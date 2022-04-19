10 best Bears draft picks since 2000

The 2022 NFL draft is less than two weeks away and the Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Poles will set out to add impactful players to the roster.

This will be Poles’ first go around with the draft as a GM and he’s tasked with finding the next class of great Bears players. Of course, it will take years to determine how well those selections will pan out.

Finding impactful players in the NFL draft isn’t always easy and finding and developing stars can be challenging. However, the Bears have had their share of success since the turn of the century. Here are our top 10 Bears draft picks since 2000.

CB Kyle Fuller

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

2014, first round, pick No. 14

First-team All-Pro (1x)

Pro-Bowl (2x)

Though the Bears saw future Hall-of-Fame defensive tackle Aaron Donald get selected one pick earlier, they still wound up with a great consolation prize in Kyle Fuller. The cornerback out of Virginia Tech had an impactful rookie campaign before falling behind on the depth chart. He then rose to his potential beginning in 2017, becoming one of the best all-around cornerbacks to end the 2010s.

S Mike Brown

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

2000, second round, pick No. 39

First-team All-Pro (1x)

Second-team All-Pro (1x)

Pro Bowl (1x)

Top 100 Greatest Bears of All-Time

Mike Brown is the best Bears safety since the turn of century. A second-round pick out of Nebraska, Brown was a machine in the secondary. He was a solid tackler and consistently found his hands on the ball. In his first four seasons, Brown totaled 11 interceptions, including his historic stretch in 2001 when he had back-to-back overtime interceptions to secure wins against the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns, respectively. Injuries prevented Brown from reaching even bigger heights, but he was one of the best defenders the Bears had in the mid-2000s, which says a lot considering who else was on the team.

LB Roquan Smith

Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini

2018, first round, pick No. 8

Second-team All-Pro (2x)

Story continues

Roquan Smith is the only member on this list still currently with the Bears. Though he’s only played four full seasons after being drafted out of Georgia, he’s on the fast track to becoming one of the best linebackers in team history, which says a lot. Smith hasn’t earned some of the Pro Bowl accolades yet, but he’s breaking tackling records and has become an elite linebacker in today’s NFL. Smith broke the team record for most tackles in a season in 2021 and his arrow continues to point up. At just 25 years old, Smith’s best football is still ahead of him and hopefully he’s a Bear for a very long time.

DT Tommie Harris

Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

2004, first round, pick No. 14

Second-team All-Pro (1x)

Pro Bowl (3x)

100 Greatest Bears of All-Time

While other players got the shine from the mid-2000s defense, it was Tommie Harris who was arguably the lynch pin to their success. The Oklahoma standout destroyed offensive lines at the next level and was considered one of the best interior defensive linemen of his era. He was key in the team’s run to Super Bowl XLI and had he not gotten injured, another Lombardi trophy might be inside Halas Hall right now. But injuries became an issue for Harris and though he was dominant for an extended period of time, he began to decline by the end of the decade. Still, he was one of the best selections the Bears have made and it kickstarted their window to win.

TE Greg Olsen

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

2007, first round, pick No. 31

Second-team All-Pro (2x)

Pro Bowl (3x)

Greg Olsen is easily the team’s best offensive player selected in the first round of the draft since 2000. The former Miami Hurricane slowly but surely became a major offensive threat for the Bears, developing a solid rapport with former quarterback Jay Cutler. But after four years, the Bears decided to deal Olsen to the Carolina Panthers because he didn’t fit what former offensive coordinator Mike Martz’s offense. Olsen then reached his potential with the Panthers, becoming one of the best tight ends of the 2010s. He retired after the 2020 season with the fifth-most receiving yards for a tight end in NFL history. Picking Olsen was the right decision, but trading him was the wrong one.

RB Matt Forte (2008)

matt forte

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

2008, second round, pick No. 44

Pro Bowl (2x)

100 Greatest Bears of All-Time

Matt Forte was one of the most underrated players in the league during his era, but Bears fans know the kind of plays he was capable of making. Forte made an impact immediately in Week 1 of his rookie season when he took a 50-yard run to the house. He became an integral part to the Bears offense as a workhorse running back and someone who could effectively catch passes out of the backfield. He totaled five 1,000-yard rushing seasons and six seasons with more than 50 catches. Forte was the consummate pro while in Chicago and finished his Bears career as the team’s second-leading rusher and second-leading pass catcher.

LB Lance Briggs

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

2003, third round, pick No. 68

First-team All-Pro (1x)

Second-team All-Pro (2x)

Pro Bowl (7x)

100 Greatest Bears of All-Time

Lance Briggs often played second fiddle during his career, but he was the best player for that role. A standout at Arizona, Briggs swarmed to ball carriers as the team’s weakside linebacker. He became an elite defender for the 2000s and was a stalwart for the Lovie Smith defense. He had six straight seasons of over 100 total tackles and is considered one of the best linebackers in team history. Briggs likely won’t make the NFL Hall of Fame, but he should be considered more than he is right now given how impactful he was for so many years.

CB Charles Tillman

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

2003, second round, pick No. 35

First-team All-Pro (1x)

Pro Bowl (2x)

Walter Payton Man of the Year (2013)

100 Greatest Bears of All-Time

When you’re so good at your job that you create a signature move that still has staying power in today’s game, you know you’re doing something right. Charles “Peanut” Tillman revolutionized the game of football with his ability to strip ball carriers, formally dubbed the “Peanut Punch.” His record of four forced fumbles in a game will likely never be broken and the “Peanut Punch” term is forever a part of the game. He was always an effective cornerback since coming into the league, but didn’t get the national recognition until later in his career. Tillman was a constant in an ever-changing secondary and has been a borderline candidate for the Hall of Fame.

KR/PR Devin Hester

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

2006, second round, pick No. 57

First-team All-Pro (3x)

Second-team All-Pro (1x)

Pro Bowl (4x)

2000s All-Decade team

2010s All-Decade team

NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time team

100 Greatest Bears of All-Time

Speaking of players that changed the game, there will never be another return specialist quite like Devin Hester. Drafted out of Miami, Hester burst onto the scene in a big way his rookie season with six special teams touchdowns during the regular season. He capped it all off by returning the opening kickoff of Super Bowl XLI for a touchdown. Though opposing kickers and punters knew not to kick it to him, Hester kept finding ways to score on special teams during his Bears career. He holds numerous NFL records, including most non-offensive touchdowns in league history. Hester was sensational during his career on special teams and found ways to contribute as a wide receiver as well. His gold jacket is coming sooner rather than later.

LB Brian Urlacher

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

2000, round one, pick No. 9

Pro Football Hall of Fame

First-team All-Pro (4x)

Second-team All-Pro (1x)

Pro Bowl (8x)

NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year (2000)

NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2005)

2000s All-Decade team

100 Greatest Bears of All-Time

The top choice for this list was an easy one. Brian Urlacher didn’t necessarily shock the league when he came into the league as an outside linebacker out of New Mexico, but all of that changed thanks to a position switch. Once Urlacher moved to the middle, he became an elite playmaker and the unquestioned leader on the Bears defense. His ability to not only swarm ball carriers, but also make plays from sideline to sideline was unmatched at the position. The defenses under Lovie Smith had plenty of talent, but Urlacher was the best of them all and rightfully earned his place in Canton during his first year of eligibility.

[listicle id=505045]

1

1

1

1

1

1