10 Bears players to watch in Week 10 vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears have fallen from grace. After starting 5-1, they’ve lost three straight games and went from potential top seed in the NFC to “in the hunt” for the postseason. Now, they have a must-win game ahead of the bye week.

The Bears will face the Minnesota Vikings looking to break their three-game skid. Here are 10 players to keep an eye on as the Bears face the Vikings in Week 10.

QB Nick Foles

AP Photo/Wade Payne

While Foles hasn't been the only problem on offense, his inconsistent performance has been an issue. He'll be facing a Vikings defense that hasn't done a great job getting after the quarterback, but Chicago's offensive line hasn't done a good job protecting him. The Bears need Foles to be that veteran presence to run this offense, which means limiting the mistakes that have been costly at times.

RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With David Montgomery sidelined with a concussion, Patterson looks to be the next man up at running back for the Bears. Patterson hasn't been the answer in the run game so far this season, which means new play-caller Bill Lazor is going to need to get creative with how he utilizes Patterson. Luckily, the Bears brought in reinforcements at running back that should allow Lazor to use Patterson in favorable situations.

RB Lamar Miller

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago is expected to promote Miller from the practice squad to the active roster on Monday, which will give the Bears a veteran presence at the running back position. Considering the Bears have a converted running back in Patterson and two inexperienced backs in Ryan Nall and Artavis Pierce, carving out a role on offense for Miller is important. Look for Miller to get his first playing time since tearing his ACL before the 2019 season.

WR Allen Robinson

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Robinson has been nothing short of remarkable once again for the Bears this season. He has 57 receptions for 712 yards and three scores this season, and he's once again been the backbone of this offense. If the Bears can get the pass game going, they'll find some success against a Vikings secondary that has been a weakness on defense. And Robinson should once again play an integral role in the passing game.

Story continues

TE Cole Kmet

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

With rookies like Jaylon Johnson and Darnell Mooney thriving, it's frustrating to see Kmet hasn't been doing the same. Which has to do with his involvement -- or lack thereof -- in the offensive game plan. While his snaps have gone up, his targets haven't. He's been targeted just eight times this season -- six catches for 79 yards and a touchdown. But he wasn't targeted at all in last week's loss against the Titans. Let's see if new play caller Bill Lazor can get him more involved.

Bears offensive line

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears offensive line has been a mess for the last two seasons, but this year has been even worse. Injuries and reserve/COVID-19 lists have been part of the problem, but the execution has been just as frustrating. The Bears will once again be down a few starters on the o-line, as James Daniels and Bobby Massie are both on injured reserve. But the good news is that center Cody Whitehair might be available if he's activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list before Monday night's game.

ILB Roquan Smith

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Smith continues to play the best football of his young career. Through nine weeks, Smith has 82 tackles (tied for fourth in the NFL), 12 tackles-for-loss (tied 2nd), five pass breakups (tied 2nd for off-ball linebackers) and a 58.5 completion percentage allowed (4th for linebackers). With a daunting task of containing running back Dalvin Cook, the Bears will need Smith to be at his best.

OLB Khalil Mack

AP Photo/Wade Payne

No one rises to the occasion on primetime quite like Mack does, and he's been playing some great football of late. He leads the Bears with 6.5 sacks this season, and he's done a good job getting after the quarterback. Mack has forced a fumble on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in each of the last two times they've played, and that's exactly what the Bears need to help a struggling offense.

CB Jaylon Johnson

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears secondary will be challenged by the likes of Vikings receivers Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson, which means Johnson and Kyle Fuller will certainly have their hands full. Johnson will likely face fellow rookie Jefferson, who has been the best rookie receiver in the league this season. While Johnson has had his rookie moments this season, he's been impressive, as noted by his 12 pass breakups, which is tied for second in the NFL.

OC Bill Lazor

Dylan Buell/Pool Photo via AP

The impossible happened as Bears head coach Matt Nagy handed over play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor. At least for one week. While it certainly won’t be a magic cure-all for an offense with a multitude of issues, we’ll finally get a look at what someone else can do calling plays on offense.

1

1