10 Best College Football Predictions Against The Spread Week 7

10 best predictions for the big Saturday of college football. What games appear to be the best bets and best picks for the Week 7 games?

10 Best College Football Predictions: Week 7

Expert Picks

Week 7: College Week 6: NFL

Week 7 Game Previews

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Results So Far: 41-29-1

What have you shown us?

We’re halfway through the season and now we’ve got enough of a sample size to have a good feel about just how good and bad these teams are.

This week I’m staying away from the games that don’t feel right and I’m going with what we know. Oh no, trap games. You’re not fooling me like you did with Oklahoma getting a ton of points last week.

I’d love to go with Bama. Pick against the Tide ATS when everyone is assuming a layup – like last week against Texas A&M – and go with them when the world questions the greatness. However, I’m not 100% sure Tennessee can’t pull this off outright. I’m staying away.

I do know what Clemson is, and I love giving away just 3.5 to Florida State, but something just doesn’t feel right. FSU might have the right mix at home.

So with that in mind, these are all about what we’ve been able to see, what we know, and what – for the most part – we can prove.

In other words, it’s time to go with the annual bit.

You’re a good person. You pay your taxes, keep the toilet seat down, and tip generously. You do things the right way, and that’s why you deserve these 10 picks.

If they don’t work, it’s not our fault. Any wrong call here means something glitched in the matrix – like Nevada-Colorado State last week; more on that later – so with that, we start with the only point total pick of the week …

Click on each game for the preview

POINT TOTAL 73

PICK Under

I shouldn’t have to tell you by now what to do with point total around 35, a spread of 50 or more, or a point total over the 70s.

Story continues

As I’ll keep repeating, it’s really, really, really hard for two teams to get past 70. One team could bonk, there could be a slew of turnovers, a starting quarterback could get the sniffles, whatever.

The advice is to always take the under, enjoy the game, and if it goes over you’ve paid for the enjoyment of an entertaining shootout.

Start with this – Washington is back home. Just assume the team will find some semblance of a D again after a disastrous two-game road trip to UCLA and Arizona State. It’s very, very doubtful it’ll give up 40 to the Wildcats.

Arizona has only been rocked when the turnovers are flowing – three against Mississippi State, Cal, and Oregon – but Washington’s D is hit-or-miss on takeaways. The UW O should hit 40, the D should give up 20ish, and this should push to 70 and stall.

LINE Ole Miss -15

ATS PICK Ole Miss

This spot worked just find for the Georgia pick ATS over Auburn last week, so I’m riding with it. Again with the theme for this week …

What do we know? Auburn can’t score.

It hasn’t pushed past 17 in over a month, it’s putting too much stress on an otherwise solid defense, and things are starting to slip.

The Ole Miss offense might have struggled to put away Tulsa and Kentucky, but the running game has been wonderful and the defense has been stunningly okay.

Considering the Auburn run defense is buckling, and knowing the offense will have to go against type to push past 17, Ole Miss scoring 33 or more for the fourth time in five games should work.

Again, going with what we know so far …

LINE Cal -15

ATS PICK Cal

I know. I KNOW. I’m with you. It’s scary to buy into Cal considering it struggled against UNLV, just got dropped by Washington State 28-9, and only has one great performance in a 49-31 win over Arizona.

We’ll get through this together.

What has Colorado shown you to suggest it can stay with anyone, much less a decent team like Cal? Granted, it had two weeks off to take a deep breath after firing head coach Karl Dorrell, but Cal is coming off a bye, too.

First, the Buffs have yet to come closer than 23 in any of its five games. Second, it’s dead last in the nation at stopping third downs, dead last against the run, and it’s the second-worst team in scoring D. Third, it’s going to take turnovers to pull this off, and Cal hasn’t given any up in the last three games and has just two mistakes all year.

Until this Colorado ATS train stops, we’ll stay on.

Like Auburn and Colorado, there’s another team that showed you what it appears to be …

Related

College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 7

LINE Miami -7

ATS PICK Miami

Oh, I am well aware of Miami’s ability to underwhelm, and I don’t blame you one bit for either staying away or going the other direction here.

Over the last three weeks the Hurricanes have developed a brutal habit of playing up or down to its competition and then managing to lose. There’s one big reason why this time might be different.

Miami’s biggest issue is turnovers, and Virginia Tech doesn’t take the ball away.

