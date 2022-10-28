10 Best College Football Predictions Against The Spread Week 9

10 best predictions for this week’s college football slate. What games appear to be the best bets and best picks for the Week 9 games?

10 Best College Football Predictions: Week 9

Expert Picks

Week 9: College Week 8: NFL

Week 9 Game Previews

Big Ten | Pac-12 | SEC

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Results So Far: 48-42-1

I’m not a superstitious person unless my fantasy players are in the red zone – if you drafted Josh Jacobs, you have the way I sit to thank for all this production – and I don’t really buy into trends without any logic or reason.

However, even though everything in betting needs to be thought out and reasoned to justify the investment, sometimes … whatever. Just go with what’s working until the world tells you it’s over.

For example, if it seems like just about every Big 12 game is 38-34 or 44-40 with the home team winning, that’s because it’s true.

Helped by the in-game line change, the overs on Big 12 games dominated last weekend – and the week before, too.

Oh, and the Big 12 home teams went 4-0 straight up last week after going 4-0 the week before.

It’s not quite as big a trend in the Pac-12 – Washington won at Cal last week, and the Golden Bears covered – but it’s close.

The Big Ten? Five game sweep by the home teams after going 4-1 the week before.

That all might seem basic – of course the home teams are supposed to win – but if that’s happening and the visiting teams in the big conferences aren’t coming through, sometimes the spreads will defy logic and reason for the home side.

You’ll see what I mean in a moment. That, and yes, you don’t have to yell. I’ve been going point total heavy lately so this will be all about the picks against the spread this week except for two that have to be on here.

But first, speaking of defying logic and reason …

Click on each game for the preview

LINE Michigan -22.5

PICK Michigan State

Story continues

Do I think Michigan is fantastic this year? Yeah. Do I think Michigan State stinks? Yeah.

Really, though. Michigan trucks Penn State in the one great performance over a good team and we’re supposed to just hand over the Big Ten crown? Not quite, but it’s playing well.

Really, though, Michigan State slips past Wisconsin at home and we’re supposed to think all is fine after an ugly four-game losing streak? Not quite, but the Spartans might not be as bad as everyone thinks.

The real reason for this pick ATS is because the program has given Jim Harbaugh – and Michigan overall – fits.

There was the Spartan win last year, and in 2020, and in 2017, and 2015, and 2014, and 2013, and 2011, and …

Michigan has only beaten Michigan State by 23 or more once since 2022, and Harbaugh has yet to beat Mel Tucker.

Michigan wins, but sort of like Sparty’s loss to Washington, the team will keep trying late.

9. Temple at Navy

LINE Navy -13.5

PICK Temple

Temple always seems to mess me up ATS – that 16-14 loss to Rutgers was just wrong – but this might be too simple.

Navy runs well despite losing three of its last four games, and Temple is mediocre against the run, especially over the last two weeks.

Now, outside of the 70-13 loss at UCF the Owls have been able to keep games low scoring and relatively close, and there aren’t going to be a ton of possessions in this. However, Temple is awful in the time of possession battle, and Navy should have the ball for close to 40 minutes.

Home field should matter here for the spread, unlike …

LINE Arkansas -3.5

PICK Arkansas

Are we supposed to buy in that Auburn is okay now just because the running game worked last week to get past the hook and barely cover against Ole Miss in the 48-34 loss? Not really.

Are we supposed to freak out over an Arkansas defense that’s not stopping anyone as it works on a fourth game away from Fayetteville in the last five dates? Maybe a wee bit.

It would be nice if the line could go down to 3 by game time, but this is a focused Arkansas team that appears to be holding a grudge after a controversial spiked ball thing the last time the gams was in Auburn that really 1) should’ve been ruled a backward pass and Hog ball and 2) was a fluky technicality that should’ve been blown off a long time ago.

Arkansas fans care, the program cares, and 3.5 might seem easy if the defense cares to come up with a few more stops.

