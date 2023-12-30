These are the 10 Best Arkansas Athletes of 2023

The calendar year of 2023 for Arkansas sports as a whole was a bit of a mixed bag.

But on an individual basis, several Hogs athletes made the most of things and had seasons to remember.

Our annual Top 10 Arkansas Athletes list this year includes one baseball player, one softball player, two football players, one women’s basketball player, two men’s basketball players, two volleyball players and a soccer player.

On the honorable mention list: two softball players, one soccer player, one baseball player, one volleyball player, one basketball player.

Check out the complete list of our honorees for the 2023 calendar year below.

10. Chenise Delce - softball

Chenise Delce’s two seasons at Arkansas were absolutely dynamite. Her senior season topping the charts as a first-team All-SEC selection. The right-hander was Arkansas’ ace as the Razorbacks made the NCAA Tournament for the sixth straight year.

Stats: 21-11, 17 complete games, 180 1/3 IP, 193 K, 55 BB, .200 BA against

9. Taylor Head - volleyball

Head was a first-team All-SEC selection as she helped Arkansas to its best season in decades. She was second on the team – and second in the SEC – in kills as she teamed with Jill Gillen and Hannah Hogue to achieve Razorbacks greatness.

Stats: 484 kills, .240 percentage, 36 aces, 388 digs

8. Taliah Scott - basketball

Scott makes the top 10 despite playing only a half-season. The freshman is in the midst of the best first year ever for an Arkansas basketballer. Her 22.9 points per game is sixth in the nation among all players as she hopes to lead Arkansas back to the NCAA Tournament.

Stats: 22.9 PPG, 43% from field, 81% from FT, 3.6 RPG

7. Cam Little - football

Little won’t get a chance to set all the kicking records at Arkansas as he declared for the NFL Draft at season’s end. He’ll have to settle for being second, but considering he made it there in three years, it was quite the career.

Stats: 20 of 24 on field goals, 33 of 33 on XP

6. Ricky Council - basketball

Technically, we’re limiting this to the year proper when Council came off the bench six times for Arkansas during SEC play. He still led the Hogs in scoring and dropped double figures in all three of Arkansas’ NCAA Tournament games.

Whole season stats: 16.1 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 43% from the field, 79% from the line

5. Anthony Black - basketball

Black played just one season with the Razorbacks, a season in which he was so good, he landed in the NBA Draft lottery. He was perhaps the Razorbacks’ most consistent player in 2022-23 and definitely the team’s biggest stat stuffer.

Whole season stats: 12.8 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 3.0 APG, 45% from field

4. Landon Jackson - football

After showing potential in his first season with the Hogs in 2022, Jackson took a massive step forward in 2023, earning second-team All-SEC honors. He was the best player on a Hogs defense that jumped from 124th to 49th year over year.

Stats: 44 tackles, 13 1/2 TFL, 6 1/2 sacks, 1 PBU, 2 hurries

3. Hagen Smith - baseball

The latest in a long line of dynamite aces for the Arkansas baseball team, Hagen Smith may be the best of the recent bunch. A projected first-round pick, Smith earned All-SEC first-team honors last year and is the primary reason for the Diamond Hogs’ big hopes in 2024.

Stats: 8-3, 3.64 ERA, 109 K, 42 BB, .217 BA against, 71 2/3 innings

2. Bea Franklin - soccer

Franklin’s transfer from Notre Dame before her junior year was the best thing that could have happened to the Arkansas soccer team. She was named the SEC Midfielder of the Year after scoring nine goals and doling out nine assists as Arkansas won the conference championship for the fourth time in five seasons.

Stats: 9 goals, 9 assists, 27 points, 4 game-winning goals

1. Jill Gillen - volleyball

An easy choice for us, Gillen will leave Arkansas as the school’s greatest volleyball player. At just 5-foot-7, she is extremely undersized for an outside hitter, making her stellar skills all the more impressive. With her leading the way, Hogs volleyball made the Elite Eight, falling to national powerhouse Nebraska.

Stats: 513 kills, 52 aces, 352 digs, 10 solo blocks

Honorable mention: Hannah Hogue - volleyball

Honorable mention: Kendall Diggs - baseball

Honorable mention: Ava Tankersley - soccer

Honorable mention: Reagan Johnson - softball

Honorable mention: Rylin Hedgecock - softball

