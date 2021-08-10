In this article, we discuss the 10 best EV materials stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best EV Materials Stocks to Buy.

The increase in demand for electric vehicles (EVs) around the world over the past few years has also given a boost to companies that sell products critical to the manufacture of these vehicles. In the mining sector, copper and lithium producing firms deal extensively with the EV industry. In the automotive field, firms that sell transmission and electrical systems have contracts with EV makers. Semiconductor manufacturers have also benefited from the rise in EV sales. According to the International Energy Agency, there were more than 10 million EVs on the roads in 2020.

In June, news publication Forbes reported that a group of EV materials stocks picked by a team of experts at the publication had registered year-to-date gains of 17%, comparing favorably to the 15% year-to-date rise in the industry benchmark S&P 500 over the same time period. Some of the prominent names in the electric vehicle industry presently include Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM), NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO), and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX), among others.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, electric vehicle makers had a better-than-expected fiscal year, with Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) registering a record rally through the lockdown that shattered market records. In 2021, after a slow start to the year, EV sales are back on the growth trajectory, with EV makers like Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) reporting record deliveries. Investment bank Citigroup claims EV makers delivered 227,000 new energy vehicles in China, a big EV market, in June this year, up 15% month-on-month and 166% year-on-year.

A report on the outlook for the electric vehicle industry by the IEA reveals that in the first quarter of this year, EV sales rose by 140% year-on-year. Most of this growth was attributed to the sales of EVs in China and Europe, accounting for 500,000 and 450,000 total deliveries respectively. If the sales of EVs continue to grow, the agency further notes, EVs could represent 7% of the road vehicle fleet by 2030, compared to the 12% goal (230 million EV vehicles on the road) that a Sustainable Development goal has envisioned. Nickel and cobalt, two key metals required for the production of EV batteries, as well as copper, used in a variety of EV components, have gradually seen demand rise as the sale and production of EVs accelerates. A report by Glencore, a mining firm, has forecast that the demand for these three metals will jump to 1.1 megaton, 314 kiloton, and 4.1 megaton by 2030. The company predicts that if 10 million EVs are sold every year by 2025, nickel demand will increase by 400 kilotons annually.

Our Methodology

With this context in mind, here is our list of the 10 best EV materials stocks to buy. These were ranked keeping in mind analyst ratings, basic business fundamentals, and hedge fund sentiment.

Best EV Materials Stocks to Buy

10. Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 11

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) is an Israeli firm that makes and sells additive electronics. It is placed tenth on our list of 10 best EV materials stocks to buy. One of the premier products of the firm is the DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system that produces circuit-boards, antennas, and sensors, among other things, for prototyping. The company markets these products to the electric vehicle industry as well. It has a market cap of $1.6 billion and posted $3.4 million in revenue last year.

In earnings results for the first quarter, posted on May 20, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) reported a revenue of $0.81 million, up more than 15% compared to the revenue over the same period last year.

Out of the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, New York-based investment firm Renaissance Technologies is a leading shareholder in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) with 6.6 million shares worth more than $57 million.

Just like Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM), NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO), and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX), Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) is one of the best EV materials stocks to buy.

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 27

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a company that provides solutions for electric vehicles globally. It is headquartered in Michigan and is ranked ninth on our list of 10 best EV materials stocks to buy. Some of the products that the firm markets include turbo chargers, timing systems, transmission chains, electric air pumps, among other things. In earnings results for the second quarter, posted on August 4, the firm reported earnings per share of $1.08, beating predictions by $0.28. The revenue over the period was $3.7 billion, up 162% year-on-year.

On June 9, investment advisory Baird maintained an Outperform rating on BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) stock and raised the price target to $59 from $53, noting that the firm was a top pick of patient value investors.

Out of the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, Ohio-based investment firm Diamond Hill Capital is a leading shareholder in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) with 7.9 million shares worth more than $369 million.

In addition to Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM), NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO), and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX), BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is one of the best EV materials stocks to buy.

In its Q4 2020 investor letter, Ariel Investments, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) was one of them. Here is what the fund said:

“BorgWarner, Inc. was essentially flat in the quarter, underperforming a strong market. Many believe BWA will be hurt by a transition from gas powered cars to electric vehicles (“EV’s”). The company’s turbochargers and powertrain products rely on intellectual property tied to petroleum-based technology. Although the company has worked hard to increase its market share in the EV powertrain market, particularly with the acquisition of Delphi Technologies, we believe the company does have negative exposure to the rapid conversion to an all EV new car fleet. But we believe that this conversion will be gradual, giving BorgWarner time to alter its product offerings accordingly. We continue to monitor developments closely.”

8. MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 29

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) is placed eighth on our list of 10 best EV materials stocks to buy. The firm operates from Nevada and engages in rare earth mining and processing. These rare earth metals are used in a variety of products related to electric vehicles. Some of the rare earths marketed by the firm include neodymium and praseodymium, among others. In earnings results for the second quarter, posted on August 5, the firm reported earnings per share of $0.15, beating expectations by $0.04.

On July 23, investment advisory DA Davidson initiated coverage of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $45, noting that the firm controlled 15% of the global rare earth supply and was poised for growth.

At the end of the first quarter of 2021, 29 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $2.6 billion in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP), down from 32 in the preceding quarter worth $2.7 billion.

Alongside Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM), NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO), and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX), MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) is one of the best EV materials stocks to buy.

7. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ALSN)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 30

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) is ranked seventh on our list of 10 best EV materials stocks to buy. The firm makes and sells automatic transmissions for commercial vehicles and is based in Indiana. It was founded in 1915 and has a market cap of over $4 billion. The company serves the electric vehicle industry as well, offering a suite of specialty products. On July 28, the firm posted earnings for the second quarter, beating market expectations on earnings per share and revenue.

In March, investment advisory Citi maintained a Neutral rating on Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) stock but raised the price target to $46 from $44, underlining that strong demand would boost machinery stocks in the post-pandemic economy.

At the end of the first quarter of 2021, 30 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $498 million in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ALSN), up from 25 in the previous quarter worth $609 million.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM), NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO), and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) are some of the best EV materials stocks to buy, just like Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ALSN).

6. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 31

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a North Carolina-based firm that makes and sells specialty chemicals. It is placed sixth on our list of 10 best EV materials stocks to buy. The firm is one of the top producers of lithium compounds that are used in electric vehicle batteries. As the demand for EV batteries rises, the demand for lithium compounds has skyrocketed. The firm beat marker expectations on earnings per share in the second quarter. It has a market cap of $26 billion and posted $3 billion in revenue last year.

On August 6, investment advisory Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) stock and raised the price target to $245 from $190, noting the strong earnings beat by the firm in the second quarter.

At the end of the first quarter of 2021, 31 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $262 million in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), up from 21 the preceding quarter worth $126 million.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM), NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO), and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) are some of the best EV materials stocks to buy, alongside Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB).

