleverly — to game the since-changed free-agent compensation system by stockpiling free agents and then letting them leave in return for extra draft picks.

They went into the 2011 draft positioned for a franchise-altering haul of talent, with 10 of the first 60 picks, and 12 of 89.

And yet, somehow, they came away with only one impact player in Snell — a tall, skinny lefty from a Seattle-area high school who was their seventh pick of the day, 52nd overall.

They whiffed on others who got hurt (top choice Taylor Guerrieri, Jake Hager), weren’t as good as projected (No. 2 pick Mikie Mahtook, Tyler Goeddel) and had off-field legal issues (Brandon Martin).

(Also, the Rays passed on 14 chances — more than any other team — to draft a Nashville-area high schooler named Mookie Betts, who went in the fifth round to Boston.)

Snell needed some time to develop, making his big-league debut in 2016, being sent back to the minors in May 2017, then returning six weeks later to stay.

And he has been really good since, with a career 71-56, 3.22 record. He pitched for the Rays through a December 2020 trade to San Diego, three seasons for the Padres and now with the Giants, and on Sunday will face his ex-mates for the second time.

Though injuries and stretches of inconsistency have been issues, Snell’s peak performances — headlined by Cy Young awards in 2018 and 2023 — make him the most decorated player, and one of the most accomplished, originally signed by the Rays.

Here is a look at the top 10 — some expected, some surprising — the franchise has produced, ranked by baseball-reference.com WAR ratings for their careers (active players marked by an *):

No. 10 German Marquez (17.6 WAR)

Rays arrival/departure: Signed in July 2011 as amateur free agent, traded to Rockies in January 2016

Details: Is 29 … traded as a prospect ... posted double-digit wins in each of his first four full seasons despite playing in pitcher-unfriendly Coors Field … underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2023, expected back in July

Awards/honors: 2021 All-Star

Career earnings: $60.9 million (through 2026)

No. 9 Alex Cobb* (19.3)

Rays arrival/departure: 4th-round pick in 2006, left as free agent after 2017

Details: Is 36 … pitched for Rays 2011-17, then Orioles, Angels, Giants … has overcome multiple injuries; currently rehabbing from hip surgery, eyeing May return …led Rays to 2013 AL wild-card game win with 6 2/3 shutout innings

Awards/honors: 2023 All-Star

Career earnings: $98.2 million

No. 8 Aubrey Huff (20.5)

Rays arrival/departure: 5th-round pick in 1998, traded to Astros in July 2006

Details: Is 47 … played for Rays 2000-06, then Astros, Orioles, Tigers, Giants ... led Rays in homers 2002-04, including 2003 season with a .311 average, 34 homers, 107 RBIs … ranks in top five on Rays all-time hits, homers, RBI lists

Awards/honors: 2008 Silver Slugger, won 2 World Series

Career earnings: $57.8 million

No. 7 Blake Snell* (21.2)

Rays arrival/departure: 1st-round pick in 2011, traded to Padres in December 2020

Details: Is 31 … pitched for Rays 2016-2020, then Padres, Giants … posted 21-5, 1.89 record for Rays in 2018 with 221 strikeouts in 180 2/3 innings … went 14-9, 2.25 with career-high 234 strikeouts for Padres in 2023 to win second Cy Young

Awards/honors: 2018, 2023 Cy Young awards; 2018 All-Star

Career earnings: $83.1 million (including 2025 player option)

No. 6 Josh Hamilton (28.2)

Rays arrival/departure: 1st-round pick in 1999, selected by Cubs in December 2006 Rule 5 draft (then traded to Reds)

Details: Is 42 … left unprotected in Rule 5 draft after several minor-league drug suspensions … played for Reds, Rangers, Angels … had breakout 2008 season, hitting .304 with 32 homers, AL-high 130 RBIs … won 2010 batting title at .359

Awards/honors: 2010 AL MVP, 5-time All-Star, 3 Silver Sluggers

Career earnings: $140.6 million

No. 5 James Shields (30.7)

Rays arrival/departure: 16th-round pick in 2000, traded to Royals in December 2012

Details: Is 41 … pitched for Rays 2006-12, then Royals, Padres White Sox … threw 200-plus innings for nine consecutive seasons, and majors-most 11 complete games in 2011 … Rays franchise leader in wins, losses, innings, strikeouts

Awards/honors: 2011 All-Star

Career earnings: $114.1 million

No. 4 Kevin Kiermaier* (35.6)

Rays arrival/departure: 31st-round pick in 2010, left as free agent after 2022

Details: Is 33 … played for Rays 2013-22, then Blue Jays … known for hustle on offense; speed, jumping ability and strong arm on defense … battled injuries during career, playing more than 129 games only once

Awards/honors: 4 Gold Gloves, 1 Platinum Glove

Career earnings: $71 million

No. 3 Carl Crawford (39.1)

Rays arrival/departure: 2nd-round pick in 1999, left as free agent after 2010

Details: Is 42 … played for Rays 2002-10, then Red Sox, Dodgers … franchise leader in hits, average, triples and stolen bases … averaged 50 steals over eight-year period, including an MLB record-tying six in May 2009 game

Awards/honors: 4-time All-Star, 2010 Gold Glove and Silver Slugger

Career earnings: $170.8 million

No. 2 David Price (40.2)

Rays arrival/departure: 1st-round pick in 2007, traded to Tigers in July 2014

Details: Is 38 … pitched for Rays 2008-14, then for Tigers, Blue Jays, Red Sox, Dodgers … won 20 games and AL Cy Young in 2012 … led majors with 271 strikeouts in 2014 … closed out Rays’ 2008 ALCS Game 7 win over Red Sox

Awards/honors: 2012 Cy Young in 2012, second in 2010, 2015; 5-time All-Star

Career earnings: $271 million

No. 1 Evan Longoria* (58.6)

Rays arrival/departure: 1st-round pick in 2006, traded to Giants in December 2017

Details: Is 38 … played for Rays 2008-17, then Giants, Diamondbacks … unsigned this season but not officially retired … arrival sparked Rays’ 2008-13 run of success … had four 30-plus homer seasons ... finished sixth in MVP voting twice

Awards/honors: 2008 Rookie of the Year, 3-time All-Star, 3 Gold Gloves

Career earnings: $148.3 million

