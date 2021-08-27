10 Bears players to watch during Saturday’s preseason finale vs. Titans

The preseason comes to a close this weekend for the Chicago Bears as they travel south to take on the Tennessee Titans. As of now, the game is still scheduled to take place, as the Titans are currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak. At least nine individuals have tested positive for the virus, including head coach Mike Vrabel.

Assuming the game proceeds as planned, the Bears have quite a few players worth watching as they prepare for their final big audition to make the 53-man roster. Here are 10 players I’m keeping my eye on this Saturday night.

QB Justin Fields

Good news everyone! Matt Nagy took my advice and decided to start Justin Fields for the final preseason game. The bad news is he'll likely be throwing to reserves yet again, though he should be playing with the starting offensive line. Still, anytime Fields is in is must-watch football. He'll get plenty of playing time on Saturday starting for Andy Dalton, and we'll eat up every snap as we wait to see him debut in the regular season.

QB Nick Foles

You may be tempted to turn off the game when Nick Foles relieves Fields, and I don't blame you. But consider that if Foles is able to put together a great performance against the Titan's reserves, perhaps he may regain some trade value. There are some teams that could still use a capable veteran and Foles has made it clear he wants out of his current situation. Maybe he's able to recapture some magic and ball out this Saturday.

RB Ryan Nall

Have we seen the last of preseason legend Ryan Nall? Or does he have another legendary performance in store for this year's finale? Nall is best known for tearing it up in the preseason since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He's currently battling for a spot on the roster with fellow Oregon State Beaver Artavis Pierce. Nall didn't play a single snap last week against the Buffalo Bills so he'll be looking to make another statement this weekend.

WR Rodney Adams

Every year there's a preseason darling that steals the hearts of millions of fans with his play and attitude throughout the preseason. Rodney Adams is that guy for the 2021 Bears, but he's likely played his way onto the 53-man roster. Still, he's shown out this preseason with both Fields and Dalton. I wouldn't be surprised to see him make another highlight catch or two in Saturday's game.

WR Dazz Newsome

Rookie Dazz Newsome finally saw the field last Saturday against the Bills, but he didn't make much of an impact. He returned two punts for 13 yards total on special teams and caught just one pass for 7 yards on offense. Newsome should see more playing time this weekend and needs to do more to ensure he's worthy of a spot on the final roster.

LT Jason Peters

Normally, All-Pro players aren't worth noticing in the preseason. But in Jason Peters' case, many eyes will be on him as he likely gets the start at left tackle on the offensive line. The former elite lineman signed with the Bears less than two weeks ago and is just starting to get acclimated to the team. He'll need to show he can hold up for the duration of an NFL game and prove he can be the starter when week one rolls around.

OLB Charles Snowden

The prized undrafted free agent from this year's class for the Bears, Charles Snowden has had a solid preseason. He's had five total tackles, two for losses, and one sack in two games. Has he done enough to earn a roster spot, though? Snowden will see a lot of playing time and is competing with James Vaughters for the final spot at the edge rusher position. He's someone to watch as the Bears work to take down the Titan's quarterbacks.

ILB Caleb Johnson

Two weeks ago, you probably didn't know Caleb Johnson was a real person. He might as well have been a computer-generated player on Madden NFL 22. But Johnson has shown everyone how real he can be, creating turnovers and making key stops in the team's first two preseason games. He has a tall task ahead of him as he attempts to claim a roster spot and though the odds are against him, it should be fun seeing him be a disruptor this weekend.

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

Rookie cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. nearly had the play of the game last weekend when he almost picked off Bills quarterback Davis Webb. The ball hit the turf, but Graham's effort was commendable and he showed quite a bit in that game. He's going to see a lot of action yet again and could be on the outside looking in at this point. Seeing more plays like that will surely give him a bump.

CB Kindle Vildor

While some players on defense had a good week against the Bills, many did not, and Kindle Vildor falls into the latter category. Vildor struggled against former teammate Mitchell Trubisky and while he might be the starting cornerback right now, he could use some more reps to find his footing. Though many starters won't see a ton of action against the Titans, Vildor likely will and it will be a good test for him as he gets ready for the regular season.

