The 10 best beaches in Cyprus, from peaceful coves to lively shorelines

The Mediterranean island of Cyprus is a great choice if you want to laze on the beach and top up the tan. With its sub-tropical climate that translates into endless days of summer sunshine, and beaches and bays – some quiet and unspoilt; others bustling with activities – the island is an unbeatable holiday destination. Here, are some of the top beaches to head for.

Find a beach by area

West Coast

Coral Bay

Kolpos ton Koralion, known locally as Coral Bay, is a large sweep of golden sand fringed with hotels and dotted with sunbeds in summer. It is a Blue Flag beach around five miles along the coast due north of Paphos, in the village of Pegeia. Beach bars and restaurants offer al fresco dining while swimmers can enjoy its clean, protected waters and lifeguards keep it safe, especially for families. Coral Bay offers some dramatic headlands and sea caves to explore, plus the nearby archaeological site of Maa-Palaeokastro. This ancient Mycenaean settlement can trace its origins back to the Late Bronze Age.



Getting there: Bus 615 from Paphos harbour or by car. Parking available by beach.

Porto Pomos

Islanders in the know head for the beach at Porto Pomos. This stunning yet relatively unknown stretch of pebbly sand lies next to the charming little fishing harbour at Pomos in the Paphos district. Even city folk from Nicosia come here on holiday. To reach it you drive along the coast road from Polis Chrysochou, with rugged countryside on one side and crashing waves on the others. Swimmers delight in the clear, shallow waters, while the cragged shoreline here makes it a popular snorkelling spot. A small beach café does excellent frappe and there’s a restaurant famed for its fresh fish dishes.



Getting there: Bus 643 from Polis Chrysochou or by car. Parking available by beach.

Northwest Coast

Lara Beach

Two unspoilt, crescent-shaped beaches hug either side of the rocky Cape Lara on Cyprus’s west coast. They are quiet and way off the beaten track so you’ll need a 4x4 type vehicle to reach the beaches comfortably as access roads are bumpy. Lara Beach is best known for being where endangered loggerhead turtles come ashore to lay their eggs in the warmer months. A conservation group monitors the turtles and places the eggs in protective sand-covered nests until they are ready to hatch, at which point baby turtles emerge from the sand and head for the sea. Seeing the baby turtles is a humbling experience.



Getting there: Access by car only, preferably 4x4. Parking on headland above beach.

Southwest Coast

Pissouri Bay

Pissouri Bay is a bit of a contradiction. While being set in one of the most beautiful and quiet spots along the southern coast, the bay is also where families gather, and waterskiing and surfing folk come to enjoy their sport. Fortunately, the bay’s beach is wide and long enough for everyone to enjoy it at their own pace. Pathways from the parking areas provide access, including a couple designed for people using wheelchairs, and amenities include showers. A handful of places to enjoy a bite are close by, while some seriously good restaurants can be found in a nearby luxury hotel and in Pissouri village.



Getting there: Bus 630 from Paphos Karavella station, 70 from Limassol station or by car. Parking available by beach.

South Coast

Lady’s Mile Beach

Lady’s Mile Beach is a long, gently-shelving expanse of sand which can be found not far from the Curium archeological site between Paphos and Limassol. It is popular with city folk keen to unwind, and horse riding enthusiasts (you will often see horses and riders from the nearby equestrian centre enjoying a hack along the shore). This beach is believed to have been a favourite of the governor when Cyprus was under British rule – it is said he also rode his horse here. There are a couple of eateries, a bar and a watersports centre. Boat trips leave from here for short trips to see some impressive sea caves.



Getting there: By car. Parking available by beach.

Aphrodite’s Rock and Beach

Despite almost exclusively comprising rocks worn smooth by the sea, this beach is one of the island’s most popular. Walkers as well as sun-worshippers flock here, especially as the sun goes down – the sunsets here are magical. The focal point of the beach is, without doubt, Aphrodite’s Rock, which is a magnificent creation of nature that is one of the iconic images of Cyprus. The rock is said to be where Aphrodite, the ancient goddess of love, rose from the sea and was born. Dramatic, rugged scenery provides a backdrop to the beach. A taverna is nearby.



Getting there: Bus 631 from Paphos Karavella station, 70 from Limassol station or by car. Parking available via tunnel under road.

Governor’s Beach

A seemingly endless string of bays with backdrops of chalk white cliffs characterise the southernmost shores of Cyprus from around Pissouri through to Zygi. This landscape is particularly evident at Governor’s Beach, which with Lady’s Mile was a favourite of the governor when Cyprus was under British rule. Here, you can sunbathe on platforms created by the rocks. Watersports abound and the rocks are popular for fishing and snorkelling. The beach has golden sands and shallow waters, making it a popular spot with locals, especially those from nearby Limassol. The fish tavernas here are bustling in summer.



Getting there: By car. Parking available by beach.

Mackenzie Beach

This Blue Flag beach lies to the south of Larnaca’s medieval fort, its busy Finikoudes esplanade and the city centre. As such, the beach is popular with locals relaxing at the weekend and holidaymakers from the nearby hotels. The beach is known for its safe, shallow waters and its long stretch of fine, clean grey sand, together with palm trees that provide a tropical backdrop. You can try out activities like windsurfing and sailing here, plus join a diving team for the chance to see one of the world’s most famous dive sites, the Zenobia shipwreck, which lies just off its shores.



Getting there: On foot from the Finikoudes or by car. Parking available by beach.

Southeast Coast

Nissi Beach

The young and trendy tend to head for this Ayia Napa beach, often after a night of clubbing. Here, you’ll find a bustling beach of people, sunbeds, parasols and paragliders. Add to the mix water-skiers and windsurfers, and you have a lively holiday spot, with buzzing bars and beachside tavernas adding to the atmosphere. From here you can take the walkway or cycle path to Makronissos Beach, which is a glorious, half a mile-long stretch of sandy beach often frequented by quad bikers. Just inland are the Makronissos tombs dating from early Roman times.



Getting there: Intercity Nicosia to Larnaca bus route or by car. Parking available by beach.

East Coast

Fig Tree Bay

This long, crescent-shaped sandy beach sits neatly in its own cove on Cyprus’s easternmost coast at Protaras. It takes its name from the many fig trees that dot its lush countryside backdrop. The beach was awarded a Blue Flag due to its cleanliness, safe waters and an eco-management programme that has made it one of the finest beaches on the island. In fact, it is often referred to as being one of the best beaches in Europe. Watersports, sunbeds and refreshments are available. A small uninhabited islet lies just off the seashore and can be reached by swimming in the shallow waters.



Getting there: On foot from central Protaras or by car. Parking available by beach.

