These 10 Austin-area high school football games stood out above all the others in 2023

It was a season of great comebacks and mild surprises. From virtuoso performances by Wimberley's Cody Stoever and Hutto's Will Hammond to defensive masterpieces by Lake Travis and Cedar Park, it also was a season to remember. The American-Statesman takes a look back at the 10 most memorable games from the 2023 high school football season.

No. 10: Crockett 14, Waco University 13 (Nov. 7)

It was the Cameron Dickey Show for the Cougars, who won a playoff game for just the second time in the 55-year history of the school. The Texas Tech-bound quarterback/safety returned an interception 70 yards on the opponent's first play from scrimmage. He scored the go-ahead touchdown with 38 seconds left in the game. Dickey also blocked a field-goal attempt and batted away a pass in the end zone on the game's final play.

No. 9: Cedar Park 20, N.B. Canyon 16 (Nov. 11)

The Timberwolves were in danger of making a quick exit from the state playoffs after falling behind 16-0 in the second quarter. Cedar Park stiffened on defense and rallied behind quarterback Ayden Arp and running back Trae Hill. Arp passed for 179 yards and a touchdown and Hill had two touchdowns in the bi-district game.

No. 8: Pflugerville 44, Connally 38 (Nov. 3)

The Panthers, who lost their first six games of the year, certainly didn't have playoffs on their minds after such a rough start. But they got hot late and needed a victory over Connally on the final game of the regular season to make the postseason. In what might be the play of the year in the Austin area, linebacker Brandon Bradshaw caught a Connally pitch attempt in overtime and rambled 80 yards with the winning score and a key to the playoffs.

Pflugerville quarterback Cole Taylor rallied his team from a 14-point deficit late against Connally. He passed for 162 yards in the victory.

No. 7: Dripping Springs 38, Converse Judson 34 (Nov. 18)

The Tigers were losing 34-17 in the second half at Rutledge Stadium and were in obvious danger of watching their season end in the second round of the playoffs. But they would score the game's final 21 points, including a 3-yard touchdown run by senior receiver Kyle Koch with 58 seconds to play to complete the comeback. Koch caught 12 passes for 134 yards to lead the offense.

No. 6: Bowie 21, Johnson 16 (Oct. 12)

Bowie's defense rose to the occasion, sacking Johnson's quarterback on the final two plays of the game to preserve the District 26-6A victory. The game was important because both teams needed a win to have inside track for a playoff berth. While Jeff Ables applauded his team for its effort, it also marked the veteran coach's 150th career victory.

With Cedar Park trailing 16-0 in the first half, quarterback Ayden Arp took matters into his own hands. He passed for 179 yards and a touchdown and the Timberwolves would score the game's final 20 points in the 20-16 victory over New Braunfels Canyon.

No. 5: Round Rock 24, Westwood 21 (Sept. 15)

In a game that appeared destined for overtime, one big play on special teams by the Dragons set up a game-winning field goal. Round Rock junior safety Caden Michel, following his coach's instructions to block a punt in the final minute, did just that. The Dragons took over at the Warrior 18 and won the game on Kai Haruki's 39-yard field goal with five seconds to play.

Nov. 4: Lake Travis 13, Vandegrift 10 (Nov. 10)

It's rare when two powerhouses meet up in the first round of the playoffs, and the Cavaliers and Vipers put up a defensive classic. Lake Travis coach Hank Carter was bewildered that so many so-called experts labeled his team the underdog against unbeaten Vandegrift. Yet the Cavs limited the Vipers to 164 yards. "We're never the underdog," Carter said afterward.

Nov. 3: McNeil 17, Bowie 14 (Nov. 10)

The Mavericks, competing in their first state playoff game in 19 years, trailed 14-0 heading into the fourth quarter. That's when quarterback Jadon Sultz got to work. He passed for 168 of his 207 yards and two touchdowns in the final period. A 25-yard field goal by Bryce Wilson with just over a minute to play gave McNeil the lead for good in the bi-district game at Kelly Reeves Stadium.

Wimberley quarterback Cody Stoever, signaling first down in last week's state semifinal game against Bellville, had 470 of his team's 477 total yards in the game. He finished the season accounting for 73 touchdowns.

No. 2: Liberty Hill 82, Hutto 80 (Sept. 1)

In a game that featured 22 touchdowns, the Panthers followed running backs Ben Carter and Noah Long to victory. The Liberty Hill duo combined for 679 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Amazingly, the teams combined for 60 points in the second quarter alone. In defeat, Hutto quarterback Will Hammond passed for 719 yards, which ranks No. 3 in the history of Texas high school football.

No. 1: Bellville 35, Wimberley 33 (Dec. 8)

Wimberley quarterback Cody Stoever gave a one-for-all performance, finishing with 470 of his team's total of 477 yards from scrimmage in a Class 4A Division II state semifinal. The Texans junior also scored all five of his team's touchdowns, including one with 43 seconds to play. Alas, the season would end, painfully for Wimberley, when his 2-point conversion run was ruled one inch short of the goal line.

