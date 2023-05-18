10 Bears returning from injury heading into 2023 season

The Chicago Bears had arguably the worst roster in the NFL last season, but they remained a competitive team from start to finish in 2022.

Unfortunately, the underwhelming roster wasn’t helped by the rash of injuries to key starters and contributors. They lost players like safety Eddie Jackson and wide receiver Darnell Mooney for the season. So it wasn’t a surprise that Chicago finished with the worst record in the league, securing the No. 1 pick in the process.

With Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and veteran minicamp on deck, we’re taking a look at those Bears players who are set to return from injury in 2023.

QB Justin Fields

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Fields battled a couple of injuries last season, including most notably suffering a separated shoulder with “partially torn ligaments” against the Falcons in Week 11. Fields missed just one game and played out the rest of the season with the injury. But he also suffered a hip injury in Week 17 against the Lions, which forced him to miss the season finale.

S Eddie Jackson

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Jackson was in the midst of a bounce-back season before suffering a foot injury in Week 12 against the Jets. It was revealed that Jackson sustained a Lisfranc injury, which landed him on injured reserve and ended his season. Back in March, Jackson revealed that he’d started running again and is ahead of schedule with his rehab.

WR Darnell Mooney

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Mooney’s season was cut short after he suffered an ankle injury against the Jets in Week 12. Mooney had surgery on his injured ankle, and he’s in hte middle of rehabbing it. Earlier this month, Bears receivers coach Tyke Tolbert gave an update on Mooney’s injury, saying he’s doing “great” and “he’s running right now.”

CB Jaylon Johnson

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson battled a couple of injuries last season, including an oblique injury that forced him to miss some time earlier in the year. Johnson also suffered a broken ring finger that forced him to miss the final three games of the season. All indications are Johnson is ready to go as the Bears prepare for OTAs and veteran minicamp.

LB Jack Sanborn

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Sanborn was one of the most pleasant surprises last season. As an undrafted rookie, Sanborn got an opportunity to start at middle linebacker after Roquan Smith was traded, and he made the most of it. Unfortunately, he suffered an ankle injury against the Eagles in Week 15 that landed him on injured reserve and ended his season. Sanborn should be healthy and ready to go in 2023, where he’s the favorite to be the starting SAM linebacker.

OL Teven Jenkins

AP Photo/Ben VanHouten

Jenkins was arguably the best offensive lineman on the Bears last season, but injuries remain a concern. After missing most of his rookie season because of back surgery, Jenkins suffered a neck injury against the Eagles in Week 15. While he ultimately returned two weeks later, he reaggravated the injury against the Lions. Jenkins missed the season finale, but he said his neck was “feeling good” and “getting better.” He’s been participating during the offseason program.

OL Lucas Patrick

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Last offseason, Patrick was signed to be the starting center for the Bears, but injuries derailed his season. He suffered a broken thumb early in training camp, which forced Sam Mustipher back to center. When Patrick was finally ready to snap a ball, he got the start at center against the Patriots in Week 7. But in that same game, he suffered a toe injury that required surgery, ending his season. Patrick isn’t primed for a starting role this season, but all indications are he’ll be ready for 2023.

CB Kindle Vildor

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

The Bears suffered some blows to their cornerback room near the end of the season. That included Vildor, who dealt with an ankle injury with for weeks before he was ultimately placed on injured reserve ahead of a Week 16 game against the Bills. The expectation is Vildor will be good to go for 2023, where he’ll battle rookie Tyrique Stevenson for a starting job.

CB Josh Blackwell

USA Today Sports

After two of Chicago’s starting cornerbacks landed on injured reserve, some of the reserves started dealing with injuries. Blackwell, an undrafted rookie, was placed on IR with an undisclosed injury. Blackwell had battled a knee injury in the weeks prior.

OL Doug Kramer

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Kramer’s rookie season was derailed before it even began last season. He suffered a Lisfranc injury during training camp that landed him on IR. The injury came after starter Lucas Patrick broke his thumb, paving the way for Sam Mustipher to take the reins at center.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire