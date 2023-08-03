10 Bears who stood out in first full week of training camp

The Chicago Bears have wrapped their first full week of training camp, which included seven practices (two of them in pads).

It’s certainly been an eventful start to camp, where the offense shined during the unpadded portion of practice while the defense has kicked the intensity up with the arrival of pads.

There have been a number of standout performers through camp so far, including a number of newcomers and rookies who should have an impact this coming season.

Here’s a look at the Bears players who have made a strong impression during the first seven practices of training camp.

WR DJ Moore

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

DJ Moore has been the star of training camp through the first week, where he’s proving to be a playmaker for Justin Fields. The pair connect for daily highlights, where it’s clear their chemistry is something special. Moore is unlike any weapon the Bears have had in a long time, and he’s made defensive backs look silly at times. Not only is Moore making Fields better, but he’s doing the same with Chicago’s defensive backs, including Jaylon Johnson and rookie Tyrique Stevenson.

They Said It: “He’s such a powerful man. His play strength and balance and body control are his strengths, for sure. He has patience when the ball’s in the air too. That’s a talent that I remember [former Packers receiver] James Jones talking about all the time back then, just having the patience to let the ball come to you and not let the DB know that the ball’s right there until it’s already caught. You can see those in him. It’s been fun to let the young guys kind of learn that from him.” — Luke Getsy

CB Kyler Gordon

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Remember when we were concerned about Kyler Gordon last season? After a rough start to his rookie season, Gordon closed the year out on a high note. And it appears that he could be in for a huge year with the summer he’s having. After juggling both nickel and outside corner last season, he gets to focus at one position this year. Gordon has been making plays on the ball, and he’s really coming into his own at nickel, which is one of the most important positions in Matt Eberflus’ defense.

They Said It: “The guys have nicknamed him ‘Spider-Man’ because he is so quick, he is so agile, he is instinctive. He’s got Spidey senses. When he makes a play and you go, ‘wow, how did he make that,’ ding-ding-ding the Spidey senses are going off. All those things—the quickness, the instincts—they’ve been showing up in a big way.” — Alan Williams

WR Chase Claypool

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Chase Claypool has been the subject of criticism after a poor start to his Bears tenure after he was traded to the team last November. But while Moore has been stealing the show at camp, Claypool has been stringing together an impressive outing during these first seven practices. In fact, one observer even said Claypool has emerged as the “star” of camp. A big part of that has been his “growing” connection with Fields, which is clear in how much QB1 has been targeting him. It’s still early, but Claypool certainly appears to proving critics wrong with what’s been a consistently strong performance in camp.

They Said It: “He’s such a big body to where he’s a big presence out there. When he gets going on every route, it’s hard to stop him. Even in the running game, he’s crushing linebackers. It’s definitely great to have Chase.” — Justin Fields

QB Justin Fields

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Don’t let the latest string of interceptions fool you: Justin Fields has had a strong training camp. Not only did the Bears build around him, including the addition of Moore, but he’s in his second year in Luke Getsy’s offense, and that understanding and comfortability has shown through in these first week of practices. Fields is decidedly more confident and able to thread the needle, and he’s also shown improvement in the short passing game, an area he notably struggled. Getting different looks and being challenged by the defense will only continue to help Fields.

They Said It: “We’ll do a two minute drill and he’ll call the plays himself. That’s something that he wasn’t able to do last year.” — Darnell Mooney

S Jaquan Brisker

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Jaquan Brisker has been making his presence known through these first few weeks of training camp. Brisker has been a mainstay around the ball, where he’s proving to be a ballhawk. While the Bears have only had two padded practices, Brisker is bringing intensity and physicality to practice. A fight almost broke out during Wednesday’s practice because of the level of nastiness he brings to the defense.

They Said It: “He’s one of our guys that is definitely an elite competitor. He loves to compete. He loves football. We love Jaquan’s emotion, his passion, and with a guy like that, his motors runs that hot where he has to harness it into a controlled situation where it works for him all the time. He’s done a great job of that. We’re excited to see him play this year.” — Matt Eberflus

CB Terell Smith

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

I could just as easily put fellow rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson in this spot. But the fact that Terell Smith has impressed enough to climb the depth chart and demand starting reps says everything about how he’s impressed the coaching staff this summer. Smith and Stevenson have split reps with the first-team defense, where both have been making impressive plays, including Smith, who’s been solid in coverage against some shifty wideouts. Make no mistake, Smith is very much competing with Stevenson for the starting outside cornerback job opposite Jaylon Johnson.

They Said It: “He’s been really solid. He’s learning the position. He’s got a lot of good speed. He’s got a lot of good long speed to him. He’s got good size too. He’s smart. He knows what to do and how to do it. We’re going to create competition at those spots and that’s certainly one of them that we are doing that. It’s good to see him in there. He did a nice job.” — Matt Eberflus

WR Tyler Scott

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Rookie Tyler Scott has gotten off to a solid start during training camp, where he appears primed to serve as a key contributor this season. Scott has been impressing with his insane speed and crisp route running, where he’s proving to be a dangerous playmaker. He’s put the moves on defensive backs like Jaylon Johnson and rookie Terell Smith. Scott has also been praised for his maturity and understanding of the offense at such a fast rate.

They Said It: “He’s fast, man. That guy is fast. I love his speed. I [also] love the fact that he is so dialed in. Every time a correction is made, he never makes the same mistake. I love that about him because it tells me that it’s important to him and he wants to be the best.” — Richard Hightower

DT Gervon Dexter Sr.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Gervon Dexter has been turning heads during the first week of training camp. The Bears have only had two padded practices, but the second-round rookie has been a problem for the offensive line with his massive size, power and quick get-off. He has the physical tools to be an dominant three-technique in this defense, and his impact has already been felt at Halas Hall. Dexter has impressed coaches and teammates, and it’s clear they believe he can be a dominant force in this league.

They Said It: “I don’t think we’re done seeing him grow. I think what your seeing is the first glimpse of Gervon. As the intensity is picking up, he’s picking up. That’s how I see it. We get pads on tomorrow, so honestly, I would expect something huge out of him because he’s a real physical dude. So he’s going to be good.” — Justin Jones

LB Tremaine Edmunds

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Tremaine Edmunds was the team’s biggest free-agent addition this offseason, and he’s already had a significant impact on the defense through the first full week of camp. Edmunds has been a huge presence with his imposing size in the middle of the field to lock down passing lanes. He’s also displayed his playmaking ability with a couple of takeaways through these first few practices. Edmunds will play a huge role in this new-look Bears defense.

They Said It: “I mean, goodness gracious. We had one play today where if it was any other linebacker in the country, I mean [the receiver] would have been open. He’s so huge. He definitely covers ground well too. It’s been great for us as an offense to have him out there, to challenge us every day.” — Justin Fields

DE Terrell Lewis

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Terrell Lewis is someone to keep an eye on throughout the duration of training camp and the preseason. After a strong offseason program, Lewis has continued making an impression in training camp. Lewis’ name has been mentioned almost daily for his impact plays as an edge rusher. He’s made life especially hard on rookie right tackle Darnell Wright. Can Lewis do enough to earn a roster spot? That remains to be seen.

They Said It: “He’s had a good camp, so far. He’s earned those reps with the 1st Team DL.” — Herb Howard

