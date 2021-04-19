10 best games from Alex Smith’s career with 49ers, Chiefs, and Washington

Alex Smith may not have had the career trajectory that some former No. 1 overall quarterbacks have had. The former Utah product won’t retire with a Super Bowl appearance, which at least Cam Newton can speak of. He certainly won’t know the joys of hoisting a Lombardi Trophy, a feat Troy Aikman accomplished three times in his career.

However, Smith was a quarterback that could instantly upgrade the position once he led the San Francisco 49ers to a 13-3 record in 2011. He solved Kansas City’s quarterback quandary in 2013 when he started for Andy Reid in their first season together with the Chiefs. Even Washington was in first place in the NFC East when an untimely broken leg pushed his career to the brink.

What no one say about Smith is that he didn’t fight. Smith kept battling, and as Winston Churchill said, it is the courage to continue that counts.

10. Dec. 3, 2017 — At least you tried

Although the Chiefs fell 38-31 to the New York Jets, Smith had one of the statistically better games of his career going 19-of-33 for 366 yards and four touchdowns. Smith even had one carry for 70 yards that led to a Kansas City field goal. However, Smith couldn't complete the comeback with a fourth-and-6 pass from the Jets' 16-yard line falling incomplete with 45 seconds left.

9. Dec. 24, 2005 — First career start

Smith was efficient going 12-of-16 for 131 yards and rushing seven times for 21 yards. The 49ers picked up a 24-20 victory over the St. Louis Rams as the rookie earned his first career win.

8. Oct. 21, 2018 — Fight for Ol' DC

Washington hadn't beaten the hated Dallas Cowboys at home since Dec. 30, 2012, when a rookie Robert Griffin was under center. As the leader of the renascent "Over the Hill Gang," Smith led Washington to a 20-17 win over their NFC East rivals.

7. Oct. 29, 2012 — 94.74 completion percentage

In a display that 2011 wasn't a fluke and that Smith was a very efficient passer, the former 2005 No. 1 overall pick completed 18-of-19 for 232 yards and three touchdowns as San Francisco improved to 6-2 with a 24-3 win over the Arizona Cardinals. It was also Smith's last complete game as a 49ers starting quarterback.

6. Dec. 15, 2013 — Perfection

Smith earned criticism of his career for being a "captain checkdown." But he was hardly that in the Chiefs' 56-31 drubbing of the Oakland Raiders. Smith went 17-of-20 for 287 yards and five touchdowns with a perfect 158.3 passer rating in the win

5. Jan. 9, 2016 — Chiefs' first playoff win since Marty Schottenheimer

After letting the Indianapolis Colts off the mat in the 2013 AFC wild-card, and missing the playoffs despite a winning record in 2014, Smith and the Chiefs got sweet redemption with a 30-0 shutout of the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in the AFC wild-card. Smith completed 17-of-22 for 190 and a touchdown in what would be the last playoff win of his career. It was also the Chiefs' first postseason win since the the 1993 AFC divisional against the Houston Oilers.

4. Sept. 7, 2017 — Take that, champs

Much was made about how no one could beat the New England Patriots in the Thursday night NFL kickoff at Gillette Stadium. Since 2004, when it became the start of the title defense for the previous year's Super Bowl champions, New England was 3-0. Smith led the Chiefs to a 42-27 stunner, going 28-of-35 for 368 yards and four touchdowns in the process.

3. Nov. 20, 2011 — Restoring the 49ers glory

The 49ers, a once great franchise built by Bill Walsh and Joe Montana with Steve Young as a masterful caretaker, fell on hard times throughout the 2000s. The club hadn't even posted a winning record since 2002. With a 23-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Candlestick Park, the Niners were 9-1, ensuring 2011 would be their first campaign with a winning record in nine seasons. Smith completed 20 passes on 38 attempts for 267 yards and two touchdowns in a season that saw him ascend as one of the league's better quarterbacks.

2. Jan. 14, 2012 — Out-dueling Drew Brees in the playoffs

If 49ers fans knew Brees was going to put up 42-of-63 for 462 yards and four touchdowns against San Francisco, they probably would have thought the New Orleans Saints would have prevailed in the 2011 NFC divisional. However, Smith was equally clutch in his own way. With nine seconds left, Smith threw a 14-yard pass to tight end Vernon Davis to give the 49ers their first playoff victory since the 2002 NFC wild-card, and their first NFC Championship Game appearance since 1997.

1. Oct. 11, 2020 — Completing the comeback

It wasn't much with going 9-of-17 for 37 yards in relief during a 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but Smith's return to the playing field was the exclamation point of an improbable two-year rehab journey that threatened his career. Although Smith may have never played in a Super Bowl, no one could ever doubt if he had the heart of a champion.

