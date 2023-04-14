10 best free agent signings in Broncos history

Throughout their storied history, the Denver Broncos have made several franchise-shaking signings in free agency. Here is a quick look back at the best free agency additions in franchise history.

Aqib Talib

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

As the first of a few former New England Patriots on this list, Aqib Talib was an instrumental part of the 2015 Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 team. Talib was a cornerstone of the “No Fly Zone” defense that shut down then-Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and the high-powered offense of Tom Brady and Co. in the 2015 AFC championship.

Wes Welker

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

The second former Patriot on this list is wide receiver Wes Welker. Welker is one of five players to catch passes from both Hall of Fame quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. Welker was a part of the record-breaking 2013 offense that scored an NFL record 606 points during a 16-game season. Welker caught a career-high 10 touchdown passes in 2013, grabbing 122 passes over his time in Denver.

DeMarcus Ware

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Ware had been a Hall of Fame-caliber player on his own with the Dallas Cowboys when the Denver Broncos signed him before the 2014 NFL season. Ware starred across from former Broncos linebacker Von Miller for three seasons, disrupting quarterbacks such as Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton. Ware won his first and only Super Bowl in Denver, capping his playoff career with two sacks in Super Bowl 50. Ware retired from football after the 2016 season.

Jake Plummer

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

After spending the first six years of his career with the Arizona Cardinals, Plummer signed with the Broncos in 2003. He went on to post the best winning percentage (.722) by a quarterback in franchise history. (That record has since been broken by Peyton Manning, but ranking No. 2 behind Manning is no small feat.)

Ed McCaffrey

(Stephen Dunn /Allsport)

“Eddie Mac,” as he was affectionately known in Denver, came to the Broncos in 1995 with head coach Mike Shanahan from the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey helped Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway win two Super Bowls against the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons. McCaffrey played for Denver until after the 2003 season. The McCaffrey name continues to be renowned across the NFL, with Ed’s son Christian lighting up scoreboards for the 49ers today. McCaffrey coached high school and college football in the state, most recently as the former coach of the University of Northern Colorado.

Emmanuel Sanders

(Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports)

The Broncos have a great history of landing free agent gems at wide receiver. Sanders joined the team in 2014 after spending the first four years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sanders earned two Pro Bowl nods in Denver and helped the team win Super Bowl 50. He totaled 404 receptions for 5,361 yards and 28 touchdowns in six years (78 games) with the Broncos.

Bill Romanowski

(Photo by MI) PL BL KD 1999 (Horz.)

Romanowski signed with Denver in 1996 and went on to play six seasons with the Broncos, helping the team win a pair of Super Bowls. He earned two Pro Bowls during his time in Denver and ended his career in 2003 with four Super Bowl titles after playing with four teams.

Mark Schlereth

(Brian Bahr /Allsport)

Schlereth (known as “Stink”) spent five years with Washington before signing with the Broncos in 1995. After winning a title with the “Hogs” and earning a Pro Bowl selection in D.C., Schlereth earned another Pro Bowl nod and won two more Super Bowls in Denver.

Neil Smith

(Vincent Laforet /Allsport)

Smith spent nine years with the Kansas City Chiefs before joining the Broncos in 1997, just in time for back-to-back Super Bowl wins. He earned six Pro Bowl selections during his career, including one all-star nod in Denver. His time with the Broncos was brief, but Smith’s three-year run in Denver included 19 sacks and a pair of championship rings.

Peyton Manning

(Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports)

This list would be incomplete without the mention of Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. After a career-threatening neck surgery led to his release from the Indianapolis Colts, Manning was signed by the Broncos before the 2012 NFL season. During his four years in Denver, Manning set and broke several NFL records en route to four straight AFC West titles, two AFC Championship victories and one Super Bowl to cap off his career. “The Sheriff” rode off into the sunset in 2016 as a winner and a Broncos legend.