At least the Canes have been close. They couldn’t stop screwing up against Middle Tennessee, and the O worked just fine in the loss to North Carolina.

The Hokie defense has been too awful over the last three games. The team didn’t cover the 14.5 against Pitt, got rocked by 31 against North Carolina, and got rolled over by West Virginia.

Here’s the advice. Hold your nose, go with Miami, forget you did, go do something else with your Saturday, and hope there’s a nice surprise waiting for you when you get home.

Related

College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Scoreboard, Predictions: Week 7

LINE Wisconsin -7.5

ATS PICK Wisconsin

There’s no reason to throw any parades for anyone who beat Northwestern 42-7, but after the brutal loss to Illinois and the firing of Paul Chryst, Wisconsin might have perked up a bit under Jim Leonhard.

But this is more about Michigan State.

The Spartans can throw – always be leery of what decent passing games with talent can do against Wisconsin – but the run defense has been awful over the last three games against Minnesota, Maryland, and Ohio State. Washington didn’t run on MSU partly because Michael Penix Jr. was too busy throwing for close to 400 yards.

1) Think about liking the under on the 42, but I’m not going with it only because I’m nervous the Badgers might come close to hitting that themselves if everything goes off the rails. 2) Michigan State hasn’t come closer than 14 against anyone in the last four games, and 3) it’s one of the worst teams in the country in time of possession.

You don’t control the ball against the Badgers, you’re never going to see your O on the field.

Warning. Outside of one game I’m going B-side deep cuts on these next picks, starting with …

NEXT: College Football Pick Against the Spread No. 5: Rice at Florida Atlantic

LINE Florida Atlantic -4

ATS PICK Rice

Who picks Rice? Who picks Rice on the road? Who suggests to a starving nation that it might get fed on Rice winning outright at around +150 on the moneyline depending on where you’re looking?

Again, what do we know? We know Rice is playing shockingly well, and Florida Atlantic isn’t.

You don’t come up with a win over UAB unless you’re doing something right, and Rice was able to find a way even though the offense did next to nothing in the 28-24 victory. It threw well in the loss to Houston, beat Louisiana by 12, and it’s about to run all over the Owls.

Florida Atlantic’s big issue over the last five games has been the turnovers, giving up two per game outside of the one fumble in the blowout loss to UCF. The other problem is a run defense that got ripped to sheds by the Knights and North Texas.

Now, FAU is much stronger at home and Rice has yet to win on the road. Again, though, one team is trending one way, and the other is sputtering.

Speaking of having problems …

NEXT: College Football Pick Against the Spread No. 4: Kansas at Oklahoma

LINE Oklahoma -9

ATS PICK Kansas

I promised I wasn’t going to fall into the trap … I promised I wasn’t going to fall into the trap … I promised I wasn’t going to fall into the trap …

To keep hammering the theme, what do we know?

Oklahoma has been awful defensively. QB Dillon Gabriel might be back, but he doesn’t play linebacker.

The Sooners are getting killed against the run allowing close to 1,000 yards over the last three games with Kansas State, TCU, and Texas eating the defensive front as a snack.

Everyone’s getting fat on the OU D, and now it’s KU’s turn.

So why is a team that got blown out by Texas 49-0, gave up 55 to TCU, and allowed over 500 yards at home giving away nine points to a 5-1 team that’s playing so well?

Again, Gabriel should be back, and it is Oklahoma at home, but there’s also the concern about the Kansas offense with star QB Jalon Daniels out. However …

The name Jason Bean should ring a bell.

He stepped in last week against TCU and threw for 262 yards and four scores to go along with 34 rushing yards. He’s better known, though, for the 59 yards he ran for last year against Oklahoma to go with his 17-of-23, 246-yard, one-score passing day. Kansas lost 35-23 with the game getting out of hand late, but it took something special for Caleb Williams to pull that off.

Until Oklahoma’s defense shows it wants to play again this season, and if I’m just crazy enough to think Kansas +250 on the moneyline might fly …

Yeah, this feels like a trap, but so has every other Kansas game this year.

NEXT: College Football Pick Against The Spread No. 3 New Mexico at New Mexico State

LINE New Mexico -6.5

ATS PICK New Mexico

I’m gritting my teeth hard on this, but it’s the right call.

