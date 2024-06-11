The 10 best kits at Euro 2024 - ranked

Euro 2024 begins this week, everyone. Summer is officially here.

And what good is a summer without a good ol' football shirt to mark it?

That's why we're here today. Here are our pick of the 10 best kits on offer at this year's European Championships.

10. Italy away

Positive: It's not the Italy home shirt

Negative: What good is Italy at a tournament where the home shirt isn't the showstopper?



adidas' return to Italy brought about so much promise, but a largely underwhelming home kit left a lot to be desired.



At least the way kit echoes a flair of the mid-2000s.

Austria‘s new home and away kits 👀 pic.twitter.com/7vqLrbeuzC — 🇦🇹 (@austriawnt) March 28, 2024

Positive: Lovely tribute to Austria's mountains woven in

Negative: This isn't a skiing competition, pal



A fine effort here from Puma, who have kitted out Austria with a simple but effective home design which represents the country beautifully.



And to top it all off, it isn't skintight. Thank heavens.

8. Spain away

Positive: Finally, an interesting Spain away kit

Negative: You'd find this under the colour 'Calpol' on a Dulux chart



I have the sudden urge to swig some sugary, strawberry medicine and fall asleep watching Teletubbies.

7. Netherlands away

Positive: Almost definitely going to rub legendary Dutch figures the wrong way

Negative: Not everyone is going to find that funny, for some reason



Orange is a little bit garish as your main colour, but at least the Netherlands have found a lovely navy blue for it to bethe backdrop for on their away kit.

6. Germany home

Positive: 🔥🔥🔥

Negative: 'Seymour! The house is on fire!'



Do not compare this kit to Belgium's home strip from the 2022 World Cup. Don't you dare.



This is not a year six school disco design, but a wonderfully creative take on the Germany flag. Learn the difference, buddy.

5. Germany away

Positive: 'No mother, it's just the northern lights!'

Negative: Julian Nagelsmann's impending attempt to recreate this in suit form



Why stick to traditional colours when you can have a changed strip that's pink and purple? Good on you, Germany.

4. Belgium home

Positive: Looks like the charred but royal remains of their old flames kit

Negative: Represents the charred but royal remains of their golden generation?



Everyone keeps talking about Belgium's Tintin away kit. Not enough people are talking about their rouge home kit.



Please sort this out immediately.

3. France away

Positive: Pinstripe Nation, stand up!

Negative: Why the hell is no one standing?



A France away kit is meant to look like a set of pyjamas, actually.

2. England away

Positive: Acceptable to wear on any occasion

Negative: Apparently wearing this to a wedding wouldn't actually be acceptable



All hail our new overlords - England's purple-palette colour scheme.

Positive: Definitely French

Negative: Definitely French



The only real downside of France's home kit is that the tri-colour collar doesn't completely wrap around.



Maybe Nike had a late-night vision that this kind of style will be all the range among kit connoisseurs in, say, 20 years. Always got to stay ahead of the game.