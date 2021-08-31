10 best Bears players who aren’t going to make the 53-man roster

With the final roster cut deadline upon us, the Chicago Bears have to make some tough decisions as they narrow their roster from 80 to 53 players, which means there are going to be some good players cut by 3 p.m. CT today.

There have been a handful of players who have impressed throughout training camp and preseason, but that’s not always enough to earn a roster spot, especially with a ton of established depth at certain positions.

With that in mind, here are the best players who probably won’t make the initial 53-man roster.

S Marqui Christian

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Marqui Christian has looked like the best option in the slot, but he likely won't make the initial 53-man roster. Once the Bears decide to move offensive tackle Teven Jenkins and possibly running back Tarik Cohen to injured reserve, I'd expect them to elevate Christian from the practice squad to the active roster. That is, assuming he clears waivers.

WR Riley Ridley

USA Today

This one's a tough one given the promise of the former fourth-round wide receiver. But Riley Ridley has had a couple of years to show this coaching staff something, and it doesn't look like it's stuck. It doesn't help that Ridley had some drops and hasn't made those wow plays that others like Rodney Adams and Dazz Newsome have, which should earn them roster spots.

TE J.P. Holtz

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

While J.P. Holtz brings versatility to the tight ends room as a fullback and valuable special teams contributor, Jesper Horsted might've just edged him out for the final tight end spot on the roster with an impressive three-touchdown performance. If Holtz clears waivers, he'd be a solid practice squad candidate.

OLB Charles Snowden

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

There's plenty to love about undrafted rookie Charles Snowden, who was impressive off the edge throughout the preseason, where he totaled seven tackles, two sacks, four quarterback hits and a tackle for a loss. Snowden is an intriguing prospect, but the Bears are only likely to carry four outside linebackers -- Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn, Jeremiah Attaochu and Trevis Gipson -- and those names have been set for awhile.

CB Tre Roberson

AP Photo/Wade Payne

There's a lot of uncertainty at cornerback, and Jaylon Johnson is the only one who's truly a lock for a roster spot. While Tre Roberson certainly deserves a roster spot, there's a crowded list of cornerbacks in front of him, including Kindle Vildor, Desmond Trufant and Artie Burns. Roberson left a good impression in the preseason finale, which included an interception of Titans quarterback Logan Woodside. While Roberson might not be in contention for the starting job, he's done enough to warrant consideration for a roster spot that he probably won't get.

ILB Joel Iyiegbuniwe

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

It was all over for Joel Iyiegbuniwe with the arrival of veteran Alec Ogletree, who made an immediate and lasting impression at linebacker, where he's not only locked up a roster spot but could challenge starter Danny Trevathan for playing time. While Iyiegbuniwe has been a valuable special teams contributor and flashed in the preseason finale, it's not enough in a linebackers room with solid depth with Ogletree and Christian Jones.

OLB Sam Kamara

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

One under-the-radar player that impressed during preseason was undrafted rookie Sam Kamara, who made the switch from defensive tackle to outside linebacker for the Bears this offseason. One thing Kamara proved good at: getting after the quarterback, where he had six pressures, two quarterback hits and a sack during preseason. Unfortunately for Kamara, there aren't enough roster spots at outside linebacker with the Bears likely to only carry four. But if he clears waivers, he's a solid practice squad candidate.

RB Artavis Pierce

AP Photo/David Banks

Running back Artavis Pierce has shown a ton of potential and been one of the standout players in training camp. But he always faced an uphill battle on the depth chart behind the likes of David Montgomery, Tarik Cohen, Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert. We'll see what happens with Cohen and whether Pierce did enough to pass up Ryan Nall for a potential roster spot. But you figure Nall has the upper hand given his special teams contributions.

ILB Caleb Johnson

Eileen T. Meslar-USA TODAY Sports

Undrafted rookie Caleb Johnson is another under-the-radar player who has made an impression during preseason, where he totaled 17 tackles, including two for a loss, and had one pass breakup. But as is the case for a few players on this list, the issue is depth at linebacker, where Roquan Smith, Danny Trevathan, Alec Ogletree and Christian Jones have had those roster spots locked down for some time. Johnson is a good candidate for the practice squad.

WR Isaiah Coulter

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

It's a shame that wide receiver Isaiah Coulter didn't arrive at training camp mere days before the preseason finale against the Titans, because the Bears didn't get a chance to see what he's capable of. You have to wonder how Coulter would've impact the wide receiver competition, where those final two spots appear primed for Dazz Newsome and Rodney Adams. Perhaps the Bears will sign Coulter to the practice squad to get a better look.

