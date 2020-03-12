The 10 best moments from Marshal Yanda’s retirement press conference

OWINGS MILLS, Md. - Marshal Yanda's retirement press conference took place in front of a packed auditorium at the team's practice facility in Owings Mills.

Current and former teammates showed up to send off one of the best players in Ravens history, one that almost assuredly will see his name in Canton, OH one day.

Ozzie Newsome, Eric DeCosta, John Harbaugh and Yanda each took the stage to say goodbye to the team's right guard for the majority of the last 13 seasons.

Here are the 10 best moments from Yanda's final press conference as a player:

Eric DeCosta announces that Marshal Yanda will be inducted into the Ravens Ring of Honor

It's only fitting to start at the coolest moment from the entire press conference.

DeCosta announced after Yanda's original speech concluded that the Ravens would have a new member of the team's Ring of Honor.

"We talked to Steve (Bisciotti) and Dick (Cass) and John [Harbaugh] and Ozzie and myself, really the whole organization - we can't think of a better recipient to be in our Ring of Honor," DeCosta said. "So, at some point in the very near future, we will be putting Marshal in our Ring of Honor with all the other great players and coaches and everybody else that we have."

Yanda will become the team's 21st member of the Ring of Honor.

Yanda explains his weight loss

Yanda played his final game as a Raven at 310 pounds. He entered Wednesday's press conference at 265 pounds.

"I have just been riding the exercise bike, my wife's Peloton, and diet and sauna," Yanda said. "The weight has been coming off, and I feel so much better already – just going up and down the stairs and bending over and flying on an airplane – my knees feel better. I have watched a lot of guys lose weight over the years. I don't think I am going to do the Matt Birk and be like 230."

He looked like a tight end in person, with the weight loss visible from just two months away from football.

Yanda talks about being tased

Yanda knows, without hesitation, the easiest 600 dollars he's ever made - and it came by way of a taser.

Samari Rolle and Chris McAlister were running around the locker room with Rolle's wife's taser and offering money to get tased. Yanda heard 600 dollars and was sold.

"I was at my locker when I heard, ‘600 dollars if you will let them shock you,'" Yanda explained. "I'm sitting at my locker and I immediately just stood straight up thinking, ‘This can't be any worse than getting shocked by an electric fence on the farm.' So, the locker room erupted at the word that I would do it."

Yanda, though, didn't react to being tased.

"I was shocked for a little bit with no real emotion, and then he stopped," Yanda said. "And I was worried that they weren't going to pay me because I'm a rookie, so I let them shock me again just to make sure of the bet. Because those two old guys, if they would have said, ‘Oh, you didn't do anything. I'm not paying you.' Still to this day, that was one of the easiest 600 bucks I've ever made, and that story still will be told for a long time."

Ozzie Newsome's billboard

Newsome wasn't shy about how he feels about Yanda's place in Ravens history.

"There's a phrase in this organization, ‘Play like a Raven,'" Newsome said. "If I had a billboard somewhere and could post it on 83 or somewhere near the stadium, and put players on there that I felt like played like a Raven, Marshal Yanda would be one of the first to go on that list."

Newsome, also a Hall-of-Famer, knows what it takes to end up with a bust in Canton.

"He was tough, competitive, smart and had a unique respect for the game as well as his teammates," Newsome said. "I know sometime in the future, as I've been told, you'll be getting your mail in Canton."

DeCosta's note

DeCosta's history with Yanda began before the two had even become linked.

In 2006, DeCosta visited the University of Iowa's campus and went on a run with his friend and Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz.

"What did you think of him'" DeCosta recalled Ferentz asking. "And I said, ‘Who?' Because I had a whole bunch of guys, and he said, ‘That right tackle of ours.' And I said, ‘He is a hell of a player, Coach. I think he would be a great guard.'"

Ferentz later sent DeCosta a book in the spring of 2007, when the two had an exchange about Yanda's future as a Raven.

"Kirk had sent that to me, and I sent him a thank you note. And the thank you note has been on my bulletin board now for about 13 years, and this is the note. It says: ‘Coach, thanks for the book. I look forward to reading it someday. Yanda to the Ravens at 61, mark it down.'"

The Ravens, coincidentally, traded out of that pick, but still found a way to selected Yanda later in the third round.

"So, for the last 13 years I've kept this on my bulletin board, and this guy has always been very special to me and I think to the organization," DeCosta said.

Yanda remembers the confetti falling

Of course, the most memorable moment for Yanda in his career was when the Ravens beat the 49ers in the 2013 Super Bowl.

As Birk once told Yanda, the memories of locker room celebrations will take over memories of the games.

"Matt Birk once said, ‘You won't remember all the games, - I definitely don't remember them all - But you will remember celebrating in the locker room with your teammates and coaches after those huge victories,'" Yanda recalled. "And that did happen in Denver. We got the chance for redemption going back to New England almost exactly a calendar year later and made the most of our opportunities."

And as former Ravens great Ray Lewis talked about at great length, the confetti falling down on the field, too.

"Ray always talked about watching the confetti fall, and we had heard that story a lot because we were very successful," Yanda said. "We were in the playoffs every year those years. But to finally get to the Super Bowl and win it and actually watch that confetti fall, was one of the best times of my career and my life."

Yanda's humbleness about his Hall of Fame future

Yanda will eventually make it to Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But the offensive lineman didn't take much credit for that, either.

"I don't like talking about myself and the accolades," Yanda said. "I'm a humble guy. If that happens, great. I'm not expecting anything. I feel very fortunate, and I'm thankful for my time, like I said...so, that would be awesome, but there's no pressure. There are no expectations of any of that. I'm just, I live in the moment. I'm very thankful for my time here."

Harbaugh referencing Canton

But it's not just fans and former teammates that think Yanda is deserving of a gold jacket. His old coach does, too.

"He embraced every bit of his career, made the most of it," Harbaugh said. "He is, in my opinion, a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and on behalf of all the Ravens - our organization, the players, coaches and the fans - thanks for everything you did."

DeCosta talks replacing the legend

Now, the Ravens are faced with replacing the long-time Raven. The task, as DeCosta knows, won't be an easy one.

"I mean, I think we're open for suggestions if you all have any suggestions," DeCosta said to a room full of laughs. "But you can't replace a guy like Marshal. As great a player as he his, he's a better person and a leader by example day-to day, and the other guys see that. They feed off of that. It becomes contagious. You can't replace that overnight. You hope you hit on some guys at some point who could become that guy, but that's like a once-every-10-years type of guy."

Why now for Yanda?

Yanda emphasized that, while he thinks he's still at the top of his game, he didn't want to end his career being a burden for himself and the franchise.

And that's how Yanda played, and as it turned out, went out of the NFL.

"I have watched a lot of guys on film over the years and have been a fan of the game and got to watch a lot of how their careers developed," Yanda said. "I have watched guys as they got older lose a little bit more each year and then by the end they were almost like a liability, and it was just like, ‘You need to hang it up and be done.' In the back of my mind, I said I never wanted to be like that."

