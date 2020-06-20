10 best linebackers in Chicago Bears franchise history
The Chicago Bears are known for their historic defenses, and its linebackers are the enforcers of that unrivaled legacy. This top ten list consists of those players that exclusively played linebacker. Sorry Clyde "Bulldog" Turner, playing center for the ‘Beloved" disqualifies you from this category.
10 best linebackers in Chicago Bears franchise history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago