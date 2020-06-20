10 best linebackers in Chicago Bears franchise history

Glynn Morgan
NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears are known for their historic defenses, and its linebackers are the enforcers of that unrivaled legacy.  This top ten list consists of those players that exclusively played linebacker. Sorry Clyde "Bulldog" Turner, playing center for the ‘Beloved" disqualifies you from this category.

Here are the 10 best linebackers in Chicago Bears history

10 best linebackers in Chicago Bears franchise history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

What to Read Next