The 10 best NFL draft prospects in the SEC championship

The 2023 SEC championship game will featured 12 total players ranked in the top 100 of the 2024 NFL draft. The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide are playing each other in the SEC championship on Dec. 2 at 4:00 p.m. ET in an NFL draft scout’s dream. The winner of the Georgia-Alabama game will have their College Football Playoff hopes boosted, while the loser will likely have to settle for a New Year’s Six Bowl.

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide both have multiple players that are expected to be selected in the first round of the NFL draft. Georgia has had 25 players drafted over the past two NFL drafts, which is the most of any college football program.

Who are the top 10 NFL draft prospects playing in the SEC championship game?

Alabama edge Chris Braswell

2024 NFL draft ranking: No. 68

Alabama has a potent pair of edge rusher in Chris Braswell and Dallas Turner. The Crimson Tide’s pass rush duo should both be early picks in the draft.

Stats: 40 tackles, eight sacks, and three forced fumbles

Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran

2024 NFL draft ranking: No. 66

Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran is arguably the top player at his position in the draft. Van Pran has started at center in 42 straight games for the Bulldogs.

Stats: 12 starts



Georgia safety Javon Bullard

2024 NFL draft ranking: No. 61

Georgia safety Javon Bullard was elite in the College Football Playoff last season, winning defensive MVP in the semifinals and national championship. Bullard is a sound tackler and is ready to help an NFL secondary.

Stats: 50 tackles and two pass deflections



Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold

2024 NFL draft ranking: No. 39



Cornerback Terrion Arnold leads the SEC (tied) with five interceptions. Arnold is a physical cornerback the consistently blankets opposing wide receivers.

Stats: 55 tackles, 10 pass deflections, and five interceptions



Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter

2024 NFL draft ranking: No. 31



Lassiter has emerged as a top cornerback in the SEC. The junior defensive back has blanketed receivers throughout the year and is a sound tackler. Lassiter even followed Missouri star receiver Luther Burden around the field and did an effective job covering him.

Stats: 36 tackles and eight pass deflections

Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims

2024 NFL draft ranking: No. 23



Mims moves well for his size. He has had some dominant pass blocking reps this season and does a good job of getting to the second level on run and screen plays. The 6-foot-7, 340-pound offensive tackle has great size, but is also very mobile. Mims suffered an ankle injury, which forced him to miss a chunk of the 2023 season.

Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham

2024 NFL draft ranking: No. 13



Latham is Alabama’s top offensive lineman. The talented offensive tackle was a preseason All-SEC selection. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe tends to take a lot of sacks, but many of his sacks are because he is trying to extend a play and does not get rid of the ball quickly.

Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry

2024 NFL draft ranking: No. 9



Kool-Aid McKinstry has one of the best names in college football and is the No. 1 ranked cornerback in the upcoming draft. McKinstry provides tight coverage and will make things tough for Georgia on the outside. McKinstry and Terrion Arnold form the country’s top cornerback duo.

Stats: 25 tackles and six pass deflections

Alabama edge Dallas Turner

2024 NFL draft ranking: No. 8



Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran talked about Dallas Turner ahead of the SEC championship game.

He’s a great pass rusher. I want to say he was a freshman the last time we played him. He was really good then. He was really explosive, great athlete, very twitchy guy.

The Bulldogs heavily recruited Turner, who was a preseason All-SEC pick. Turner has the No. 3 (tied) most sacks in the SEC.

Stats: 46 tackles and eight sacks



Georgia tight end Brock Bowers

2024 NFL draft ranking: No. 6



Will Brock Bowers play in the SEC title game after sitting out the Georgia Tech game? Bowers is excellent after the catch and is a great route runner. He is the best tight end prospect in recent memory. NFL teams liked Bowers as a true freshman and he has only gotten better.

Stats: 51 receptions for 661 yards and seven total touchdowns

