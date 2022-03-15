10 best available free agent wide receivers for the Saints

The New Orleans Saints have a need at the wide receiver position despite the fact that receiver Michael Thomas should be healthy come time for the 2022 NFL season. A steady receiver across from him should allow him to face better matchups and coverages.

While the Saints gave a second-round tender to restricted free agent Deonte Hardy, the team has been looking outside the building for additional help. Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry was recently cut and the team has been mulling over the possibility of bringing him into the fold. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that New Orleans have expressed interest in the wideout, which means they could be looking at other options as well.

Here are the 10 best remaining free agent wide receivers left on the market that the Saints could pursue:

1. Juju Smith-Schuster

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster rushes the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

2. Allen Robinson

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) makes a catch for a touchdown in front of New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) in the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

3. Odell Beckham Jr.

Nov 15, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) lines up for a play against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

4. Will Fuller V

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller V (3) warms up before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/WIlfredo Lee)

5. Jarvis Landry

Aug 20, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) catches a pass during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

6. Jamison Crowder

Aug 24, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder (82) catches a pass while New Orleans Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) tackles during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

7. A.J. Green

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) grabs a big reception as he is defended by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes (27) Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

8. Russell Gage

Nov 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage (83) is tackled by New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

9. T.Y. Hilton

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

10. Sammy Watkins

Jan 12, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) takes the field before an AFC Divisional playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

