10 Bears on the roster bubble to watch in preseason opener vs. Chiefs

The Chicago Bears kick off the preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, and there are a number of players vying for roster spots and starting jobs.

While the starters will play around 15 to 20 snaps, it’s the players on the roster bubble who will see plenty of opportunities on Saturday. There are a number of players who have made waves during training camp, but they’ll need to have it translate to the preseason, where they’ll see their first live action of the summer.

Ahead of Chicago’s preseason opener, we’re taking a look at some roster bubble players to keep an eye on against Kansas City:

OL Teven Jenkins

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

When all is said and done, Teven Jenkins is most likely going to be on this roster. But he still has plenty to prove to this coaching staff after missing most of training camp with an undisclosed injury. The Bears seem to have their starting tackles in Braxton Jones and Riley Reiff, so Jenkins is competing for a swing tackle job. Assuming he’s cleared his ramp-up phase, Jenkins could get looks at both tackle and guard.

WR Tajae Sharpe

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

With multiple wideouts sidelined due to injury, Tajae Sharpe is someone who’s been taking advantage of his increased opportunities with quarterback Justin Fields. With Byron Pringle, Velus Jones Jr. and N’Keal Harry not playing, Sharpe should get plenty of opportunities both with the starters and once the backups take over.

CB Lamar Jackson

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson is someone who’s been taking advantage of his opportunities with a number of cornerbacks sidelined with injuries. Jackson has seen time opposite Jaylon Johnson on the outside during training camp, where he’s been making plays on the ball. Jackson is certainly in play for that final cornerback spot, and he should see plenty of action on Saturday with a number of corners sidelined.

WR Dazz Newsome

AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

Dazz Newsome has flown under the radar but is someone who’s been making plays in camp this summer. With a number of receivers sidelined by injuries, Newsome should get more opportunities heading into Saturday’s game as he competes for a roster spot. He’s listed as the starting punt returner, so he should get plenty of looks there.

Story continues

CB Jaylon Jones

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

With injuries to a number of cornerbacks, another player further down the depth chart who’s seen opportunities is undrafted rookie Jaylon Jones. Jones has primarily gotten looks in the slot, where he’s often lined up with Jaylon Johnson and the starters with Kyler Gordon, Tavon Young, Duke Shelley and Thomas Graham Jr. sidelined. Jones should see plenty of reps on Saturday, where he’s looking to compete for one of those final cornerback spots.

S Elijah Hicks

AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo

Rookie Elijah Hicks didn’t get a lot of work in the offseason as he recovered from a foot injury. But he’s been full speed at training camp, where he’s made a number of plays on the ball. Matt Eberflus praised Hicks’ play in the open field and also man-to-man coverage. While Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker could see a few reps, Hicks will have no shortage of opportunities to prove himself against the Chiefs.

WR Isaiah Coulter

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Coulter is another receiver who’s seen plenty of opportunities with the starters due to injuries at wideout. Coulter is someone who’s developed a nice connection with Fields, which has translated into some impressive plays. Coulter could see some action with the starters, but he should see plenty of reps in all on Saturday. With several receiver spots up for grabs, a strong preseason could help Coulter’s chances.

DE Charles Snowden

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a little crowded out there are defensive end, which is why Charles Snowden is going to need a strong preseason to make a push for a roster spot. Robert Quinn, Trevis Gipson and Al-Quadin Muhammad should play little — if not at all — during the preseason opener, so Snowden should see plenty of reps out there. Snowden is listed behind rookies Dominique Robinson and Carson Taylor on the depth chart. So he’s going to need some strong outings.

DT Mike Pennel

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Pennel is back for his second stint with the Bears, and the hope is this one ends with him locking down a roster spot at defensive tackle. He’s seen plenty of reps this summer, and that should continue into the preseason. Pennel currently sits behind Justin Jones and Khyiris Tonga on the depth chart.

LB Joe Thomas

AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes

Joe Thomas should ultimately make the roster, but it’s just a matter of whether he’ll earn the starting strong-side linebacker job against Matt Adams. Thomas has been impressing so far during training camp, where he leads linebackers in turnovers. Thomas, who’s currently listed as the starting SAM linebacker, should get plenty of reps on Saturday as he looks to truly lock down a roster spot.

[listicle id=513284]

1

1

1

1

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire