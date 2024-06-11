The 10 best forwards at Euro 2024

A huge number of the world's truly elite strikers will be on the plane to Euro 2024 this summer.

Of course, not all will be there, including the planet's most lethal centre forward Erling Haaland, but an abundance of sensational sharpshooters will still be on show in Germany.

They will all be chasing the Henri Delaunay Cup with their respective nations, aiming to fire their way into the history books. However, as great strikers do, Europe's top number nines will also be licking their lips at the prospect of claiming individual glory in the form of Euro 2024's Golden Boot.

Here are the best strikers heading to Euro 2024 this summer.

Alvaro Morata often comes in for both fair and unfair criticism. Sure, he could try timing his runs a little better, but he remains a lethal goalscorer in the red of Spain.



He's fired his way into Spain's top five goalscorers of all time in recent years, sitting behind the likes of Raul and David Villa, but has also proven formidable for Atletico Madrid. He heads into Euro 2024 off the back of a 21-goal season for the capital side.

Shining for a Lens side that defied expectations, Lois Openda took no time adapting to life at RB Leipzig. His debut campaign ended with 28 goals and seven assists in all competitions despite his side's inconsistencies both domestically and on the continent.



The Belgium forward will have to fight with some excellent attackers at this summer's tournament, but his blistering pace and excellent technique will prove nightmarish for defenders.

Having found a new lease of life at Arsenal, it's tough to describe Kai Havertz as a striker. The lanky attacker has played in midfield or as a number ten frequently, but he has found most joy as a false nine with the Gunners.



Whether Julian Nagelsmann will utilise him in the same position is unclear, although it seems likely. The German found his shooting boots and, most importantly, confidence in north London last term, boasting a completely unique skill set up top.

One of Openda's formidable teammates, Romelu Lukaku had another solid season in Italy, this time with Roma. However, he becomes a completely different proposition for Belgium, with a frightening scoring record at international level.



Lukaku netted 14 goals during qualification for Euro 2024, a record for a single Euros qualifying campaign, and now has over 80 strikes for Belgium. Defenders simply can't deal with his physicality.

Serbia have two excellent centre forwards heading to Euro 2024, one of which is Aleksandar Mitrovic. He scored 40 goals in Saudi Arabia last season, but Dusan Vlahovic thrived for Juventus against a stronger calibre of opposition.



The towering striker produced 16 goals in Serie A last season but could still miss out on a starting spot in Germany to the former Fulham forward.

After finishing Euro 2020 with the Golden Boot under his arm, Cristiano Ronaldo could well be stepping out at his last major tournament. Having triumphed at Euro 2016, it's not make-or-break for the 39-year-old, but it would be a special farewell if Portugal were to be crowned champions.



He may no longer be terrorising Europe's elite defenders but he still managed an astonishing 44 goals and 13 assists in just 45 matches with Al Nassr last term.

After producing 40 goal contributions for Aston Villa last season as he helped them qualify for the Champions League, Ollie Watkins is still going to be playing second fiddle to Harry Kane for England at Euro 2024.



It's rather unfortunate for the 28-year-old, but he will be an excellent alternative from the bench or in case of an emergency injury. Regardless, he remains one of the world's most in-form forwards.

Free transfers don't come much better than Marcus Thuram to Inter. The 26-year-old was crucial to the Italian club's Serie A triumph, producing 13 goals and the same number of assists in the league last season.



The speedy and powerful centre-forward has proven to be a sharpshooter but also a valuable facilitator, which will serve France well at Euro 2024. He's likely to feature through the middle, with Kylian Mbappe coming in off the left flank.

He may be 34 and a divisive and expensive figure at Barcelona, but Robert Lewandowski is still among the world's best strikers. Few can match his intelligence, hold-up play and finishing ability, with another impressive scoring season in Catalonia to his name.



Poland will rely on him to drag them through Euro 2024, something that hasn't always ended well at past tournaments. He will need service to thrive in Germany.

1. Harry Kane

Having been mocked for another trophyless season, this time at serial winners Bayern Munich, Harry Kane would love nothing more than to silence his haters with a European Championship this summer.



Despite Bayern's woes, Kane more than did his part in Bavaria, bagging a remarkable 44 goals in 45 matches in all competitions. 36 of those came in a mere 32 Bundesliga matches.



There is still no striker better than England's skipper.