Who are 10 best IU athletes of all time? See how artificial intelligence ranks them

Over the past few months, we've had artificial intelligence rank the ten best athletes ever for our local pro and college teams with varying degrees of success.

The list put together by Chat GPT for the best Pacers of all time was pretty solid, while we had some disagreements with the Colts list, which was much different than our internal rankings.

Then there were the Purdue rankings, which included an athlete that didn't actually go to the school.

As the summer winds down and we turn our attention to college sports, we decided to give it a chance to redeem itself by telling us the ten best Indiana University athletes of all time and its reasoning.

Here's what AI had to say:

Ten best IU athletes of all time

1. Isiah Thomas (Basketball)

Isiah is considered one of the greatest NBA players of all time. He led Indiana to an NCAA championship in 1981 and had a successful career with the Detroit Pistons.

2. George Taliaferro (Football)

Taliaferro was a trailblazer as the first African-American to be drafted by an NFL team. He had an exceptional college career as a versatile player on both offense and defense.

3. Mark Spitz (Swimming)

Although he only attended Indiana University briefly before transferring, Spitz is an Olympic legend, winning seven gold medals in swimming at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

4. Steve Alford (Basketball)

Alford was a standout basketball player at Indiana, leading the Hoosiers to an NCAA championship in 1987 and earning the Final Four Most Outstanding Player award.

5. George McGinnis (Basketball)

McGinnis was a dominant basketball player at Indiana and later played in the ABA and the NBA, earning multiple All-Star selections.

Oladipo was a dynamic player during his time at Indiana and has gone on to have a successful NBA career, earning All-Star honors.

7. Zora G. Clevenger (Football, Basketball, and Baseball)

An accomplished athlete who played multiple sports and later became IU's athletic director.

Schwarber was a standout baseball player for the Hoosiers and later became a key player for the Chicago Cubs, helping them win the 2016 World Series.

9. Calbert Cheaney (Basketball)

Cheaney is Indiana University's all-time leading scorer and was a consensus National Player of the Year in 1993.

10. Don Schlundt (Basketball)

Schlundt was a legendary basketball player at Indiana University during the 1950s and was named a First Team All-American in 1955 and 1956.

How it did, plus our rankings

We had to run this experiment several times as it repeatedly included people who weren't IU athletes. Meg Mallon, a golfer who went to Ohio State, philanthropist Cindy Simon Skjodt and Larry Bird all made appearances on the list. In fairness to Chat GPT, Bird did technically attend IU for one month.

