10 Bears roster-bubble players who need strong showing in preseason finale vs. Titans

The Chicago Bears made their second round of cuts on Tuesday, narrowing their roster from 85 to 80 players. But the biggest cuts are still to come.

The Bears will play the Titans on Saturday in their preseason finale, which will give players one last chance to impress in hopes of earning a spot on the 53-man roster, the final round of cuts must be made by Aug. 31.

Let’s take a look at some players who need strong performances against the Titans to help their cause for making the 53-man roster.

WR Rodney Adams

Rodney Adams has made a strong case to earn one of those coveted roster spots at wide receiver. Adams has made a name for himself throughout training camp and the preseason, where he's been Chicago's leading receiver in back-to-back games. While Adams has done a lot already to make a case for himself, he can put an exclamation on the preseason -- and a potential spot on the 53-man roster -- with another strong outing vs. Titans.

WR Riley Ridley

Riley Ridley has had an up-and-down training camp, where he's made some plays but drops and missed opportunities have been his downfall. The most recent came against the Bills, where he couldn't haul in a perfectly-placed deep ball from Justin Fields. Ridley needs to make plays like that against the Titans if he hopes to hang onto his roster spot.

OL Elijah Wilkinson

Elijah Wilkinson isn't guaranteed a roster spot just yet, although that could depend on how the Bears feel about Wilkinson compared to Lachavious Simmons at right tackle. Still, Wilkinson would certainly benefit from a strong showing at right tackle against the Titans following a rough outing against the Bills, where he occupied the left tackle role. Wilkinson should benefit from moving back to his natural position on the right side.

RB Artavis Pierce

Artavis Pierce has shown flashes during the first two preseason games, but he's someone who will find himself the odds man out amid a deep running back room. Although it's worth monitoring the Tarik Cohen situation, as it seems he's not likely to start the season on the active roster. That might be Pierce's route to the 53-man roster, but he would just be a placeholder until Cohen returns. That is, if the Bears decide to go that route.

WR Javon Wims

Javon Wims has made it to the final round of roster cuts, but it's still unlikely that he'll be a Bear after next Tuesday. Wims hasn't made much of an impact, especially in preseason games, where guys like Rodney Adams and Dazz Newsome have. Wims was recently sidelined with an oblique injury. But if he's available to play Saturday, he'd need one heck of a performance to sneak onto the 53-man roster.

OL Lachavious Simmons

At this point, it feels like it's going to be either Lachavious Simmons or Wilkinson who gets the roster spot to back up starting right tackle Germain Ifedi. While Wilkinson figures to have the edge, given his experience at the position, Simmons, who played every snap at right tackle last week against the Bills, is going to need to be a lot better against the Titans if he hopes to sneak onto the roster.

S Marqui Christian

Marqui Christian has made a name for himself this summer in a loaded safeties room, which could make it difficult to earn a roster spot, depending on how many defensive backs Chicago chooses to keep. But Christian has also seen some snaps in the slot, where Duke Shelley and Thomas Graham Jr. are among those battling for the role. Christian is going to need a statement game vs. Tennessee to cement his roster status.

LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe

Joel Iyiegbuniwe appears to be the odd man out in the competition at inside linebacker, where newcomer Alec Ogletree has impressed enough to earn a roster spot -- and perhaps challenge Danny Trevathan for playing time. While Iyiegbuniwe has been a valuable special teams contributor, we'll see how many linebackers the Bears ultimately decide to keep.

WR Isaiah Coulter

Isaiah Coulter isn't exactly in the best position given he just joined the Bears a few days ago. But he's a certainly a wide receiver who deserves a look, and he'll get a chance to show what he can do Saturday against the Titans, where Chicago's starting wide receivers will likely be held out. During his first practice, Coulter caught a touchdown from rookie quarterback Justin Fields, so we might get to see more of that connection. It might not be enough to make the 53-man roster in such a short turnaround.

CB Desmond Trufant

For all intents and purposes, the Bears' response to releasing Kyle Fuller was signing veteran Desmond Trufant, who was a favorite to win the starting job opposite Jaylon Johnson. With Trufant missing the last few days for a personal reason, he hasn't gotten an opportunity to compete for the starting job, which has been between Kindle Vildor and Artie Burns. Ultimately, it might cost Trufant a roster spot.

