The 10 best kits at Euro 2024 - ranked
Euro 2024 begins this week, everyone. Summer is officially here.
And what good is a summer without a good ol' football shirt to mark it?
That's why we're here today. Here are our pick of the 10 best kits on offer at this year's European Championships.
10. Italy away
Positive: It's not the Italy home shirt
Negative: What good is Italy at a tournament where the home shirt isn't the showstopper?
adidas' return to Italy brought about so much promise, but a largely underwhelming home kit left a lot to be desired.
At least the way kit echoes a flair of the mid-2000s.
Austria‘s new home and away kits 👀 pic.twitter.com/7vqLrbeuzC
— 🇦🇹 (@austriawnt) March 28, 2024
Positive: Lovely tribute to Austria's mountains woven in
Negative: This isn't a skiing competition, pal
A fine effort here from Puma, who have kitted out Austria with a simple but effective home design which represents the country beautifully.
And to top it all off, it isn't skintight. Thank heavens.
8. Spain away
Positive: Finally, an interesting Spain away kit
Negative: You'd find this under the colour 'Calpol' on a Dulux chart
I have the sudden urge to swig some sugary, strawberry medicine and fall asleep watching Teletubbies.
7. Netherlands away
Positive: Almost definitely going to rub legendary Dutch figures the wrong way
Negative: Not everyone is going to find that funny, for some reason
Orange is a little bit garish as your main colour, but at least the Netherlands have found a lovely navy blue for it to bethe backdrop for on their away kit.
6. Germany home
Positive: 🔥🔥🔥
Negative: 'Seymour! The house is on fire!'
Do not compare this kit to Belgium's home strip from the 2022 World Cup. Don't you dare.
This is not a year six school disco design, but a wonderfully creative take on the Germany flag. Learn the difference, buddy.
5. Germany away
Positive: 'No mother, it's just the northern lights!'
Negative: Julian Nagelsmann's impending attempt to recreate this in suit form
Why stick to traditional colours when you can have a changed strip that's pink and purple? Good on you, Germany.
4. Belgium home
Positive: Looks like the charred but royal remains of their old flames kit
Negative: Represents the charred but royal remains of their golden generation?
Everyone keeps talking about Belgium's Tintin away kit. Not enough people are talking about their rouge home kit.
Please sort this out immediately.
3. France away
Positive: Pinstripe Nation, stand up!
Negative: Why the hell is no one standing?
A France away kit is meant to look like a set of pyjamas, actually.
2. England away
Positive: Acceptable to wear on any occasion
Negative: Apparently wearing this to a wedding wouldn't actually be acceptable
All hail our new overlords - England's purple-palette colour scheme.
Positive: Definitely French
Negative: Definitely French
The only real downside of France's home kit is that the tri-colour collar doesn't completely wrap around.
Maybe Nike had a late-night vision that this kind of style will be all the range among kit connoisseurs in, say, 20 years. Always got to stay ahead of the game.