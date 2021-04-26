10 best draft picks made by Bills under Brandon Beane, Sean McDermott

The 2021 NFL draft is approaching. Will the Bills land some impact-making players with their picks?

If history is to repeat itself… they probably will. Dating back to 2017 when Sean McDermott was hired as the team’s head coach, the Bills have had a successful spell of drafting players. Once Brandon Beane took over general manager duties, one could argue things only got better from there.

That’s not to say every pick or transaction has gone according to plan, but there’s reason to trust the drafting of players by Buffalo since they’ve taken over. Need proof? Here’s a ranking of the top-10 players the Bills have drafted since the McBeane era began:

10. DE AJ Epenesa

Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Selection: Round 2 | No. 54 overall | 2020

Epenesa was considered a first-round talent that fell to the Bills in the middle of the second round at the 2020 draft when the team did not have a Round 1 pick. Early in his rookie year, Epenesa put that "first-round talent" point into question. He was even a healthy scratch. The Bills will hope he continues to improve, but overall, Epenesa progressed as the 2020 season wore on last year and looks like a decent pick so far... considering we only have a short sample size thus far... but it looks like there's a player in there, potentially a guy that could see himself in a better spot on such lists in a year from now.

9. DT Ed Oliver

Ed Oliver #91 of the Bills. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Selection: Round 1 | No. 9 overall | 2019

Like Epenesa, Oliver is not a finished product just yet. However, he's still talented. Oliver has room to grow as a run defender, but rushing the passer from the interior is hot commodity to have in the NFL. Most teams just rely on the edge of the D-line to do so. If Oliver continues to progress, the former first-round pick that fell to Buffalo in 2019 could help solidify the middle of the Bills defense.

8. CB Taron Johnson

Bills cornerback Taron Johnson. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Selection: Round 4 | No. 121 overall | 2018

Johnson's problem on the field is his consistency. Sometimes we see the guy that's being torched by Tyreek Hill while other times he's picking off Lamar Jackson to seal a franchise-changing victory. The thing that's hard to argue against is the value the Bills got in this mid-round pick. The nickel defender spot in McDermott's scheme is a starting spot that plays nearly every snap during games. Johnson eats up a ton of reps when he's healthy and because of that, this was a great usage of a fourth-round pick.

7. WR Gabriel Davis

Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis. (AP Photo/John Munson)

Selection: Round 4 | No. 128 overall | 2020

There's room for Davis to grow after only one pro season so far... but that was a pretty impressive campaign. With John Brown's injury struggles, Davis got an opportunity to make an impact as a rookie and he did just that. Even though Emmanuel Sanders was added this offseason, Davis is still going to factor into the Bills' 2021 plans.

6. OL Wyatt Teller

Browns offensive guard Wyatt Teller. Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Selection: Round 5 | No. 166 overall | 2018

Whoops... but credit where credit is due. The Bills saw something in Teller in 2018. Unfortunately, he did not factor into their offensive line makeover heading after that and was the odd-man out. On the verge of being cut, he was traded to the Browns. While the Bills might seem like a perfectly-run operation, they're not and trading Teller shows that. He was Pro Football Focus' highest-graded guard in the entire NFL last season at 92.3 overall. That's right, the best... No. 1... no one was better. Teller has become a force and kudos to the Bills for seeing something in him. ... Just maybe don't trade him next time...

5. OL Dion Dawkins

Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Selection: Round 2 | No. 63 | 2017

Teller was a strong investment... but the left tackle position reigns above all others on the offensive line. In trading up for Dion Dawkins 2017, and then signing him to an extension, the Bills found the anchor of their O-line for the long-term future.

4. LB Tremaine Edmunds

Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Selection: Round 1 | No. 16 overall | 2018

The 2018 draft was all about finding quarterbacks for the Bills. They did so in the traditional sense, but also did so defensively. In Edmunds, the Bills found the QB of their defense for the foreseeable future. Some might forget that such a role was not a thing Edmunds did in college. The Bills trusted him to learn how to be their defensive play caller and that panned out very well for the two-time Pro Bowler.

3. LB Matt Milano

Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Selection: Round 5 | No. 163 overall | 2017

Somehow, 162 players were selected before Milano in 2017. A prototypical modern-day linebacker that's a bit undersized, Milano has huge responsibilities in the Bills defense and has shined during his career. No Pro Bowls to his name, but that's OK because Milano is one of the most overlooked players in the NFL and... who cares? The important part is the Bills have him and locked him up this offseason with an extension. By comparison to Edmunds, both good players, Milano gets the slight edge here because of the draft value. A fifth-round pick vs. a first-rounder that the Bills had to trade up for.

2. CB Tre'Davious White

Bills' Tre'Davious White. (AP Photo/John Munson)

Selection: Round 1 | No. 27 overall | 2017

Talk about talent and value. The Bills traded back, landed a future first-round pick that helped them later find other players that appear on this list, and selected arguably the best cornerback in the NFL? White was the first draft pick ever by McDermott (Beane was hired just after this draft)... and the team hit it out of the park.

1. QB Josh Allen

Bills' Josh Allen. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Selection: Round 1 | No. 7 overall | 2018

Gotta' love Tre... but it had to be done. Without Allen, the Bills aren't considered one of the top teams in the entire NFL without their breakout star from last season. It's the most important position in all of sports and finally the Bills got it right.

Honorable mentions: Dane Jackson, Tyler Bass, Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, Harrison Phillips, Jaquan Johnson

Bills kicker Tyler Bass (2). (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

We limited ourselves to 10 players, but we'll add some honorable mentions at the end as well: CB Dane Jackson: A seventh-round rookie last year and he might factor into their starting defense going forward. That'll depend on how the 2021 draft unfolds.., and we just haven't seen a big enough sample size yet to consider him for a top-10 spot just yet. K Tyler Bass: Without that rocky start to his career, Bass would have made the top-10. He was great by the time 2020 was all said and done so as long as that continues, he'll end up in better standing soon. RB Devin Singletary: Maybe not the excellent year many had hoped for last season, but back in 2019, he did make LeSean McCoy expendable. RB Zack Moss: Still need to see more from him, but the running style Moss brings to the Bills seemed to be more of a fit than the one Singletary has. Time will tell. DT Harrison Phillips: Versatile to play a couple spots on the Bills defensive line. He's never been a stud or force in the middle but Phillips is a solid player that the team landed in Round 3. S Jaquan Johnson: Special teamers (aside from Bass) deserve some love, too. The Bills love what Johnson brings to the table in that role a lot. Darryl Johnson is in a similar category.