Sometimes the rivalry games just don’t work. Louisiana should’ve beaten ULM – it didn’t. Georgia Southern probably should’ve been able to get by Georgia State – it didn’t.

New Mexico is hardly a good enough team to assume it can just stroll into Las Cruces and roll.

Yeah, I get it. It’s hard to give away almost a touchdown from a team that’s horrible on the O line, has a painfully inefficient passing game, and worst of all, averages only 19 points per game.

Last year’s Lobo offense was even worse, and it beat New Mexico State 34-25.

What New Mexico does have is just enough of a defense to matter. LSU was able to come up with over 600 yards of total offense against the Lobos, but that’s LSU. UNLV had a hard time getting going, Wyoming couldn’t break through, and Boise State won despite generating just 318 yards.

New Mexico State had two weeks to prepare, but it’s coming off a 21-7 home loss to FIU. There wasn’t a turnover problem, and the defense wasn’t destroyed – the Aggies were just awful. The O managed just 221 yards against one of the nation’s worst teams.

Oh yeah, this might be really, really ugly, and certainly funky things could happen if the Lobo offense starts screwing up.

But the final score might be 7-0.

NEXT: College Football Pick Against The Spread No. 2 Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan

2. Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan

LINE Eastern Michigan -2.5

ATS PICK Eastern Michigan

It’s the MAC, so anything could happen and it wouldn’t be a total surprise.

Do I think Northern Illinois will win 48-3? Of course not, otherwise this pick wouldn’t be here. Could it happen? MAC might go MAC, like when Buffalo took a trip to Ypsilanti a few weeks ago.

Eastern Michigan has been the flakiest of the flaky. It all but got Herm Edwards fired with a stunning win at Arizona State, it came back to get blasted by Buffalo 50-31, it struggled against a bad UMass team, and then, just when it seems like everything was falling apart …

Eastern Michigan 45, Western Michigan 23. That was on the road against a desperate team. So what happened? It helped to get starting QB Taylor Powell back after he missed the UB and UMass games, and the EMU defense stepped up large.

Meanwhile, Northern Illinois isn’t anything like the team that won the MAC Championship last year. The offense is okay, but the defense can’t stop anyone from throwing, and that’s where Powell should come in.

The Huskies have yet to beat an FBS team, it had a hard time with the Eastern Illinois offense, and all five losses have come by three or more.

Now, if you’ll forgive me, I have some issues to work out …

NEXT: College Football Pick Against The Spread No. 1 Nevada at Hawaii

LINE Nevada -6.5

ATS PICK Nevada

Sometimes you can have the analysis dead on right, and it still doesn’t work.

Nevada not beating Colorado State by more than 3.5 last week might be the all-time It’s Not Your Fault pick that went the other way.

Colorado State wasn’t doing anything right, It was winless, is was down to a true freshman third string quarterback, the defense was having problems, and the awful running attack had yet to hit 90 yards in any game.

It was also coming off a 41-10 home loss to Sacramento State.

The Rams didn’t score an offensive point in the 17-14 win over Nevada until there were all zeroes on the clock – an untimed down field goal thanks to an extremely questionable running into the kicker call. That capped off one of the most maddeningly frustrating games poss…

But I digress.

I’m not saying Nevada owes me. It was my call, I made the pick, and it just didn’t come through. As grouchy as I was, I’m sure the Wolf Pack coaching staff broke something tasteful after the way that went.

Here’s where we try again.

Hawaii is in a tough spot – and no, not Honolulu.

Things aren’t going well if you’re losing to New Mexico State 45-26, but it followed that up by coming within a late field goal of shocking San Diego State in a 16-14 fight.

However, that was more about San Diego State’s offense being totally bizarre. The running game just stopped over the last few weeks, and against Hawaii a defensive back stepped in – okay, so Jalen Mayden was a former QB prospects at Mississippi State – and threw for over 300 yards.

It’s not like the Rainbow Warriors did anything that great other than continue to battle their tails off in a tough rebuild of a year.

Nevada threw well against the bad Colorado State D, but the O is better when it can grind out rushing yards. The backs are in place to push for 200 yards on the ground on the Hawaii D, the secondary should hold up, and …

That can’t happen again. Nevada missed the two-foot putt last week. Here’s the chance to make up for it.

Expert Picks

Week 7: College Week 6: NFL

Week 7 Game Previews

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

Story originally appeared on College Football News