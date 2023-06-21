Who are the 10 best Colts of all time? Here's how artificial intelligence ranks them

Artificial intelligence may be destined to overtake humanity someday, but until that dark day, it's fun to ask it questions that sports fans have debated for decades.

If it's so smart, surely it can utilize some advanced formulas and logic to settle this once and for all?

With that in mind, we asked Chat GPT who the ten best Colts players of all time are and why.

Here's what the AI program had to say about the all-time greats.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

5 Colts names the internet remembers: Colts favorites through the years weren't always stars

1. Peyton Manning (Quarterback)

Manning is widely considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. During his tenure with the Colts, he led the team to a Super Bowl victory, earned numerous MVP awards, and set numerous passing records.

2. Johnny Unitas (Quarterback)

Although Unitas played most of his career with the Baltimore Colts, he is an iconic figure in Colts history. He led the team to multiple championships and was a pioneer of the modern passing game.

3. Marvin Harrison (Wide Receiver)

Harrison was Manning's favorite target and one of the most consistent receivers in NFL history. He holds numerous franchise and league records for receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns.

Advertisement

Marvin Harrison Jr.: On chasing his Hall-of-Fame father: 'I'm trying to get there'

4. Reggie Wayne (Wide Receiver)

Wayne was a key part of the Colts offense during the Manning era. He consistently produced big plays and was known for his precise route running and clutch performances.

5. Dwight Freeney (Defensive End)

Freeney was a dominant pass rusher for the Colts. He had a unique spin move and was a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks. Freeney was a key part of the Colts' defensive success for over a decade.

Colts training camp: 5 biggest storylines facing the Indianapolis Colts heading into the summer

Advertisement

6. Robert Mathis (Defensive End)

Mathis was Freeney's partner in crime on the defensive line. He was known for his relentless pursuit of quarterbacks and ability to force fumbles. Mathis holds the franchise record for sacks.

7. Edgerrin James (Running Back)

James was a dynamic running back who played a crucial role in the Colts' offense. He was a threat both as a rusher and receiver, consistently putting up impressive numbers during his time with the team.

Edgerrin James documentary: Peyton Manning, Trick Daddy, more share stories about Colts star

8. Gino Marchetti (Defensive End)

Marchetti was a dominant force on the Colts' defensive line. He was known for his toughness, technique, and ability to disrupt opposing offenses. Marchetti was a key player in the Colts' early success.

Advertisement

9. Raymond Berry (Wide Receiver)

Berry played for the Baltimore Colts but deserves mention for his contributions to the franchise. He was a key part of the team's success, setting numerous receiving records and helping lead the Colts to championships.

10. Lenny Moore (Running Back)

Moore was a versatile and dynamic player who excelled as a running back and receiver. He played a vital role in the Colts' offense, displaying exceptional speed, agility, and playmaking ability. Moore's contributions to the team earned him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

On the fence

When we specified best Indianapolis Colts Marshall Faulk took the No. 10 spot. Chat GPT said:

Advertisement

Faulk played for the Colts before his standout years with the St. Louis Rams, but his contributions to the team were significant. He was a versatile running back and a dangerous weapon in the Colts' offense.

It summarized its list saying: These players have left an indelible mark on the Indianapolis Colts franchise through their exceptional performances, leadership, and impact on the team's success. It's important to note that there have been many other outstanding players who have represented the Colts with distinction, and opinions on the rankings may vary.

Our Colts rankings

We had a human do this in 2019 and his top ten looked much different. Check out Sports Director Nat Newell's rankings for comparison.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Who are the 10 best Colts of all time? Chat GPT weighs in