10 Bears players to watch in the preseason opener vs. Titans

The preseason opener is finally here, marking another important milestone as we inch closer to the start of the regular season. The Chicago Bears are set to welcome the Tennessee Titans to town for the first look at the 2023 squad.

Though the starters on both sides of the ball likely won’t see more than a couple drives, the preseason will give everyone a chance to view veterans and rookies alike who are vying for a spot on the team. After all, it was this time last year that fans first got a glimpse at safety Jaquan Brisker and Jack Sanborn when they shined against the Kansas City Chiefs on the lakefront.

Who will stand out and make a name for themselves this Saturday? Here are 10 players to keep an eye on when the game kicks off.

1. OT Darnell Wright

Darnell Wright, the team’s hulking first-round rookie tackle, is set to get his first game action on the offensive line. Though many of the starters won’t last more than a series or two, don’t be surprised to see Wright out there a little longer. The Bears will want to get him in-game reps against the Titans defensive ends.

He’s already shown flashes of elite quickness and athleticism in practice, mixed in with a handful of debilitating false start penalties. Let’s see if those traits (both good and bad) carry over into an actual game.

It would be a surprise to see Justin Fields attempt more than five passes, but not his backup. Quarterback P.J. Walker has been an interesting watch during practice this year. Armed with a rocket arm, a somewhat erratic presence in the pocket, and a willingness to take chances, he looks like a poor man’s Jay Cutler out on the field.

Walker should play the majority of snaps at quarterback and it’s important to get the backup ready just in case of emergency in the regular season. But if anything, Walker should be a fun watch when he enters the game.

3. RB Roschon Johnson

Rookie running back Roschon Johnson has had an up-and-down camp due to missing time with an injury, but he’s been back in action and should see the bulk of the snaps on Saturday. All eyes will be on Johnson whenever he gets a carry but fans should take note when he’s asked to pass block. He’s gotten rave reviews from coaches and analysts for that part of his game and it will be vital on passing downs. Especially given how leaky certain parts of the offensive line have looked as of late.

Johnson could become the lead back of the Bears at some point this season. Saturday’s game won’t determine that one way or the other but it will be his first test to show he has the skills to get there.

4. WR Tyler Scott

There aren’t many players on a football field quicker and faster than rookie receiver Tyler Scott. The young playmaker has shown up all throughout camp thanks to his lightning moves off the line and in space. Now, he gets to show it in a game against cornerbacks who aren’t as familiar with what he does. The big question is; can he hold onto the ball when a pass inevitably comes his way?

Scott has struggled with drops for a chunk of camp despite shaking defenders loose more often than not. He’ll need to show he can hang onto the ball in a live game because there’s little doubt he’s going to get himself wide open at least once with his quick cuts.

5. WR Aron Cruickshank

Let’s set the scene: The Bears and Titans are just entering the fourth quarter and the third-string offense is hard at work. You’re beginning to lose interest in the game before you get a jolt of excitement when a small receiver makes a spectacular highlight for a big play. That’s what will happen with Aron Cruickshank on Saturday.

The undrafted rookie has made a couple of big plays in camp, whether it’s a one-handed grab in 1-on-1s or making things happen in space when he gets the ball. He may have a hard time earning a roster spot but he’ll likely be fun to watch in the preseason. Keep an eye out for No. 87 in the second half.

6. DT Gervon Dexter

Rookie defensive tackle Gervon Dexter has had a steady climb as training camp wore on. He’s made more and more splash plays as the days went by and now will look to do the same against the Titans offensive line.

The Bears need improvement from their interior defensive line and they invested a second-round pick in Dexter to make that happen. He’ll see plenty of snaps and should find his way in the backfield at some point on Saturday.

7. LB Noah Sewell

There’s a significant chance linebacker Noah Sewell becomes the talk of the town after Saturday’s game, just like Sanborn a year ago. The rookie linebacker has flashed in practice and with starters Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards likely not playing much, if any, snaps, Sewell will be out on defense for the majority of the game.

Sewell has shown a burst when chasing down ball carriers and blitzing through the offensive line. He’s a downfield linebacker and could make some big plays near the line of scrimmage that result in tackles for loss. Whether you’re looking for him or not, chances are he’s going to pop up more than a few times.

8. CB Tyrique Stevenson

One of the more intriguing position battles in camp has been for one of the cornerback spots. Rookies Tyrique Stevenson and Terell Smith have each made a case for the job, but it’s been Stevenson who’s come on strong as of late.

With Smith out due to injury, Stevenson is making his case with key pass breakups and interceptions. Though he’ll likely start Saturday’s game opposite Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon, Stevenson should see more action than the other starters to get his feet under him. And he’ll likely be challenged in the passing game. It will be interesting to see how the rookie does covering receivers he hasn’t practiced against.

9. S Elijah Hicks

The Bears are entrusting the third safety spot to second-year man Elijah Hicks at this point. With Brisker and Jackson in and out of practice recently and both unlikely to play many snaps on Saturday, it’s a prime opportunity for Hicks to show he’s taken a step from his rookie year.

Hicks was a ballhawk in college, swarming to receivers to break up passes. We haven’t seen much of that in the pros up to this point. But Hicks should get those opportunities and might even come down with a pick from Will Levis or Malik Willis.

10. S Bralen Trahan

While Hicks is likely safe on the depth chart, the same can’t be said for any of the other safeties who are vying for that final spot. Undrafted free agent Bralen Trahan has impressed the most up to this point in camp and might be the leading candidate to earn the final spot at safety. He was an intercepting machine while in college, totaling nine picks over his last three seasons.

Trahan already has a few interceptions off Bears quarterbacks in camp. Perhaps that continues against the Titans. He should get plenty of chances to get one.

