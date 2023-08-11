10 Bears on the roster bubble heading into first preseason game

The Chicago Bears open the preseason against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday at Soldier Field, where there are plenty of storylines to watch.

While head coach Matt Eberflus indicated we’ll see some starters in limited fashion, players on the roster bubble should see plenty of reps in this first preseason game.

There are several players facing make-or-break preseasons, including some former starters currently on the outside looking in. With that in mind, here’s a look at some of the Bears players who are on the roster bubble heading into the preseason opener.

DE Terrell Lewis

Terrell Lewis has been one of the standouts of training camp, where he’s making plays on an almost daily basis. Before Yannick Ngakoue’s arrival — with DeMarcus Walker out — Dominique Robinson got most of the first-team reps opposite Rasheem Green, but Lewis also saw his share. It’s an indication that Lewis is making an impression on the coaching staff.

Now, Lewis gets a good opportunity to prove why he’s deserving of a roster spot in these three preseason games, where he should get plenty of reps. At this point, it feels like Nagkoue and Walker are the only shoe-ins at defensive end, so a strong preseason could bolster Lewis’ stock and give him a shot at a roster spot.

DE Trevis Gipson

It was a surprise to find defensive end Trevis Gipson listed among the bottom of the depth chart, an indication that he’ll have to fight for his roster spot. The Bears signed Yannick Ngakoue to fill one of the starting jobs, leaving one less roster spot up for grabs. It also speaks to the young talent in the defensive line group, as guys like Terrell Lewis have been making strong impressions.

Gipson started training camp working with the second-team defense, as Rasheem Green got the starting nod alongside DeMarcus Walker. Even with Walker being sidelined with an injury, it’s been Dominique Robinson and Lewis getting first-team reps. Gipson will need a strong preseason to lock down a roster spot.

Velus Jones Jr. has a lot to prove in a crowded wide receiver room, and he’ll get his first opportunity for that against the Titans. Jones is competing for one of the final receiver spots on the roster, and he’ll have plenty of competition (from others on this list). Jones’ special teams contributions should play a huge role in whether he earns a roster spot, and he should see plenty of opportunities this preseason.

Bears coaches have praised Jones this summer, including his improvement fielding punts, where he notably struggled as a rookie. Jones is currently listed as the top kickoff and punt returner on the unofficial depth chart, and the fact that special teams plays a big role in determining those final roster spots could be big for Jones.

CB Kindle Vildor

Kindle Vildor is another former starter who finds himself buried on the depth chart and fighting for a roster spot. The Bears upgraded the cornerback room during the NFL draft with Tyrique Stevenson and Terell Smith, who are battling it out for the starting job opposite Jaylon Johnson on the outside. Behind them, and nickel Kyler Gordon, there will likely be two spots up for grabs.

Vildor was a starter by default last season, and while he was solid, he wasn’t a game-changer, which prompted the offseason additions. Vildor hasn’t had a good camp, and he’s going to need an impressive preseason to find a way to secure a roster spot.

WR Dante Pettis

Dante Pettis will be competing for one of the final wide receiver roster spots. But considering he missed the first two weeks of training camp, he’s already at a disadvantage. Pettis returned to the practice field this week after spending the first two weeks on the non-football injury (NFI) list.

Pettis is going to need a strong preseason as he looks to earn one of those final roster spots. The expectation is it could down to Pettis or Velus Jones Jr., who both bring special teams value as return specialists. So Pettis will get his looks both on offense and special teams, where he’ll look to secure a spot on the roster.

RB Trestan Ebner

Trestan Ebner served primarily as a reserve at running back during his rookie season. When Ebner got his opportunities, he notably struggled, averaging 2.3 yards per carry. But Ebner has had a strong camp, where he’s been seeing his share of reps with the first-team offense during third-down and red-zone drills, per NBC Sports Chicago.

With the offseason additions of D’Onta Foreman, Roschon Johnson and Travis Homer — along with Khalil Herbert returning — Ebner could find himself as the possible odd man. Ebner should get plenty of opportunities in the preseason, where he’ll need some strong outings to challenge Homer for that final roster spot. It could also come down to special teams contributions.

DT Travis Bell

While the focus this training camp has been on rookie defensive tackles Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens, seventh-round pick Travis Bell has also put together a solid camp. He’s already endeared himself to the coaching staff, and a strong preseason performance could put him in a position to secure one of those final spots.

Bell will need to prove himself worthy of the defensive line rotation in what’s become a crowded room filled with plenty of young talent. The Bears could carry around nine defensive linemen, and there are a number of players with versatility off the edge and along the interior. Bell will get his opportunities in the preseason to try and land one of those spots.

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

At first glance, Equanimeous St. Brown feels like a safe bet to make the roster. He’s an experienced veteran with knowledge of Luke Getsy’s offense, has chemistry with quarterback Justin Fields and he’s proven to be a solid WR4 or WR5. But will that be enough to earn a roster spot?

DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool and Tyler Scott feel like locks at this point. Velus Jones Jr. appears to be in contention for that WR5 spot, given his special teams value, which would leave one spot up for grabs between St. Brown and Dante Pettis. St. Brown should have an advantage after Pettis missed time this summer. While St. Brown should make the roster, his spot isn’t guaranteed.

S Kendall Williamson

We’ve been hearing a lot about Bears rookies during training camp, but Williamson is one of the lone draft picks we haven’t really heard much about. Williamson was picked one spot ahead of Mr. Irrelevant in the 2023 NFL draft, and he’ll be looking to secure a spot on the 53-man roster behind Eddie Jackson, Jaquan Brisker and Elijah Hicks, who are all locks.

Williamson will need a strong preseason performance to prove he’s worthy of a roster spot over the likes of A.J. Thomas and Adrian Colbert, who are also competing for what’s expected to be a fourth and final safety spot.

CB Jaylon Jones

Jaylon Jones was able to prove himself as an undrafted rookie with the Bears last season, and he’ll again be looking to prove he’s worthy of a roster spot. Although, it won’t be as easy this time. Outside of Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon, Chicago needed an upgrade at CB3, which is why they went out and drafted Tyrique Stevenson and Terell Smith, who are battling it out for the job.

With the Bears expected to carry six cornerbacks, Jones will need a strong preseason to earn one of those final two roster spots. One of them figures to be Josh Blackwell, who also saw time as an undrafted rookie last season. Blackwell provides experience at nickel cornerback, where he’d serve as Gordon’s backup. As for Jones, he’ll need to beat out the likes of Kindle Vildor and Greg Stroman Jr. for that final spot.

