The 10 best college quarterbacks to play at DC, Maryland or Virginia schools

College football may not be as ingrained in the culture of the DMV as it is in the south or the midwest, but we still have had our fair share of elite talent and it all starts under center. Some of the biggest name quarterbacks in the sport's history have played at local schools. Here are the ten best.

10. Ricky Dobbs (Navy)

A rare dual-threat quarterback for Navy, Dobbs helped the Midshipmen earn back-to-back wins over Notre Dame. In his senior season, Dobbs threw for 1,527 yards and rushed for 967. He was a perfect 4-0 against Army.

9. Malcolm Perry (Navy)

Keenan Reynolds may boast the record for most rushing yards for a quarterback, but even he did not have a season like Perry's 2019 in which he rushed for 2,017 yards. Perry only really took over as the quarterback in his senior season which begs the question just how many yards he could have racked up for his career had he taken the starting job earlier?

When Schaub finished his college career, he had 23 school records with Virginia. He was named the 2002 ACC Player of the Year and still holds the ACC record for completion percentage with 67.0.

7. Boomer Esiason (Maryland)

Maryland was the only school to offer Esiason a scholarship and he certainly made the most of it. By the time he left for the NFL, he had set 17 school records.

Taylor was supposed to redshirt his sophomore season in 2008, but when Virginia Tech lost its season opener to East Carolina, Taylor's redshirt was pulled and he helped lead the Hokies to a 10-4 overall record and an ACC title. Virginia Tech won three conference titles in Taylor's four years in Blacksburg and by the time he was done, he had school records in wins, passing yards and total offense. He accounted for 66 total touchdowns and earned ACC Player of the Year honors in 2010.

5. Shawn Moore (Virginia)

The only Virginia quarterback to have his number retired, Moore is the best quarterback in UVA history. His best season came in 1990 when he led the ACC in pass completion percentage (59.8), passing touchdowns (21) and total yards (2,568). He also led the nation in passing yards per attempt (9.4) and quarterback rating (160.7). Not surprisingly, he was named the ACC Player of the Year for 1990. He would finish fourth on the Heisman ballot for that year.

4. Jack Scarbath (Maryland)

Byrd Stadium is the house that Scarbath built. Literally, he was a construction worker and helped pour the cement for the Stadium in his freshman year. The Hall of Fame quarterback helped lead Maryland to a 10-0 record in 1951, his junior season, and an unclaimed national title. He was the runner-up for the Heisman the following season.

3. Keenan Reynolds (Navy)

Reynolds is in the record book for the most rushing touchdowns (88) and most rushing yards for a quarterback (4,559). Those are national records, not school ones. In his time with Navy, he led the Midshipmen to a 7-1 record against the other service academies, including four wins against Army.

2. Michael Vick (Virginia Tech)

To some, Vick's legal history is enough to remove him from this list. From a pure talent perspective, however, few players in the history of college football were as dynamic. Vick helped lead the Hokies to their only national title berth and could have been one of the all-time greats of the sport had he not left for the NFL after his sophomore year. Think of all the highlights we have of just two years of Vick under center. Imagine what he could have done with four.

1. Roger Staubach (Navy)

Staubach is the only service academy quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy. He did it in 1963, passing for over 1,400 yards. He is one of only four players in history to win both a Heisman Trophy and a Super Bowl MVP.

