10 Barcelona stars to face Hansi Flick ‘exam’ in pre-season

An insight into the list of players whom new Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is eager to run the rule over in pre-season has been forthcoming online.

Barca are set to kick the club’s preparations for the 2024/25 campaign into gear in around three weeks’ time.

New boss Flick, however, will likely be without a whole host of leading Blaugrana stars, owing to their respective summer commitments at international level.

The plan of the German for the first couple of weeks of training, in turn, is to assess the players whose futures with the club for next season remain unclear.

The individuals in question, who range from returning loanees to first-team strugglers and youth players, will essentially be put through an ‘exam’ to prove themselves worthy of a place at the Camp Nou for next season.

As per a report from Mundo Deportivo, ten players currently find themselves on this list, consisting of:

Julián Araujo, Eric García, Marc Casadó, Vitor Roque, Oriol Romeu, Marc Guiu, Álex Valle, Pable Torre, Ansu Fati and Noah Darvich.

At least a few are expected to do enough to carve out a role for themselves at Barcelona next season, with it now simply time to wait and see who steps up to the plate…

Conor Laird | GSFN