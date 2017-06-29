The 10 best GIFs from NASCAR on NBC

You need to check out NASCAR on NBC’s GIPHY page. Ahead of the network’s coverage of the remainder of the 2017 Cup Series season, NBC released over 230 GIFs of Cup Series drivers doing random things. They’re pretty awesome. So awesome, in fact, that we decided to rank our 10 favorites.

10. Erik Jones and a walkman

The Sony Walkman was first introduced in 1979. Erik Jones was born in 1996. We’re wondering when the first time he held a Walkman was and if it was before he filmed this GIF.

9. Danica Patrick and a lobster

Patrick should film a cooking video about how to cook lobster while she’s in New England in two weeks for the New Hampshire race.

8. Ryan Blaney drinking tea

Ryan Blaney seems like the kind of guy who would have tweeted a Kermit sipping tea picture with enough prodding after his win at Pocono.

7. Patriotic Jimmie Johnson

If you tweet a message wishing everyone a good 4th of July without using this GIF, you’ve failed.

6. Kyle Larson’s eyebrow raise

This is going to get a lot of use, especially if something odd happens in a race.

5. Kyle Busch’s confetti cannon

This probably shouldn’t be as funny as it is. But, it’s funny.

4. Matt Kenseth’s lack of emotion

Pure Kenseth.

3. Brad Keselowski’s mic drop

Fun fact: This GIF was filmed before Busch dropped the microphone after one answer in his post-Coca-Cola 600 press conference and Keselowski’s subsequent disagreement with the way Busch acted.

2. Dale Earnhardt Jr. eating popcorn

You can tell Junior had a lot of fun making the GIFs, and this is probably the best one.

1. Sunglasses Paul Menard

For a driver that doesn’t say much, once had sideburns so long that they were almost mutton chops, and has a father who owns a midwest home improvement chain this is so perfect.

Nick Bromberg is the editor of Dr. Saturday and From the Marbles on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at nickbromberg@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

