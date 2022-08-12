Oklahoma headed to the College Football Playoff in CBS Sports latest bowl projections

ABC News

The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will take to the cornfields of Iowa for a game fit for dreams on Thursday night in the second edition of the MLB’s homage to the 1989 classic film starring Kevin Costner. The "Field of Dreams" game will feature players wearing uniforms modeled after the ones each club wore a century ago, and walking out of the cornfields onto a baseball field adjacent to the original movie’s location. The Reds will be the designated home team for the regular season game.