10 Bears on the roster bubble who need strong performances vs. Browns

The Chicago Bears will wrap the preseason against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, and there are a number of players vying for roster spots and starting jobs.

While the starters will play the first half, there are a number of players on the roster bubble who will get their opportunities to show why they’re deserving of a roster spot — whether it’s with Chicago or another team.

Ahead of Chicago’s preseason finale, we’re taking a look at some roster bubble players to keep an eye on against Cleveland:

DT Trevon Coley

Coley has been a standout through the first two preseason games, and he’s looking to make a push for what could be the final roster spot along the defensive interior. Coley has made his presence known in pass rush with 3 sacks in two preseason games.

LB Jack Sanborn

Sanborn should make this roster after what’s been an impactful first two preseason outings, where he showed his potential on defense and special teams. Sanborn is second among the Bears in defensive tackles (8) and recorded an interception and fumble recovery in his first game. He’s also the team-leader with 4 special teams tackles.

S Elijah Hicks

Hicks is another one of those fringe bubble players who should ultimately make the roster given his special teams contributions. But nothing is guaranteed. Hicks has been reliable as a reserve safety and even more valuable on special teams, where he recovered a muffed punt for a touchdown last week against the Seahawks.

CB Lamar Jackson

Jackson is someone who’s had plenty of opportunities with the first-team defense this summer due to injuries at cornerback. While Jackson has struggled with tackling, he looks like he could be playing his way into one of those final cornerback roster spots. He’ll need a strong performance in the finale to lock it down.

RB Darrynton Evans

The Bears have an important decision to make at running back in regards to the number of players they’ll carry on the roster. If it’s four — David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert, Trestan Ebner and Khari Blasingame — Evans certainly appears to the odd man out. Perhaps a strong performance in the preseason finale could convince the Bears to carry five.

DT Micah Dew-Treadway

Dew-Treadway is someone who’s had a quietly impressive summer with the Bears. There’s a reason he started as Angelo Blackson’s backup on the first unofficial depth chart. But he’ll have to fend off guys like Trevon Coley and Mike Pennel for what could be the final defensive tackle spot.

WR Nsimba Webster

Webster has seen extended opportunities during the first two preseason games, where he’s been looking to make a name for himself on special teams in hopes of landing one of those final roster spots. Webster’s biggest contributions have come as a return specialist. His 104 scrimmage yards ranks second behind Trestan Ebner for the first two games.

DE Sam Kamara

The Bears are loaded at defensive end, which isn’t good news for Kamara. While Robert Quinn, Trevis Gipson and Al-Quadin Muhammad are the undisputed top three, there are a couple of other players ahead of Kamara at this point (Dominique Robinson and Mario Edwards). Kamara, who has 1 sack this preseason, will need a strong outing to prove why he’s deserving of a spot.

FB Jake Tonges

Tonges has seen most of his action at fullback this summer, which has given him opportunities to show his strength as a blocker. With Khari Blasingame sidelined last week, Tonges got plenty of reps at fullback, which included scoring his first NFL touchdown. The Bears will likely only keep Blasingame at fullback, but perhaps Tonges can make a strong impression for another team.

WR Isaiah Coulter

Coulter is another under-the-radar receiver who’s seen increased opportunities with injuries at wideout. While Coulter doesn’t have the special teams prowess of Nsimba Webster, he leads Chicago with five receptions for 51 yards in two preseason games. Coulter is someone looking to show he could be a contributor on offense.