LINE Tennessee -11.5

ATS PICK Kentucky

This was nicer at 12.5, but go ahead and buy in that this might be interesting.

Obviously Tennessee could go off and make this seem foolish with a 48-10 win, but Kentucky has a way of grinding games down and avoiding shootouts.

By the way, because of that, and even though last year’s 45-42 Tennessee win was wild, the 61.5 point total might be high even for a Vol game. No UK game has come close to going over 62 so far.

Kentucky is a different sort of team and might have just enough of a curveball style to screw things up. Remember, in the two losses, one was without future NFL starting QB Will Levis against South Carolina, and the other was in a late bad luck thing happening in a 22-19 loss to Ole Miss.

And it might help that the possible No. 1 pick in the draft is going against the nation’s second-worst pass defense.

Tennessee might have rocked LSU, but it only beat Florida by five, Pitt by seven, and overall it seems like the betting public is piling on way too much respect because of the show this Vol team puts on.

LINE Iowa -10.5

ATS PICK Iowa

This dropped from Iowa -11 – thanks.

As much as everyone wants to talk about how bad the Iowa offense is – and it is – there’s a reality no one seems to be considering.

Out of the seven games Iowa has played so far, it dealt with the nation’s No. 1 (Illinois), No. 2 (Ohio State), No. 5 (Michigan), No. 7 (Rutgers), and No. 9 (Iowa State) defenses in college football.

The 27-0 win over Nevada was played in and around a crazy storm, and yeah, the 7-3 win over South Dakota State – as ugly as it was with two safeties and a field goal – was against the No. 3 D in the FCS.

No. Iowa won’t go off, but as good its defense is and as miserable as Northwestern’s is, mid-20s to 10ish should be expected.

NEXT: College Football Pick Against the Spread No. 5: Illinois at Nebraska

POINT TOTAL 50.5

PICK UNDER

I had to throw in a few point totals. Avert your eyes if you just want ATS picks.

Illinois now has the nation’s No. 1 defense, and that’s after having a few issues against Minnesotas’s banged up attack a few weeks ago.

How many Illini games have gone over 50.5? Zero, and none of the seven have been particularly close to getting there.

Nebraska is good at cranking up the offense a bit, and the defense is going to be the bigger problem against the Illinois balance. However, remember what Illinois does.

BALL CONTROL.

It’s third in the nation in time of possession. It’s going to rumble on long marches and not take too many shots down the field. The possessions will be scarce, so this could easily hover around 27ish to 17ish and you’ll still be fine.

NEXT: College Football Pick Against the Spread No. 4: TCU at West Virginia

LINE TCU -7.5

ATS PICK West Virginia

Let’s put that Big 12 home thing to the test.

The Mountaineers couldn’t do much of anything right with four giveaways in the 48-10 loss at Texas Tech. At least they helped cover the over. However, at home they were able to get by Baylor a few weeks ago, and again, lately being in familiar surroundings seems to make a difference.

TCU has been great no matter where it works, but three of its last four games were in Fort Worth. It won in Kansas a few weeks ago by seven, but Jayhawk QB Jalon Daniels was knocked out of the game.

As always, we’re going with the spreads here. That’s scary considering how many big plays the Mountaineers give up. However, out of the team’s four losses, three were on the road. Kansas was one outlier home loss, but that’s when it was just getting started with a team about as close to healthy as possible.

If you’re buying into the Big 12 home thing that’s happening, the 7.5 looks rather large. So does West Virginia +225 on the money line. I think TCU wins, but until the world tells us something different on the trend …

NEXT: College Football Pick Against The Spread No. 3 USC at Arizona

POINT TOTAL 76.5

PICK UNDER

For those of you who don’t did the point totals and want to do this against the spread, yeah, the trend is for Arizona to at least cover at home if not win outright. It’s +470, by the way.

I don’t think the Wildcats are winning, but I do sort of buy in that USC might not cover the 15.5 just because that’s how this seems to be working lately for the underdog home teams in the Pac-12.

76.5 points is just too obnoxious to ignore.

Forgive me for repeating myself, but for the first timers to the piece, it’s a time-hardened tradition with me that you always take the college football over if the point total is in the low 30s and you ALWAYS go under if it’s in the 70s. Over the long haul, you’ll be ahead.

It’s SO hard to get to 70 points, much less 76.5.

After two weeks of rest, USC could come out and roll 52-24, and you lose with the over. The two could have a relative shootout 40-35, and you lose.

A quarterback could lose, there could be a lightning strike, both defenses might actually work – it’s HARD to do.

Yes, I’m aware that Arizona-Washington total was 71.5 two weeks ago and that ended up 49-39 – 88 points and easily blew past the total. If that’s this, then enjoy the show, short memory, move on.

I’m also aware that this is a bad combination of mediocre Wildcat defense, potential 400-yard passing offense, and high-powered USC attack that might take care of 60 of this by itself.

It’s a 76.5 point total.

If this goes over, it’s not your fault. You did things the right way.

NEXT: College Football Pick Against The Spread No. 2 North Carolina at Louisville

LINE North Carolina -3

PICK North Carolina

That whole thing about the home teams winning in Power Five conferences over the last few weeks doesn’t quite apply to the ACC.

Georgia Tech couldn’t score at home in a 16-9 loss to Virginia last week. but that was a Thursday night game; those are always strange – and Miami turned it over a million times in the loss to Duke, but the other three home teams won including Louisville in a 24-10 win over Pitt.

On the flip side of the trend, straight up the ACC home teams went 1-3 the week before and 4-3 in Week 6. However, this one stands out mainly because of the road team.

This is Pitt’s second road game in a row and just the third all season long. The offense worked against a bad Virginia Tech team, but the week before the three turnovers against Georgia Tech proved costly and the four last week against Louisville were a killer.

North Carolina doesn’t do that whole defense thing the kids are all into, and it’s been struggling to put teams away.

Appalachian State, Miami, Duke – all three mediocre, and all three North Carolina wins by three. Georgia State was just a seven point win, too, but …

On the road. All four of those games were away from the friendly confines of Kenan Memorial Stadium.

Throw in that North Carolina has enjoyed two weeks off while Pitt is scuffling a bit, and this is likely a Tar Heel win outright. The three point spread is basically calling this even.

That’s fine – cost of doing business for a Power Five home team.

And sticking with the ACC for the grande finale …

NEXT: College Football Pick Against The Spread No. 1 Wake Forest at Louisville

LINE Wake Forest -3.5

PICK Wake Forest

Is Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman hurt? No.

Did Wake Forest drop a game to Boston College or something? No.

Is Louisville coming off a two week break and/or is it ripping through the ACC lately? No, and not really.

Have all the Wake Forest games been close? Not particularly.

The Demon Deacons lost to Clemson in a 51-45 firefight a few weeks ago. Liberty provided an interesting battle in a 37-36 Wake Forest win. The five other victories were by ten or more.

So why is the spread 3.5 when it probably should be at least a touchdown?

The Cardinal defense has been terrific lately. It might give up yards, but it has three or more takeaways in each of the last four games and 15 overall in the last five. The team has won two in a row, it’s coming off a strong performance against Pitt, and …

The pass defense isn’t all that great and now it gets to deal with Hartman and company. That, and those turnovers – Wake Forest has given it up just five times all year. Two of the giveaways were in the close call to Liberty, and two were last week in a blowout over Boston College.

The Cardinals should keep this close and make it a game, but sort of like Pitt at North Carolina, Wake Forest should win. It’s not asking for much for it to be by four or more.

Expert Picks

Week 9: College Week 8: NFL

Week 9 Game Previews

Big Ten | Pac-12 | SEC

Story originally appeared on College Football News