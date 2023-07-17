10 Bears with the most to prove in 2023

The Chicago Bears are coming off a 3-14 season that culminated in a 10-game losing streak, but there’s plenty of optimism about the direction of the team following an impactful 2023 offseason.

There are plenty of players with something to prove this season, whether it’s veterans in a contract year or players looking to prove they can be the long-term answer. There’s a lot on the line for these guys, and it starts in training camp.

Let’s take a look at 10 Bears players with the most to prove in 2023.

QB Justin Fields

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no doubt that Justin Fields has the most to prove with the Bears this season. While Fields emerged as arguably the NFL’s best running quarterback, he needs to make strides as a passer. Chicago made a concerted effort to build around Fields this offseason, including the addition of DJ Moore and shoring up the offensive line, to help with that. There are no more excuses — Fields needs to make a leap as a passer in his third season.

WR Chase Claypool

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Right behind Fields in terms of pressure is wide receiver Chase Claypool, who the team traded the No. 32 pick for last November. After struggling to acclimate in the final seven games, there’s pressure on Claypool to be the playmaker the Bears believed they traded for. Even more, Claypool is entering a contract year, where he’ll be battling Darnell Mooney for reps and a second contract.

WR Darnell Mooney

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

While Darnell Mooney is facing pressure, it isn’t nearly as much as Claypool. Mooney is coming off a down year, which was mitigated by a broken ankle suffered last November. But he is in a contract year, where he’ll be competing with Claypool for a second contract. While Mooney’s resume and chemistry with Fields is noteworthy, Chicago did add a similar player in rookie Tyler Scott this offseason.

WR Velus Jones Jr.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Velus Jones is the only player on this list with a roster spot on the line heading into training camp. But considering Chicago’s loaded receivers room and his struggles on punt returns last season, Jones has plenty to prove in his second season. The top four receiver spots feel like locks, which leaves two spots for Jones, Equanimeous St. Brown and Dante Pettis. If Jones can prove to be a reliable return specialist, his spot should be secure.

TE Cole Kmet

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Kmet is coming off a career year where he was the only viable receiving option in Chicago’s worst-ranked passing offense. But Kmet is also in a contract year, which means he’ll need to prove he can be a valuable long-term option. Unlike last year, Kmet will have plenty of weapons to compete with in terms of reps, including receivers DJ Moore, Mooney and Claypool, as well as tight end Robert Tonyan.

OT Braxton Jones

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Chicago reaffirmed their belief in second-year left tackle Braxton Jones when they opted to draft the top right tackle in Darnell Wright. But that doesn’t necessarily mean Jones’ job is secure beyond 2023. The Bears have two first-round picks in 2024, and one of those could very well be an offensive tackle if Jones isn’t up to par this season. Jones played every snap at left tackle as a rookie, and he showed promise. But he needs to make strides if he wants to be the long-term starter.

CB Jaylon Johnson

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylon Johnson has made it clear he’d like to remain in Chicago, but he needs to prove worthy of a second contract with the Bears. While Johnson has proved he can hang with the league’s best wide receivers, the one aspect of his game that’s been missing is takeaways. Johnson has just one interception in three seasons. Although, to be fair, teams tend to stay away from him. Still, Johnson is going to need a strong season to earn that extension.

DE Trevis Gipson

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After a breakout year, Trevis Gipson had a down season in 2022. He’s expected to start opposite DeMarcus Walker — barring a veteran addition — where he’ll look to recapture that 2021 form. Gipson is effectively playing for his future in Chicago this season. He’s in the final year of his rookie deal, and he’ll need to prove he can be an impactful edge defender worthy of a second contract, especially as defensive end figures to be a focal point next offseason.

CB Kyler Gordon

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Kyler Gordon had an up-and-down rookie season, which started rough but ended encouraging. He split time between outside and nickel cornerback, which is difficult for anyone yet alone a rookie. But this year, Gordon will be exclusively in the slot, which is one of the most important positions in Matt Eberflus’ defense. All eyes will be on Gordon to see if he takes a step forward in his second year.

K Cairo Santos

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Cairo Santos has been a pillar of consistency since joining the Bears in 2020, especially after their kicker woes that preceded him. But as Santos enters the final year of his contract, there’s plenty of speculation about his future in Chicago, especially after some struggles with missed extra points in 2022. Undrafted rookie Andre Szmyt was brought in to push Santos in training camp, and the Bears could be faced with an interesting decision this summer.

