10 best first round picks in Chicago Bears history

The Chicago Bears have had some memorable — and Hall of Fame — first-round picks during their storied 102-year history, with linebacker Brian Urlacher being the most recent.

Chicago hasn’t had much success in the first round in recent history — whether it was during the Jerry Angelo, Phil Emery or Ryan Pace eras. The hope is that changes with quarterback Justin Fields, who was the team’s last first-round pick in 2021.

After not having a first-round selection in three of the last four years, the Bears will pick in the top 10 in the 2023 NFL draft. They traded the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers for two first-round picks, two second-round selections and wide receiver DJ Moore.

But Chicago does have the No. 9 pick — which will be Ryan Poles’ first-ever first-round selection — something that worked out well for the franchise back in 2000.

Here’s a look at the 10 best first-round picks by the Bears in team history, a list that includes all Hall of Famers:

RB Walter Payton | 1975 | Pick 4

Payton is widely regarded as the best player in NFL history, and he had a profound impact on the Bears and NFL. He did it all, whether it was rushing, blocking, receiving or even passing the ball, when needed. Payton became the NFL’s all-time leading rusher in 1984, a record that stood until 2002 (Emmitt Smith). He was also part of the legendary 1985 Bears that won Super Bowl XX. Payton earned a number of honors, including NFL MVP in 1977, a nine-time Pro Bowler, five-time All-Pro. He was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1993.

LB Dick Butkus | 1965 | Pick 3

Butkus is arguably the best linebacker in NFL history, and he needs no introduction. He’s one of the toughest guys to ever play in the NFL, and his impact on the game has extended beyond the playing field. Butkus played all nine seasons in Chicago, where he made the Pro Bowl in eight of those nine seasons, earning first-team All-Pro honors five times along the way. Butkus recorded 27 fumble recoveries and 22 interceptions before knee injuries forced his retirement after the 1973 season. He was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979.

RB Gale Sayers | 1965 | Pick 4

Sayers, the man they called the “Kansas Comet,” was one of the most elusive running backs of all time, and a part of a rich running back history with the Bears. In his seven-year career, which was shortened by a knee injury, Sayers totaled 9,435 combined net yards and 4,956 yards rushing. Sayers, who spent his entire career with the Bears, was a five-time All-Pro and made four Pro Bowls. He’s also the youngest player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1977 at the age of 34.

LB Brian Urlacher | 2000 | Pick 9

Urlacher is the latest in a long line of Hall of Fame linebackers for the Bears, where he established himself as an incredibly athletic and gifted player in the NFL. He spent all 13 seasons with Chicago, and he’s the franchise’s all-time leader in solo tackles (1,040). Urlacher was named first-team All Pro four times and was selected to the Pro Bowl eight times. He also earned Defensive Rookie of the Year (2000) and Defensive Player of the Year (2005) honors. Urlacher was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

QB Sid Luckman | 1939 | Pick 2

Luckman is still considered the best quarterback in Bears history, which speaks both to his accomplishments and Chicago’s bleak quarterback history. Luckman played all 12 seasons with the Bears, where he’s second in franchise history with 14,686 yards and 137 touchdowns. He’s a five-time first-team All Pro, three-time Pro Bowler, NFL MVP in 1943. Luckman, who led the Bears to four NFL championships, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1965.

TE Mike Ditka | 1961 | Pick 5

Ditka is credited with making the tight end position what it is today. He spent six seasons with Chicago, where he had 316 catches for 4,503 yards (fifth in team history) and 34 touchdowns (fourth). Ditka was a two-time first-team All Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, and he won an NFL title with the Bears in 1963. Ditka returned to Chicago as a head coach in 1982, where he led the team to its first (and only) Super Bowl title in 1985. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1988.

DL Dan Hampton | 1979 | Pick 4

Hampton, the man they called “Danimal,” was part of the legendary 1985 Bears defense, where he was a disruptive and ferocious defensive lineman during his 12 seasons in Chicago. He was a versatile defender, playing both defensive end and defensive tackle. Hampton was a four-time Pro Bowler and first-team All Pro in 1984. Hampton was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002.

C/LB Clyde "Bulldog" Turner | 1940 | Pick 7

Turner spent 13 seasons with the Bears, where he was a two-way player at center and linebacker. He was a first-team All Pro seven times, a four-time Pro Bowler and a member of the NFL 1940s All-Decade Team. Turner won four NFL championships with Chicago in 1940, 1941, 1043 and 1946. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1966.

OT Jim Covert | 1983 | Pick 6

Covert was a cornerstone of a Bears offensive line that led the NFL in rushing for four consecutive seasons from 1983-1986 with all-time great Walter Payton. Covert played his entire nine-year career with the Bears, during which he was a two-time All-Pro selection, two-time Pro Bowler, a member of the NFL’s 1980s All-Decade Team and a Super Bowl XX champion. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

OT Joe Stydahar | 1936 | Pick 6

Stydahar was the first-ever first-round pick for the Bears in 1936, and he played nine seasons with Chicago from 1936-42 and 1945-46. He was a four-time first-team All Pro, four-time Pro Bowler and a member of the NFL 1930s All-Decade Team. Turner played on three Bears championship teams in 1040, 1942 and 1946. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1967.

