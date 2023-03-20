10 best free agents still available in Week 2 of free agency

The first week of free agency has come and gone with most of the top talents off the board. However, there are still several quality players left on the market.

And with the Raiders still having a bunch of cap space available, we should expect to see them be very active over the next few weeks upgrading their roster. But who is still out there that could help this team win in 2023?

Here are the top ten players still available in free agency as of March 20.

1. TE Dalton Schultz, Cowboys

Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) catches a pass as Washington Football Team defensive back Jeremy Reaves (39) defends during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2. LB Bobby Wagner, Rams

Dec 25, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner (45) in the second half against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

3. DE Yannick Ngakoue, Colts

Oct 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) narrowly misses being sacked by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

4. CB Rock Ya-Sin, Raiders

Nov 27, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) commits pass interference against Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

5. OG Dalton Risner, Broncos

Jan 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos guard Dalton Risner (66) on field against the Kansas City Chiefs during a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

6. OT Isaiah Wynn, Patriots

Nov 24, 2019; Foxboro, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn in action against the Dallas Cowboys during a game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Breidenbach/Providence Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK

7. TE Foster Moreau, Raiders

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 18: Foster Moreau #87 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

8. WR Odell Beckham Jr., Rams

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) catches a touchdown pass over Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) during the first quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

9. DE Leonard Floyd, Rams

Jan 16, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd (54) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) during the first half of a NFC Divisional Round playoff game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

10. WR Mecole Hardman, Chiefs

OAKLAND, CA – SEPTEMBER 15: Mecole Hardman #17 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after catching a touchdown pass over Curtis Riley #35 of the Oakland Raiders during the second quarter of an NFL football game at RingCentral Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire